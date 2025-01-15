NJFX Welcomes Multinational Bank to Ecosystem Advancing Cloud and AI Connectivity

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NJFX, the Tier 3 carrier-neutral cable landing station and colocation campus is thrilled to welcome another major multinational bank into its robust ecosystem. This new partnership underscores NJFX's pivotal role in facilitating secure, efficient, and resilient network strategies for financial organizations.

The latest addition to the NJFX ecosystem represents a leading European financial institution with over 160 years of heritage and a presence spanning 65 countries. The bank's expertise in Private Banking, Insurance, Global Banking and Investor Solutions, and International Retail, Mobility, and Leasing Services positions it as a critical player in the global economy. Leveraging NJFX's unique infrastructure, the bank aims to enhance its private and public cloud connectivity and explore advanced AI applications, setting a benchmark for innovation and resilience.

NJFX's Wall, New Jersey campus is the hub where leading global cloud operators interconnect with transatlantic subsea cables linking Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. By joining NJFX's, the bank secures unprecedented access to diverse, carrier-neutral pathways, ensuring a "never down" approach to its global operations. NJFX's ecosystem offers an unique connectivity model guaranteeing transparency and true diversity, aligning with the stringent requirements of the financial market.

"Our ecosystem has always been a cornerstone for industries requiring unparalleled network reliability and global reach," said Gil Santaliz, Founder and CEO of NJFX. "Welcoming this esteemed financial institution further validates our vision to provide transformative infrastructure that supports not just today's needs but also tomorrow's advancements in AI and cloud technologies."

The collaboration exemplifies NJFX's commitment to serving the financial sector with cutting-edge connectivity solutions. As NJFX continues to expand its global footprint, this partnership highlights its role in bridging continents and fostering innovation.

NJFX owns and operates a Tier 3 Connectivity Hub offering data center, colocation, and CLS services in Wall, New Jersey. Hosting over 35 global and US operators providing direct transatlantic connectivity to Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. NJFX offers high and low-density colocation solutions with 24/7 support. NJFX provides a carrier-neutral marketplace to operators, content providers, enterprise, financial, and government entities who need network reliability, security, and scalability. The NJFX facility enables diverse connectivity options and ensures cost efficiency by offering direct interconnection without recurring cross-connect fees.

