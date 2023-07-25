NJI and Freedman International Launch New Virtual Production Guide for Global Marketers

Organisations can access the combined expertise of NJI and Freedman International across creative storytelling, virtual production, and cultural insights in guide exploring the value of virtual production for localised, authentic brand experiences 

LONDON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual production—the technique behind immersive storytelling—is becoming more advanced and affordable than ever. NJI and Freedman International developed a guide, Virtual Production Belongs in Every Company's Storytelling Toolkit, for brands and organisations that want to reach consumer and policymaker audiences globally. The guide demonstrates how to expand creative possibilities while increasing an organisation's ROI.

"Virtual production is modern content creation," said NJI President Lara Kline. "It is the convergence of the best technologies to advance our clients' stories and allows us to create at the speed of thought."

For instance, a single video shoot could be used to create highly localised content in multiple markets. Such interactions can be crucial for organisations working within the public policy sphere and needing to convey complex issues. Immersive storytelling can be the best way to capture the nuances and complexities of a global issue, while also engaging audiences with authentic, captivating content.

"We are in exciting times, and virtual production is just one of the major developments making it easier for brands to connect with their audiences like never before," noted Kevin Freedman, CEO of Freedman International. "For clients that desire the rare blend of public policy expertise and exceptional creative tailored precisely to local markets, NJI and Freedman's joint experience provides a seamless solution with unparalleled client service—anywhere in the world."

To read the full guide, please visit Virtual Production Belongs in Every Company's Storytelling Toolkit.

About NJI 
NJI solves complex public affairs challenges with fully orchestrated, elegantly crafted content. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Singapore, NJI is a certified LGBT-owned company and certified veteran employer. Learn more at www.njimedia.com or contact Lisa Filgas at [email protected].

About Freedman International
Freedman International is an insight-driven localisation agency specialising in producing culturally relevant advertising for audiences around the world. With a global community of in-market linguists and cultural experts, Freedman International enables brands to efficiently deliver consistent, compliant, and culturally relevant communications. Learn more at www.freedmaninternational.com or email Jade Firth at [email protected]

