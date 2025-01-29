NJI Expands Paid Media Offerings: Redefining How to Reach Policymakers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NJI, a leading public affairs creative agency, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its comprehensive paid media solutions. In this sector, many clients waste their budgets pursuing vanity metrics with outdated, one-size-fits-all solutions that fail to connect with audiences essential for public affairs success. At NJI, we take a tailored and holistic approach, empowering our clients to define, target, and achieve the metrics that truly matter. By integrating first-party data with strategic partnerships, NJI solidifies its role as a full-service agency equipped to navigate the dynamic policy engagement landscape.

"Our mission is to enhance our clients' success through tailored services beyond the basics," said Josh Shultz, Co-CEO at NJI. "This expansion isn't just another service—it's our commitment to innovation and collaboration, ensuring our clients receive the unparalleled support they deserve to reach their goals."

Effective communication in today's complex political landscape requires targeted outreach that cuts through the noise and resonates with decision-makers. NJI embraces a three-step strategy centered on quality over quantity, ensuring clients are top of mind with key legislators and influencers while shaping the narrative on their terms.

Identify and Engage Key Influencers: NJI moves beyond traditional broad-brush strategies that prioritize sheer volume. Instead, we focus on identifying the individuals who have the power to effect meaningful legislative change: Congressional members and staffers, advisory bodies, leadership offices, agency heads, and political media.



Deliver Tailored Messaging: Our approach employs targeted paid media strategies across various partner platforms, including social media, websites, and connected TV. By serving carefully crafted ads to a curated audience at optimal times, we ensure that messages land where they matter most, effectively reducing costs while maximizing return on investment.



Utilize Expert Insights: With a plethora of paid media channels available, NJI selects platforms and partners based on the creative strategy we curate for clients, coupled with the unique consumption habits of the target audience. For campaigns directed at D.C. insiders, we leverage a variety of formats and platforms that best capture attention and facilitate meaningful dialogue.

"Our paid media targeting solution is built on strategies that deliver highly targeted and impactful results," added Daniel Kemether, Managing Director, NJI. "By leveraging data-driven targeting and crafting campaigns tailored to policy-focused audiences, we provide clients with a unique advantage in reaching decision-makers efficiently and effectively."

This solution has already demonstrated its effectiveness and real-world impact, as showcased in NJI's recent collaboration with Direct Supply and strategic paid media partners. NJI executed a rapid-response campaign, prioritizing high message frequency to the policy's decision-makers, and ultimately protected $44 billion in critical funding for the senior living and healthcare industry.

About NJI

NJI is a public affairs-focused creative agency specializing in design, digital strategy, and content development. With a reputation for delivering award-winning solutions, NJI partners with organizations to create meaningful connections with their audiences and achieve their strategic objectives. For more information, visit njimedia.com.

