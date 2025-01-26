NJI Announces Qatar Expansion, Redefining Public Affairs in the Middle East

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NJI, a globally recognised creative agency at the forefront of public affairs innovation, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Doha, Qatar. This expansion into Qatar enhances NJI's ability to deliver bespoke creative strategies and transformative campaigns tailored to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with established offices in London and Singapore, NJI has built a reputation for redefining storytelling, influence, and engagement. For nearly two decades, NJI has partnered with industry leaders such as Meta, Intuit, General Electric, and Chevron, crafting purpose-driven campaigns that inspire meaningful action and deliver measurable results.

NJI is the first creative agency in Qatar and the region to focus primarily on public affairs.

"NJI's decision to expand into Doha reflects our alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030 and its commitment to transforming into a knowledge-based economy," said Nathan Imperiale, Co-CEO of NJI. "By forging strong partnerships with Qatari institutions and investing in local talent, we are proud to support the nation's aspirations to lead the region in innovation, creativity, and public affairs."

Proven Success in the Middle East

NJI's presence in the Middle East is already well-established. The agency's internationally acclaimed Look Closer Qatar campaign highlighted Qatar's rich cultural heritage and modern achievements, setting a new benchmark for nation branding in public diplomacy. This transformative initiative brought Qatar's unique story to new audiences internationally and underscored NJI's ability to create impactful campaigns that resonate deeply.

Leadership Driving Excellence

Ivanna Ruiz Garcia will drive NJI's expansion in Qatar, leveraging her extensive experience in public affairs and passion for innovative strategy. Fluent in multiple languages and deeply knowledgeable about the region, Garcia will oversee key accounts and ensure NJI's creative excellence meets the unique needs of clients in Qatar and the wider MENA market.

"What drew me to NJI was its bold approach to reimagining public affairs and marketing," said Garcia. "This is an opportunity to create narratives that connect deeply and deliver impactful results across the region."

A Vision for Regional Leadership

From energy to non-profits and government, NJI's expertise spans diverse industries, providing tailored solutions that combine creative excellence with a nuanced understanding of regional trends. The Doha office positions NJI to support organisations navigating Qatar's evolving market with strategies that maximise growth, adaptability, and sustained success.

About NJI

NJI is a globally recognised public affairs-focused creative agency specialising in design, advertising, digital strategy, immersive media, and interactive experiences. Renowned for delivering award-winning solutions, NJI partners with organisations worldwide to craft narratives that captivate audiences, shape perceptions, and drive results.

Explore NJI's portfolio of award-winning campaigns at njimedia.com.

Contact [email protected] to discover how NJI can help your organisation achieve its strategic goals.

SOURCE NJI