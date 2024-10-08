NJM Insurance Group Claims Service Recognized by J.D. Power for the 7th Year in a Row

WEST TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NJM Insurance Group (NJM) has been certified by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Auto Claims Experience" for personal lines customers. NJM has now earned this prestigious designation for seven consecutive years and is the only insurance company to receive it each year since the certification's creation.

"Earning the J.D. Power auto claims certification for the seventh year in a row demonstrates NJM's dedication to excellence in serving our policyholders," said Mitch Livingston, NJM President & CEO. "Our commitment to exceptional service and support remains at the heart of everything we do."

Eligibility for the J.D. Power Auto Claims Certification Program℠ involves a rigorous independent audit of the claims process, including a survey of recent auto insurance claimants and an evaluation of an insurer's performance across key operational best practices throughout impactful areas of the claims process. The operational assessment and audit resulted in NJM satisfying 66 out of 67 evaluation metrics — a 99% success rate, which is well above the minimum requirement of 80% for the J.D. Power Program.

"NJM Insurance has once again proven its excellence in Auto Claims by earning the J.D. Power Claims Program Certification for the seventh consecutive year," said Scott Quarderer, Managing Director for Global Business Intelligence, P&C Insurance. "NJM's consistent performance during critical customer interactions highlights their unwavering commitment to quality and reliability."

NJM has continuously worked to improve its claims experience since it first qualified for the Claims Certification Program in 2018. In the past year, the Company launched an online platform to streamline glass-only claims and enhanced its online reporting system for auto claims.

Early this year, NJM ranked second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study with a score of 711 out of a possible 1,000. The Study measured customers' satisfaction with their auto insurance based on (in order of importance): level of trust; price for coverage; people; ease of doing business; product/coverage offerings; problem resolution; and digital channels.

In addition, NJM is rated Excellent on Trustpilot, with over 12,000 five-star reviews and a TrustScore of 4.7/5 as of September 2024. NJM's Trustpilot rating is based entirely on customer feedback and is further evidence of the Company's commitment to claims satisfaction.

About NJM Insurance Group

Founded in 1913, NJM is among the Mid-Atlantic region's leading property and casualty insurers and has maintained AM Best's Financial Strength Rating of A or higher for over 89 years. The Company operates in a mutual fashion for the exclusive benefit of its policyholders and is consistently recognized for its award-winning customer service, superior claims handling, and overall customer satisfaction. NJM's personal insurance products are available direct to consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Company also works with a preferred network of independent agents to deliver business insurance in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit njm.com to learn more.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

SOURCE NJM Insurance Group