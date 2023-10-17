Nkem Chukwumerije, MD, MPH, FACP, President and Executive Medical Director, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group, Named to Modern Healthcare's 2023 List of "Top 25 Diversity Leaders"

News provided by

The Permanente Federation

17 Oct, 2023, 08:15 ET

Dr. Chukwumerije, national physician lead for equity, inclusion and diversity for the Permanente Medical Groups, honored for championing programs to disrupt bias and address microaggressions

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Permanente Federation today announced that Nkem Chukwumerije, MD, MPH, FACP, president and executive medical director of The Southeast Permanente Medical Group and executive sponsor and national physician lead for equity, inclusion and diversity for the Permanente Medical Groups, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of this year's "Top Diversity Leaders." The Modern Healthcare recognition program honors the top diverse individuals and organizations influencing policy, care delivery and public health, as well as promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in their organizations and in the health care industry.

Continue Reading
Nkem Chukwumerije, MD, MPH, FACP, president and executive medical director of The Southeast Permanente Medical Group; executive sponsor and national physician lead for equity, inclusion and diversity for the Permanente Medical Groups
Nkem Chukwumerije, MD, MPH, FACP, president and executive medical director of The Southeast Permanente Medical Group; executive sponsor and national physician lead for equity, inclusion and diversity for the Permanente Medical Groups

Modern Healthcare recognized Dr. Chukwumerije for collaborating on the continuing deployment of Belong@KP Part One – Disrupt Bias, a program launched in 2021 to help Permanente Medical Group physicians, clinicians and employees identify and mitigate recurring forms of bias in the workplace. They also acknowledged Dr. Chukwumerije for leading a campaign to promote respectful interactions by addressing subtle forms of discrimination called microaggressions at The Southeast Permanente Medical Group, one of the largest multispecialty groups in Georgia. In addition, Modern Healthcare selected Dr. Chukwumerije for implementing equity, inclusion and diversity leader rounding at medical office buildings in his medical group to promote the importance of those concepts among physicians, clinicians and staff.

"This honor recognizes the commitment of our physicians, clinicians, nurses and staff to improve the health of our communities by addressing racial inequity and overcoming systemic and structural barriers both within our workplace and among the communities we serve," Dr. Chukwumerije said. "It also pays tribute to their dedication to addressing inequities and disparities in health outcomes by providing culturally responsive, equitable care for all our members and patients."

Also named to the 2023 "Top 25 Diversity Leaders" program is Ron Copeland, MD, senior vice president of National Diversity and Inclusion Strategy and Policy and chief equity, inclusion and diversity officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals. Dr. Copeland also serves on the board of the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine and the National Organization on Disability.

Dr. Copeland and Dr. Chukwumerije together are at the center of Kaiser Permanente's efforts to lead the country in improving clinical and workforce training and building closer relationships with communities to address ongoing disparities in health. The leaders earlier this year discussed Kaiser Permanente's latest equity, inclusion and diversity efforts, how the medical community can better serve the underserved in health care, and reflected on their personal journeys in a Permanente Medicine Podcast episode on putting equity, inclusion and diversity at the center of care delivery.  

The complete list of Modern Healthcare honorees and their profiles are available at ModernHealthcare.com/awards/top-diversity-leaders-healthcare-2023 and in the October 16th issue of Modern Healthcare magazine. A digital subscription is required to view the online profiles.

To learn more about Permanente Medicine, visit permanente.org.

About Permanente Medical Groups      
The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 23,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine to 12.7 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the-art facilities and technology, to provide world-class preventive and complex care centered in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.   

About The Permanente Federation   
The Permanente Federation LLC is the national leadership and consulting organization for the eight Permanente Medical Groups, which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the Permanente Medical Groups to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — medicine that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered, and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the Permanente Medical Groups to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming health care delivery.

SOURCE The Permanente Federation

Also from this source

Permanente Live Webinar on "Physicians Leading Through Change: AI, Mistrust, Burnout and More" to Feature Leaders from Kaiser Permanente and AMA

Permanente Live Webinar on "Physicians Leading Through Change: AI, Mistrust, Burnout and More" to Feature Leaders from Kaiser Permanente and AMA

Leaders from Kaiser Permanente and the American Medical Association (AMA) will discuss "Leading Through Change: AI, Mistrust, Burnout and More,"...
Permanente Live webinar to address caring for the fast-growing population of older adults

Permanente Live webinar to address caring for the fast-growing population of older adults

Leaders from The John A. Hartford Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan, and AARP will discuss how health care organizations ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.