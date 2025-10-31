NKF Launches Home Dialysis Awareness Campaign to Educate and Empower Patients

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) and Vantive, a vital organ therapy company with a 70-year legacy of kidney care innovation, have announced the launch of their new home dialysis awareness campaign. The goal of the partnership is to shine a spotlight on end stage kidney disease choices and educate patients and healthcare providers about home dialysis options.

End-stage kidney disease (ESKD) affects over 800,000 Americans. However, only a small fraction of dialysis patients currently uses home-based therapies, despite evidence that shows there may be better outcomes, tolerability and patient preference.

"Home dialysis empowers patients with greater control over their treatment and daily lives," said Kevin Longino, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant recipient. "Our mission is to ensure that every patient, caregiver, and healthcare professional understands that home dialysis is not just a unique alternative to in-center care—it's a viable, effective choice for a significant number of patients. Access to education and options should be the standard for all patients, not a privilege."

For many patients, home dialysis offers significant benefits, greater flexibility, improved quality of life, reduced travel burden, and enhanced autonomy.

"I have been receiving home dialysis for nearly a year now", said Don Knospe of Iowa. "It's so much better than in center."

The purpose of the campaigns is to:

Educate end-stage kidney disease patients about the benefits of home dialysis

Increase visibility and awareness around home dialysis

Provide tools and decision aids to help patients understand when home dialysis is safe, feasible, and beneficial.

Home dialysis can be a pathway to control, support and flexibility for many with ESKD. It delivers the care patients need while helping them prioritize the life they want.

Patients can take a short 5-minute quiz to see if home dialysis is right for them. Click here to take the quiz today or visit Kidney.org for more information and resources.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information about kidney disease, please visit www.kidney.org.

Celebrating 75 Years of Excellence

For 75 years, The National Kidney Foundation has been a leader in advancing kidney health, working to ensure that every person has access to high-quality, patient-centered care—from prevention and diagnosis to transplantation.

As we celebrate this milestone, NKF has launched its 75th Anniversary campaign - a bold initiative aimed at transforming kidney health and patient care by 2030. Our goal is to impact 75 million lives by raising funds to help fulfill the NKF mission, drive innovation, empower patients, and advocate for systemic change in kidney health. To make a difference in the fight against kidney disease, visit DONATE TODAY!

About Vantive

Vantive is a vital organ therapy company on a mission to extend lives and expand possibilities for patients and care teams globally. For 70 years, our team has driven meaningful innovations in kidney care. Today, Vantive's people, solutions and services deliver over 1 million touchpoints each day to patients around the world. As we build on our legacy, we are focused on elevating the dialysis experience through digital solutions and advanced services, while looking beyond kidney care and investing in transforming vital organ therapies. Our goal is to provide therapies that fit more easily into providers' practices and patients' lives. Greater flexibility and efficiency in therapy administration for care teams, and longer, fuller lives for patients— that is what Vantive aspires to deliver. To learn more, visit www.vantive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

