Registration Now Open for the NKF 2026 Spring Clinical Meetings

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) 2026 Spring Clinical Meetings registration is now open! SCM26 will take place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. Pre-conference courses start on May 6, with the main conference running from May 7 to 10, 2026.

The Spring Clinical Meetings (SCM) is NKF's premiere educational event designed for the interprofessional kidney health team. SCM presents a unique opportunity for busy renal health care professionals to network with peers, explore innovation, research, and best clinical practice within nephrology.

"One thing that I really love about the National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings is the focus on interprofessional collaboration and on keeping kidney patients at the center of what we do," said Julia Scialla, MD, 2026 Program Chair, NKF Spring Clinical Meetings. "With this in mind, the Program Committee is eager to welcome our diverse kidney community to New Orleans to advance kidney care and knowledge together."

This year's conference will feature over 90 general sessions across 7 professional tracks, including three distinguished award-winning lectures: the Shaul G. Massry Distinguished Lecture, J. Michael Lazarus Distinguished Lecture, and Joel D. Kopple Distinguished Lecture.

In addition, attendees can look forward to the following:

Interprofessional sessions focused on developing the entire kidney care team through collaboration on topics such as obesity and transplant, managing kidney stones, building trust in the patient-provider relationship, and more.





Events designed for trainees, including the Careers in Nephrology Networking Reception, trainee trivia and a newly designed board review opportunity.





Two highly engaging and hands on pre-conference courses: Hands on Home Dialysis and POCUS Essentials for Nephrologists.





Engaging lunch workshops including: The Skinny on GLP1-RAs, Transplant Care for the General Nephrologist, Real-world Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Nephrology, and more.

"We have worked hard to prepare a program that will cover critical areas in current nephrology practice for all professionals, while highlighting burgeoning topics in kidney-related policy, science, and care," said Dr. Scialla.

The SCM26 program is now live! Visit the SCM website to view more highlights, explore the full program, and find more information about the meeting.

Abstract submissions are open through December 2 and features a new category this year: Health Disparities. In 2025, SCM featured over 600 accepted abstracts. Make your submission HERE.

After a hugely positive reception in 2025, the oral poster sessions will continue, allowing poster authors to share insights with attendees.

For more information about SCM26, visit . Registration is now open with early bird rates available through March 10, 2026. As always, NKF Professional Members will enjoy the lowest possible registration prices to SCM. Join or renew now at www.kidney.org/membership to secure the best rates.

Register now!

