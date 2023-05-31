NLP in Education Global Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of NLP to Assess Student Performance Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NLP in Education Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Model Type (Rule-based, Statistical, and Hybrid), Application (Sentiment Analysis & Data Extraction, Intelligent Tutoring & Language Learning), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global NLP in education market size is projected to grow from USD 99 million in 2023 to USD 228 million by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1%.

With the advent of predictive analytics and machine language, organizations can amplify their outcomes with predictive models based on customer data, such as purchasing patterns, support feedback, and social media sentiment. Enterprises across the globe are deploying NLP in education solutions with predictive analytic capabilities for multiple use cases, such as sentiment analysis, email spam detection, and text mining.

Image-based NLP solutions segment to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Based on solutions, the NLP in education market is further subsegmented into text-based NLP solutions, audio-based, image-based, and video-based. Among these subsegments, the image-based NLP solutions sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rise in demand for optical character recognition (OCR) tools, image captioning tools, and image recognition tools in the education industry. Image-based NLP solutions have the potential to significantly enhance the learning experience for students and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of education delivery.

Hybrid NLP model to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

Based on model type, the NLP in education market is classified into Rule-based, Statistical, and Hybrid. Among these, the hybrid NLP model is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during 2023-2028. The use of a hybrid NLP model can help improve the quality of education, increase student engagement, and reduce teachers' workload, leading to a more efficient and effective education system. Major advantages of the hybrid NLP model are improved student engagement, personalized learning, automated grading and feedback, language translation, and improved accessibility.

North America to record highest market share

North America is home to advanced economies like the US and Canada. These nations were among the first to use Al. The United States and Canada are ranked fourth and sixth globally for government Al preparation in Oxford's 2019 Government Artificial Intelligence Readiness Index, making North America a very competitive Al region. Al has been designated as a national policy priority in both nations. Companies in this region have used AI, ML, and deep learning technology as part of ongoing business processes to remain ahead of the competition, particularly in the US. Al-based technologies in customer support, whether used or not, provide firms that primarily provide call center services with a considerable cash gain.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Efficient Language Learning

Increasing Adoption of Predictive Analytics to Provide Targeted Support to Students at Risks

Evolution of AI and Deep Learning

Restraints

Limited Availability of Educational Data Impacts Efficiency of NLP Models

Risks Associated with Data Breaches and Sensitive Information Leakage

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of NLP to Assess Student Performance

Soaring Demand for Personalized Learning

Significant R&D Activities by Market Vendors

Challenges

Developing Customized NLP Solutions

Regulatory and Privacy Concerns Over Data Security

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising demand for efficient language learning, greater urge for predictive analytics to reduce risks and identify growth opportunities, and evolution of AI), restraints (limited data availability and risks associated with data breaches and sensitive information leakage), opportunities (increase in adoption of learning analytics and surge in the development of big data technology for actionable business intelligence), and challenges (increasing requirement for customization and regulatory and privacy concerns over data security) influencing the growth of the NLP in education market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on coming technologies, R&D activities, and product & service launches in the NLP in education market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the NLP in education market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the NLP in education market.

