NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market worth $30.06 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market will grow from USD 8.14 billion in 2026 to USD 30.06 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 450 Pages and in-depth TOC on "NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 5.92 billion

USD 5.92 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 8.14 billion

USD 8.14 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 30.06 billion

USD 30.06 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 29.9%

NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Trends & Insights:

The market is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, and large language models (LLMs) across healthcare and life sciences organizations.

By offering, the software segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 71.7% in 2026.

By technology, the RAG-enabled NLP segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2031.

By application, the life sciences R&D intelligence segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2026 with a share of 26%.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131821021

The NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market is becoming a foundational technology for healthcare digital transformation as organizations increasingly adopt AI to automate clinical, administrative, and research workflows. Healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research organizations are leveraging NLP to extract insights from unstructured data such as electronic health records (EHRs), physician notes, pathology and radiology reports, clinical trial documents, biomedical literature, patient communications, and regulatory submissions. The rapid advancement of generative AI and Medical Large Language Models (LLMs) has significantly expanded NLP capabilities, enabling ambient clinical documentation, medical coding, clinical decision support, biomedical text mining, patient engagement, pharmacovigilance, and scientific knowledge discovery. Market growth is further supported by increasing cloud adoption, healthcare interoperability initiatives, and growing investments in AI-driven healthcare innovation. However, challenges including data privacy concerns, regulatory compliance requirements, limited availability of high-quality clinical datasets, model explainability, and integration complexity continue to influence enterprise adoption.

By offering, software segment to lead market in 2026, driven by increasing adoption of healthcare-specific AI platforms, medical LLMs, and cloud-based clinical intelligence solutions

By offering, the software segment is estimated to lead the NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market in 2026. The segment's leadership is attributed to the generation of most commercial revenue through enterprise NLP platforms, clinical documentation solutions, medical LLMs, ambient AI applications, speech recognition platforms, clinical decision support systems, intelligent document processing, and biomedical text analytics. Healthcare organizations are increasingly deploying software to automate clinical workflows, improve physician productivity, enhance interoperability, accelerate medical coding, and support research and precision medicine initiatives. The continued integration of generative AI, cloud-native architectures, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and healthcare-specific language models is further strengthening software adoption across providers, payers, and life sciences organizations.

Request for Proposal@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131821021

By end user, life sciences organizations segment to exhibit highest growth rate during forecast period as AI accelerates drug discovery and biomedical research

By end user, the life sciences organizations segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies are increasingly adopting NLP to accelerate drug discovery, biomedical literature mining, pharmacovigilance, clinical development, regulatory intelligence, and real-world evidence generation. The growing use of medical LLMs for scientific knowledge extraction, target identification, clinical trial optimization, and precision medicine is driving significant investments in AI-powered research platforms. Vendors that combine domain-specific healthcare language models, explainable AI, secure cloud deployment, regulatory compliance, and seamless integration with life sciences research workflows will be well positioned to capture this growing market opportunity. Partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), healthcare providers, and academic research institutions are also expected to accelerate enterprise adoption across the life sciences ecosystem.

North America to account for largest share of NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market in 2026 as healthcare providers and life sciences organizations accelerate enterprise AI adoption

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market in 2026, with the US remaining the primary revenue contributor. The region benefits from advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), strong investments in artificial intelligence (AI), and the presence of leading healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, research institutions, and cloud technology vendors. Healthcare organizations across the region are increasingly deploying NLP for ambient clinical documentation, clinical decision support, medical coding, revenue cycle management, patient engagement, biomedical literature mining, pharmacovigilance, and precision medicine. Market growth is further supported by favorable government initiatives promoting healthcare interoperability, increasing adoption of cloud-based healthcare platforms, and growing investments in generative AI and medical large language models (LLMs).

Request Pricing@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=131821021

Top Companies in NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market:

The Top Companies NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market are Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Google Cloud (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), NVIDIA (US), GE HealthCare (US), Health Catalyst (US), IQVIA (US), and John Snow Labs (US), among others. These companies continue to strengthen their market positions through healthcare-specific AI platforms, medical LLMs, clinical NLP solutions, cloud-based healthcare services, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and continuous product innovation. Their focus on clinical intelligence, workflow automation, responsible AI, interoperability, and secure deployment is expected to accelerate enterprise-scale adoption of NLP across healthcare and life sciences organizations.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Market Reports:

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by Offering (NLP Platforms, NLP APIs, Integrated NLP Solutions), Capability (NLU, NLG, Machine Translation), Application (Customer Experience & Support, Document Process Automation) - Global Forecast to 2031

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Offering [Hardware (AI Chips, Memory, Storage), Software, Services], Technology (ML, NLP, Generative AI, Neurosymbolic AI), Business Function (Operations & Supply Chain, Sales & Marketing) - Global Forecast to 2033

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets