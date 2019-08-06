NLP of North Texas to offer Large Acreage Homesites for Less at New Community just North of the DFW Metroplex

These spectacular ranch-style acreage homesites are unique from anything else in the area. Not only are they an easy drive from the major metropolitan cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, but they're also within minutes of the charming and vibrant downtown of Decatur, Texas. This location is pretty and peaceful, with these pristine ranches featuring spectacular views, gorgeous trees, and creek frontage on select properties.

One of the best community amenities at Rolling Hills is the 16+ acre community park, including two fully stocked fishing ponds. Plus, property owners will enjoy direct access to 250 acres of the LBJ Grasslands – the perfect spot for horseback riding, fishing, bird watching, and nature hikes. If that's not enough, there is another 2,000 acres of LBJ Grasslands to explore less than two minutes away.

Enjoy peace of mind when purchasing property at The Ranches at Rolling Hills, as the experienced sales team of NLP of North Texas, is backed by National Land Partners – an organization that has been in the land development business for over 50 years.

Properties at The Ranches at Rolling Hills will be sold on a first come, first served basis, by appointment only, so hurry out early for the first and best selection during The Ranches at Rolling Hills' Grand Opening Land Sale. Prime country acreage has never been more affordable this close to the city, with excellent land financing available. Call today 800-710-0977 to learn more about this exciting opportunity or visit www.RanchesAtRollingHills.com.

*Price includes discount and is for a new Barndominium shell to be built on 5 acres at The Ranches at Rolling Hills. Styles may vary. Call for details. An Equal Housing Opportunity.

