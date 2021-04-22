NLR - Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre Selects Deltek to Power Its Business

LONDON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that NLR - Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre has selected Deltek as its ERP partner to power its business.

NLR's mission is to make air operations and space exploration safer, more sustainable and more efficient. It's multidisciplinary approach focuses on developing new and cost effective technologies for aviation and space, from design support to production technology and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul). With its unique expertise and state of the art facilities, NLR is bridging the gap between research and application.

Headquartered in The Netherlands, NLR employs over 650 employees at its offices in Amsterdam, Marknesse, Noordwijk and Rotterdam. The organization was looking to consolidate its systems by using one integrated solution that could do it all – provide real-time data and improve efficiency in business processes to help it run its business. After a thorough vetting process including other major on premises ERP providers, NLR selected Deltek because of its industry knowledge and Deltek's ability to help its firm deliver projects efficiently and with scale.

"Organizations like NLR rely on their business systems to scale, as well as deliver the data they need for real-time project insight," said Neil Davidson, Regional Vice President at Deltek. "Deltek ERP will help NLR do just that. Deltek will give the organization complete visibility, control and insight into its projects. We build our solutions with the user in mind, allowing tight, efficient and scalable control. We are thrilled that NLR is joining Deltek Project Nation, and we look forward to supporting its mission and not only meeting, but exceeding, expectations."

"We were very pleased with Deltek's understanding of our requirements in relation to the aerospace industry. The Deltek team has a firm grasp on what we need an ERP to do for our organization so that our employees have the tools for effective project management and making mission-critical decisions," said Michel Brouwer, Project Manager at Royal NLR. "We look forward to utilizing the full potential of our Deltek solution once its implemented."

For more information about Deltek and its solutions, visit Deltek.com.

About NLR

Royal NLR makes aerospace more sustainable, safer, more efficient and more effective. The innovative solutions and practical advice strengthen the competitiveness of the business community and contribute to solutions for social issues. NLR works in an objective manner, for and with the (inter) national business community and government agencies. www.nlr.org

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

SOURCE Deltek

Related Links

http://www.deltek.com

