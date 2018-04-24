NM Group Announced as Authorised PLS-CADD™ Training Partner

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681678/NM_Group.jpg )



PLS-CADD™ is a leading industry transmission-line design and drafting software and is used globally. Utilities and powerline engineers can now access fully customisable training courses to help better utilise this powerful software package. Various training options are available to cover PLS-CADD™, PLS-POLE™ and TOWER™ and will be delivered by NM Group's Director of Engineering, Paul Richardson (B Eng. hons, CEng, MICE). Training can be customised to cater for different levels of experience and end-user applications.

Paul Richardson, Director of Engineering at NM Group commented, "I have been involved in using and teaching PLS-CADD™ software for over 10 years so I am delighted that NM Group has been chosen to be the only approved training partner in Europe. The software is incredibly powerful and comprehensive and training is a necessary part of becoming a proficient user."

"NM Group has been a power-user of PLS-CADD™ since its inception and have used nearly every feature of our software in their projects," said Otto Lynch, Vice President of Power Line Systems, Inc. "NM Group will be able to effectively share their real world experiences with other users of PLS-CADD™, PLS-POLE™, and TOWER™ to use the software to successfully complete the design and analysis projects of their overhead powerlines."

Customised PLS-CADD™ training courses are now available at both clients premises or at NM Group's dedicated training facility. Contact info@nmgroup.com or visit NM Group's website for more information.

About Powerline Systems

Power Line Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 to develop engineering software for the structural and geometric design of electric power lines. Since then PLSi has become the world-wide leader in software for overhead transmission and distribution lines with its products PLS-CADD™, PLS-POLE™, and TOWER™. For more information, please contact PLSi on the Web at http://www.powline.com.

About NM Group

NM Group is a specialist service provider of asset management, survey and mapping solutions to the power sector. Applying a range of remote sensing and geospatial technologies, the company offers a full range of services from data acquisition through to analytics and web applications for wider access to information.

