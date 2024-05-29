NMCC Receives National Accreditation for Practical Nursing Program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Maine Community College (NMCC) has received formal notification from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) confirming the accreditation of its Practical Nursing (PN) program.

The ACEN is the leading authority in nursing accreditation and works to ensure the highest quality of nursing instruction. ACEN accreditation assures the public and the educational community that a nursing program has well-defined and appropriate educational objectives and is committed to achieving them.

By adhering to the ACEN Standards and Criteria for accreditation, ACEN-accredited programs demonstrate that their graduates are equipped to enter the workforce and contribute positively to public health outcomes.

NMCC's PN program, which launched in the spring of 2019, is the only of its kind offered by a public institution in the state of Maine.

"We are very pleased to receive ACEN accreditation," stated Angela Buck, Academic Dean at NMCC. "Practical nursing bridges a critical care gap in healthcare, which has become more pronounced in recent years. Graduates of this program are able to enter the field faster than registered nurses and provide critical care to patients in hospitals and other healthcare settings."

On May 17th, the ACEN notified the College that the group's Board of Commissioners approved NMCC's accreditation during their April board meeting. This decision followed a two-year evaluation process reviewing the program's curriculum, faculty preparation, administrative capacity, and student outcomes, among other standards and criteria to ensure the program meets or exceeds the ACEN's quality requirements.

"The nursing shortage in the state has many healthcare facilities concerned about how they will staff facilities," NMCC President Timothy Crowley said. "NMCC's 9-month PN program has been developed with two goals: to help bring additional qualified people into the nursing profession and to allow RNs to work at the top of their license."

Since the program's inception, 78 students have graduated and entered the field, many taking roles in Aroostook County's local healthcare network. In the upcoming fall 2024 semester, NMCC's practical nursing program offers 24 slots to students pursuing a career in healthcare.

"ACEN accreditation serves as a mark of distinction," stated Buck. "It indicates to both the public and the educational community that NMCC's PN program adheres to rigorous standards and criteria. By meeting these benchmarks, NMCC demonstrates its dedication to providing nursing education that prepares graduates for success in the workforce."

"I extend my congratulations to the nursing faculty for their outstanding dedication, not only to the College but to ensuring our students receive a superb education," shared NMCC President Timothy Crowley. "I appreciate the exemplary leadership demonstrated by our Academic Dean Angela Buck and Nursing, Allied Health Chair Eileen McDougal, and the hard work and support of PN Program Coordinator Allison Folsom. I'm excited and proud of all those who worked tirelessly towards achieving this significant milestone."

