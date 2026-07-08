NNOX DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Manufacturing Efficiency Misrepresentations at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Nano-X shares fell 0.695 per share,or 24.39%,closing at 2.155 on April 20, 2026, after the Company disclosed a Q4 2025 net loss of 33.4 million driven by a 17.5 million impairment of long-lived assets at its Korean facility and announced a sweeping restructuring plan.

The Alleged Manufacturing Alignment Failure

The lawsuit contends that throughout the Class Period, Nano-X presented its South Korean chip fabrication facility as a cornerstone of its commercialization strategy. The Company reported $45.4 million in property and equipment as of December 31, 2024, and repeatedly assured investors that its MEMs X-ray chip manufacturing had been "optimized" and was "expected to meet . . . currently anticipated manufacturing needs." In reality, the complaint alleges, production volume at the facility bore little relationship to actual customer demand for Nanox.ARC systems.

How the Production-Demand Mismatch Allegedly Affected Reported Financials

The action claims the misalignment between manufacturing output and commercial demand caused Nano-X to carry inflated asset values on its balance sheet quarter after quarter. Property and equipment grew from 45.4 million to 46.8 million between December 2024 and September 2025, even as the Company's operating losses continued. When the restructuring was finally disclosed, the resulting $17.5 million impairment wiped out years of reported capital investment and revealed that the facility's carrying value had been materially overstated.

Key Manufacturing Fraud Allegations for Shareholders

The complaint alleges that Nano-X and its officers:

Overstated the efficiency of the Company's Korean MEMs chip manufacturing operations while production was poorly aligned with actual product demand

Failed to disclose that the manufacturing cost structure was unsustainable, requiring a shift to an outsourced production model

Concealed significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn attributable to the misaligned manufacturing operations

Carried property and equipment at values that did not reflect known impairment triggers before disclosing a $17.5 million write-down

Raised $15 million from investors through the November 2025 Offering while the stock price was allegedly artificially inflated by the undisclosed manufacturing problems

artificially inflated by the undisclosed manufacturing problems Failed to disclose that total restructuring charges of approximately $18.0 million would be required to close the chip manufacturing line and transition to third-party partners

The Commercialization Scale Factor

The lawsuit chronicles how management touted a target of over 100 ARC systems in various stages of deployment by the end of 2025 while simultaneously operating a chip production facility that the complaint alleges was fundamentally disconnected from the pace of actual commercial adoption. The gap between stated ambitions and manufacturing reality, the lawsuit contends, was a material fact concealed from shareholders throughout the Class Period.

"This case presents important questions about manufacturing efficiency disclosure obligations in the medical imaging technology sector. When a company repeatedly assures investors that its production operations are optimized and scaling to meet demand, shareholders are entitled to rely on those representations when making investment decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by August 11, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NNOX Lawsuit

Q: What is the NNOX class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) alleging materially false and misleading statements between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026. Shares fell approximately 24.39% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the NNOX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased NNOX stock or securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did NNOX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24.39%, a decline of 0.695 per share,after the Company disclosed a 33.4 million Q4 2025 net loss driven by a $17.5 million impairment charge and announced a sweeping manufacturing restructuring. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do NNOX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my NNOX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP