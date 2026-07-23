NNOX DEADLINE: SueWallSt Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Manufacturing Efficiency Misrepresentations at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Nano-X shares fell $0.695 per share, or 24.39%, closing at $2.155 on April 20, 2026, after the Company disclosed a Q4 2025 net loss of $33.4 million driven by a $17.5 million impairment of long-lived assets at its Korean facility and announced a sweeping restructuring plan.

The medical imaging device market has attracted significant investor capital as companies race to deploy next-generation digital X-ray technology globally. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) raised $15 million from investors through a November 2025 offering while allegedly concealing that its self-owned South Korean chip manufacturing facility was fundamentally misaligned with actual product demand, a disconnect that ultimately produced $17.5 million in impairment charges and an $18.0 million restructuring.

The Alleged Manufacturing Alignment Failure

The lawsuit contends that throughout the Class Period, Nano-X presented its South Korean chip fabrication facility as a cornerstone of its commercialization strategy. The Company reported $45.4 million in property and equipment as of December 31, 2024, and repeatedly assured investors that its MEMs X-ray chip manufacturing had been "optimized" and was "expected to meet . . . currently anticipated manufacturing needs." In reality, the complaint alleges, production volume at the facility bore little relationship to actual customer demand for Nanox.ARC systems.

How the Production-Demand Mismatch Allegedly Affected Reported Financials

The action claims the misalignment between manufacturing output and commercial demand caused Nano-X to carry inflated asset values on its balance sheet quarter after quarter. Property and equipment grew from $45.4 million to $46.8 million between December 2024 and September 2025, even as the Company's operating losses continued. When the restructuring was finally disclosed, the resulting $17.5 million impairment wiped out years of reported capital investment and revealed that the facility's carrying value had been materially overstated.

Key Manufacturing Fraud Allegations for Shareholders

The complaint alleges that Nano-X and its officers:

Overstated the efficiency of the Company's Korean MEMs chip manufacturing operations while production was poorly aligned with actual product demand

Failed to disclose that the manufacturing cost structure was unsustainable, requiring a shift to an outsourced production model

Concealed significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn attributable to the misaligned manufacturing operations

Carried property and equipment at values that did not reflect known impairment triggers before disclosing a $17.5 million write-down

Raised $15 million from investors through the November 2025 Offering while the stock price was allegedly artificially inflated by the undisclosed manufacturing problems

artificially inflated by the undisclosed manufacturing problems Failed to disclose that total restructuring charges of approximately $18.0 million would be required to close the chip manufacturing line and transition to third-party partners

The Commercialization Scale Factor

The lawsuit chronicles how management touted a target of over 100 ARC systems in various stages of deployment by the end of 2025 while simultaneously operating a chip production facility that the complaint alleges was fundamentally disconnected from the pace of actual commercial adoption. The gap between stated ambitions and manufacturing reality, the lawsuit contends, was a material fact concealed from shareholders throughout the Class Period.

"This case presents important questions about manufacturing efficiency disclosure obligations in the medical imaging technology sector. When a company repeatedly assures investors that its production operations are optimized and scaling to meet demand, shareholders are entitled to rely on those representations when making investment decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NNOX Lawsuit

Q: What is the NNOX class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) alleging materially false and misleading statements between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026. Shares fell approximately 24.39% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the NNOX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased NNOX stock or securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did NNOX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24.39%, a decline of $0.695 per share, after the Company disclosed a $33.4 million Q4 2025 net loss driven by a $17.5 million impairment charge and announced a sweeping manufacturing restructuring. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do NNOX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my NNOX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com