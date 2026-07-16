NNOX Shareholder Alert: August 11, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

Wall Street Reassessment: Ladenburg Thalmann Slashed Its NNOX Price Target After Nano-X's $17.5 Million Impairment and Manufacturing Restructuring Revealed the Gap Between Company Promises and Operational Reality

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) that a securities class action has been commenced on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

NNOX shares fell $0.695 per share to close at $2.155 on April 20, 2026, after the company reported a Q4 2025 net loss of $33.4 million and announced it would abandon chip manufacturing at its South Korean facility.

The day after Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) disclosed a $17.5 million impairment charge and a forced pivot to outsourced manufacturing, Ladenburg Thalmann cut its price target on NNOX shares from $10.60 to $9.60. That downgrade followed a 24.39% single-day stock collapse that marked the worst intraday decline for NNOX in over two years.

How Analyst Expectations Were Built on Allegedly Misleading Disclosures

Throughout the Class Period, management repeatedly assured investors and analysts that Nano-X's manufacturing operations were achieving efficiency gains. On earnings calls, executives described a "robust" pipeline, "disciplined execution," and operating expenses that were "in line" with expectations. Analysts incorporated these representations into their models and coverage.

The complaint contends that these assurances concealed a fundamental misalignment between production capacity and actual demand, as well as escalating cash burn that made the Korean facility unsustainable.

The Downgrades Begin

On April 21, 2026, one day after the corrective disclosure, Ladenburg Thalmann lowered its NNOX price target to $9.60 from $10.60, citing the approximately $17.5 million impairment of long-lived assets at the Korean manufacturing facility and the resignation of CFO Ran Daniel effective July 31, 2026.

As Seeking Alpha reported, NNOX lost approximately 17% in early trading on April 20, on track for its worst intraday decline in over two years. The outlet highlighted the net loss that "surged approximately 137% year-over-year to $33.4 million."

Analyst Coverage Timeline

March 31, 2025: Management told analysts the ARC pipeline was targeting "a few hundreds of clients" and that operating expenses were "in line," with no material changes to manufacturing channels

Management told analysts the ARC pipeline was targeting "a few hundreds of clients" and that operating expenses were "in line," with no material changes to manufacturing channels May 22, 2025: CEO stated the company was "delivering what we promised" and "making progress all the time," setting a target of over 100 ARC systems in deployment by year-end 2025

CEO stated the company was "delivering what we promised" and "making progress all the time," setting a target of over 100 ARC systems in deployment by year-end 2025 August 12, 2025: CFO assured analysts that operating expenses were being maintained through "efficiencies and more measurements" and that revenue would soon alleviate cash burn

CFO assured analysts that operating expenses were being maintained through "efficiencies and more measurements" and that revenue would soon alleviate cash burn November 20, 2025: Management described "rising demand" and a "highly efficient manufacturing operation" while failing to disclose any production-demand disconnect

Management described "rising demand" and a "highly efficient manufacturing operation" while failing to disclose any production-demand disconnect April 20, 2026: Corrective disclosure revealed the $17.5 million impairment, $18.0 million in total expected restructuring charges, and the need to abandon company-owned chip manufacturing entirely

Corrective disclosure revealed the $17.5 million impairment, $18.0 million in total expected restructuring charges, and the need to abandon company-owned chip manufacturing entirely April 21, 2026: Ladenburg Thalmann cut its price target by $1.00, from $10.60 to $9.60

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for NNOX Investors

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The timeline of representations made to analysts in this case raises important questions about the accuracy of information provided to the market." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Analyst models depend on truthful company guidance. The lawsuit asserts that management's repeated assurances about efficiency, demand growth, and stable operating expenses gave analysts no basis to anticipate a $17.5 million impairment or a complete restructuring of the manufacturing model. When the truth surfaced, the repricing was swift and severe.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 11, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NNOX Lawsuit

Q: How much did NNOX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24.39%, a decline of $0.695 per share, after the company disclosed a $17.5 million impairment charge, a manufacturing restructuring plan, and the resignation of its CFO. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: When did Nano-X Imaging allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from March 31, 2025 to April 17, 2026. During this time, the lawsuit alleges management made false or misleading statements about manufacturing efficiency and demand alignment. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 20, 2026, causing a significant stock decline.

Q: What do NNOX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my NNOX shares? Can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 11, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com