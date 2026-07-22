NNOX Shareholder Alert: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Nano-X Imaging Promised "Highly Efficient" Manufacturing and 100+ ARC Deployments — Investors Got a $17.5 Million Impairment Charge and a 24.39% Stock Collapse Instead

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Nano-X Imaging Ltd.'s (NASDAQ: NNOX) public commitments and its actual results. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased NNOX securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026. Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Shares fell $0.695, or 24.39%, to close at $2.155 on April 20, 2026, after Nano-X disclosed a $33.4 million Q4 2025 net loss driven by a $17.5 million impairment of long-lived assets. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 11, 2026.

Nano-X told shareholders it was building a "highly efficient and scalable manufacturing infrastructure." Months later, the Company admitted its Korean chip factory was so misaligned with demand that it required a full shutdown, $18.0 million in restructuring charges, and a pivot to outsourced production. NNOX shares lost 24.39% in a single session.

The Promise

Throughout 2025, management projected confidence and momentum to investors:

On March 31, 2025, management described Nano-X's pipeline as targeting "a few hundreds of clients" and declared the Company "well-positioned to build our momentum."

On May 22, 2025, the Company announced it was "targeting over 100 ARC systems in various stages of deployment by the end of 2025 worldwide" and characterized its sales pipeline as having "doubled since January 2025."

On November 20, 2025, management stated the Company was "dedicated to accelerating the development of a highly efficient and scalable manufacturing infrastructure" and cited "rising demand" and "strengthened presence across Europe."

The Reality

On April 20, 2026, Nano-X disclosed that its Korean chip manufacturing facility — the same operation management had repeatedly highlighted as meeting "currently anticipated manufacturing needs" — was being shut down. The lawsuit contends the Company's production had been poorly aligned with actual demand for an extended period, resulting in ballooning operating expenses and cash burn that management failed to disclose.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

Property & Equipment Valuation: Reported at $45.4 million (Dec. 2024) through $46.8 million (Sept. 2025) — then hit with a $17.5 million impairment

Reported at $45.4 million (Dec. 2024) through $46.8 million (Sept. 2025) — then hit with a $17.5 million impairment Manufacturing Model: Promised "optimized" in-house chip production — delivered a full retreat to outsourced manufacturing

Promised "optimized" in-house chip production — delivered a full retreat to outsourced manufacturing OpEx Trajectory: Management assured investors "everything is in line" — Q4 2025 net loss surged 137% year-over-year to $33.4 million

Management assured investors "everything is in line" — Q4 2025 net loss surged 137% year-over-year to $33.4 million Deployment Target: 100+ ARC systems by end of 2025 — restructuring announcement replaced growth updates

100+ ARC systems by end of 2025 — restructuring announcement replaced growth updates CFO Tenure: Assured continuity — CFO resignation announced alongside the corrective disclosure

Speak with an attorney about whether you qualify for recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint raises serious questions about the gap between what Nano-X represented about its manufacturing capabilities and what was actually occurring at its Korean facility." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action claims that while management publicly touted efficiency gains, growing demand, and disciplined execution, Nano-X's manufacturing operations were generating unsustainable costs that made restructuring and impairment charges increasingly likely. With the stock price artificially inflated by these representations, as alleged, Nano-X conducted a $15 million registered direct offering in November 2025 — weeks before the scope of the operational misalignment would become public.

Calculate your potential recovery in the NNOX securities action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 11, 2026

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NNOX Lawsuit

Q: When did Nano-X Imaging allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from March 31, 2025 to April 17, 2026. The alleged misrepresentations were revealed through corrective disclosures on April 20, 2026, causing a 24.39% stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the NNOX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Nano-X made materially false or misleading statements regarding the efficiency of its manufacturing operations, demand for its products, and the sustainability of its cost structure during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do NNOX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my NNOX shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if Nano-X goes bankrupt before the case resolves? A: Securities class action claims survive bankruptcy in most circumstances. D&O insurance policies are frequently the primary source of settlement funds.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP