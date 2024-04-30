NNRMLS teams with Lone Wolf to provide members a branded mobile MLS app for home search and client collaboration

New partnership gives Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service (NNRMLS) members an industry-leading mobile MLS app, HomeSpotter powered by Lone Wolf, to help their clients find the perfect listings in real time, all in one place.

RENO, Nev. and DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service ("NNRMLS") is announcing a new benefit for its approximately 4,000 members. Starting April 2024, NNRMLS members will have free access to their own branded mobile MLS home search app through the HomeSpotter app by Lone Wolf.

NNRMLS has introduced the HomeSpotter app for members.

NNRMLS' vision is to foster a trusted and cooperative real estate marketplace by delivering industry-leading information, expertise, and solutions and the HomeSpotter app exemplifies dedication to this ideal. The industry-leading mobile app is designed for easy real estate search with a built-in chat function, allowing buyers to search for properties and collaborate with their real estate agent in real time. Key features of the HomeSpotter app include:

Sharing the latest listings: With data straight from the MLS, the app displays accurate and real-time listing information for agents and their clients.

With data straight from the MLS, the app displays accurate and real-time listing information for agents and their clients. Intelligent search and filters: The app comes with an intuitive search feature, so it's easier than ever to find the exact criteria clients are looking for, including commute times, school zones, zip codes, and more.

The app comes with an intuitive search feature, so it's easier than ever to find the exact criteria clients are looking for, including commute times, school zones, zip codes, and more. Direct collaboration: Agents can work in concert with their clients through the entire search process. The app helps buyers and sellers search, find, and communicate with their agents every step of the way.

"We're thrilled to add this powerful mobile app to our members' toolkits. It gives them the opportunity to access the real estate search process directly from their phone, and the built-in chat function keeps client communication flowing smoothly," said NNRMLS CEO George Pickard.

"By integrating seamlessly with their existing MLS data, this easy-to-use app speeds up agents' workflows, facilitates real-time collaboration with their clients, arms their clients with one of real estate's smartest home search tools, and allows for personalized branding—all within a single, intuitive platform," said Lisa Mihelcich, GM, Agent, Associations, and MLS at Lone Wolf Technologies.

NNRMLS members can get started with their new benefit by searching for "HomeSpotter" in the app store on their phones, or by accessing their one-stop shop for information about NNRMLS' premier mobile app on the HomeSpotter Resource Page (member login required for access).

For more information about the HomeSpotter app and other Lone Wolf software, please visit the website here.

Media contact for Lone Wolf:

Erin Penney | Industry Relations

E: [email protected]

Media contact for NNRMLS:

Andrew Cristancho | Director of Marketing

E: [email protected]

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About NNRMLS

Founded in 2003, the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service (NNRMLS) serves its approximately 4,000-member real estate professionals throughout the region, including the areas of Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Fernley, Fallon, Yerington, Minden, Gardnerville, East Lake Tahoe, and Topaz. NNRMLS' vision is to foster a trusted and cooperative real estate marketplace by delivering industry-leading information, expertise, and solutions. The members of NNRMLS are your trusted source of real estate expertise and home buyers and sellers can connect with one of them by visiting NNRMLS.com.

NNRMLS members can access their member benefits through the Member Launchpad.

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies