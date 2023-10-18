NNVOY, LLC Announces Acquisition and Relaunch of BizTrader.com, Implementing 420 Property's Proprietary Business Model

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NNVOY, LLC, a dynamic and forward-thinking digital solutions firm, is thrilled to announce the acquisition and official upcoming relaunch of the esteemed online platform, BizTrader.com. The revamped site will benefit from the innovative business model and proprietary system that has notably driven the success of 420Property.com. The relaunch of BizTrader is anticipated to be in January 2024, but may be sooner depending on the finalization of platform testing and user feedback optimizations.

BizTrader.com, originally renowned as a platform where businesses could be showcased for sale, will be infused with fresh features and an enhanced user experience. Taking a page out of 420 Property's book, the relaunched platform will not only connect buyers and sellers but will provide a holistic ecosystem that serves professionals across the business lifecycle.

Ryan George, CEO of NNVOY, LLC, stated, "Our vision with the acquisition of BizTrader.com was to capitalize on the core strengths of the platform and further elevate it with the proven methodologies and tech infrastructure we've seen thrive at 420 Property. We believe this revamped platform will reshape the way businesses, brokers, and investors connect, offering unparalleled transparency and streamlined processes."

Key Features to Anticipate:

User-Centric Interface: An intuitive and responsive design, making it easier for users to navigate and perform transactions. Verified Listings: Enhanced quality control and vetting processes to ensure accurate, up-to-date, and trustworthy business listings. Industry-Specific Searches: Tailored search options allowing users to find businesses that precisely match their interests and investment criteria. Integrated Professional Services: Access to a network of industry professionals, including consultants, legal advisors, and financial experts.

Taking inspiration from the booming success of 420 Property, BizTrader.com will also focus on building a community, offering educational resources, market insights, and a range of tools to empower both business owners and potential investors.

Eric Espinoza, a cannabis business broker who was an early adopter of 420 Property, remarked, "Seeing the transformative changes 420 Property brought to the real estate sector for cannabis-related businesses, I'm excited to witness a similar evolution in the broader business marketplace with BizTrader.com."

The relaunch signifies NNVOY, LLC's commitment to enriching the digital landscape for businesses and investors, aiming to set new standards of excellence and utility in the sector.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact: Ryan George, [email protected], 925-478-9805

About NNVOY, LLC: Founded in 2016, NNVOY, LLC is a pioneering digital solutions firm dedicated to revolutionizing online platforms for businesses and consumers alike. With a keen sense of market trends and an unparalleled commitment to user experience, NNVOY continues to make its mark on the digital ecosystem.

About BizTrader.com: Established in 2023, BizTrader.com has consistently stood out as a premier online platform dedicated to connecting businesses, investors, and brokers worldwide. Serving as a marketplace for buying and selling businesses, as well as providing a platform for leasing commercial spaces and franchise opportunities, the website has facilitated countless successful transactions over the years. With its recent acquisition by NNVOY, LLC, BizTrader is poised to redefine its legacy by integrating advanced functionalities and a more user-centric approach.

Businesses For Sale

Equipment For Sale

Business Properties

Business Brokers

SOURCE NNVOY, LLC