No. 1 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Food and Beverage, Carbliss The Premium Ready to Drink Cocktail, Launches into its Largest City

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday October 15, 2024, Carbliss will launch into the city of Chicago, in partnership with Chicago Beverage Systems, a member of the Reyes Beverage Group. Carbliss The Premium Ready to Drink Cocktail, has a slim footprint that only touches about 15% of the nation and is ranked No.1 growth Food & Beverage company on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies. With a three year revenue growth of 27,127% it is ranked No. 7 overall in the nation among all business categories.

Carbliss is a triple-threat; a premium product boasting convenience and a desired nutrition panel: full flavor, zero carb, zero sugar, 100 calories and gluten free. The brand offers a range of vodka-based fruit flavors, including Black Raspberry, Cranberry, Pineapple, Lemon Lime, Peach and more, alongside classic cocktails like the Margarita and Moscow Mule. Carbliss is sold in single flavor four and 12 packs in addition to eight and 18 variety packs.

Carbliss is distributed in 13 Central US states, including all Illinois counties besides Cook County. It is the No. 1 selling RTD in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. The company launched in 2019, selling 2K cases and is projected to sell 3MM cases in 2024.

Carbliss, an SNFood & Beverage Brand, is Veteran and Woman owned by co-founders Adam (CEO) and Amanda Kroener of Plymouth, WI. Carbliss currently has a group of almost 50 team members. Adam is a Startup Advisor, Certified Dale Carnegie Leadership Instructor, sought-after speaker, and Veteran of the US Army.

"We've been preparing for this particular launch for years. We have had thousands of requests for this territory and we are excited to partner with Chicago Beverage Systems to get the best liquid in the market, into the hands of the Chicago consumer. The best way to find Carbliss is by going to https://drinkcarbliss.com/find-your-bliss/."

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails