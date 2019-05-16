No. 1 Summer Destination Orlando Sizzles with New Openings and Deals

ORLANDO, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando, Theme Park Capital of the World®, is the world's top summer destination according to AAA. And with new theme park expansions, hotels and unique dining adventures, 2019 is set to be one of Orlando's biggest summers yet.

"Orlando is always innovating, with immersive new experiences and unbeatable hospitality that keeps visitors returning year after year," said Visit Orlando President and CEO George Aguel. "It's this memorable combination that keeps Orlando the most-visited destination in the country, with a record 75 million visitors in 2018."