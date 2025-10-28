NO CAP! Soda Pop and ICEE Join Forces to Bring Iconic Frozen Flavors to the Modern Soda Aisle

Zero sugar meets full nostalgia in a first-of-its-kind collaboration launching January 2026

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NO CAP! Soda Pop, the fast-rising, zero sugar, zero-caffeine, zero-calorie soda brand, has teamed up with The ICEE Company, the legendary frozen beverage brand loved for over 50 years, to reimagine classic flavors for a new generation.

The collaboration, brokered by Design Plus and Surge brands, launches nationwide in January 2026 with a limited-time soda line inspired by ICEE's most recognizable flavors as part of ICEE's growing modern SKU line. Each can delivers the hallmark NO CAP! experience: zero sugar, zero caffeine, zero calories, and added electrolytes for a better-for-you twist on nostalgic fun.

Alongside the 16oz cans, NO CAP! will introduce 7.5oz mini variety packs, including a core flavor pack and a rotating LTO (limited-time-only) pack featuring seasonal collaborations like ICEE. The mini cans aim to expand shopper occasions and give families and younger consumers an easy, portion-friendly way to enjoy soda again.

"NO CAP! is about rewriting what soda can be," said Vinny Wilson, Co-Founder of NO CAP! Soda Pop. "ICEE is an icon everyone has a memory with, so bringing those flavors into the modern, zero-sugar era is a dream collab. It's proof that fun, nostalgia, and better-for-you can actually live together in one can."

The partnership blends heritage and innovation, pairing ICEE's national recognition with NO CAP!'s wellness-driven, culture-forward brand ethos. Together, they are opening the soda aisle to a new kind of consumer, one that craves flavor and fun without compromise.

"This collaboration perfectly captures what's driving today's beverage innovation," said Elisha Joffe, Partner at Design Plus. "ICEE has been part of American pop culture for generations, and NO CAP! is redefining what modern soda can look like. Together, they're proving that nostalgia and wellness don't have to be opposites—they can coexist in a way that excites both retailers and consumers. We're thrilled to help bring this partnership to life and introduce a new wave of flavor innovation to the category."

The ICEE® x NO CAP! Soda Pop products and NO CAP! mini packs will hit grocery, convenience, and specialty retailers nationwide beginning January 2026.

About NO CAP! Soda Pop

NO CAP! is a modern soda company redefining what refreshment tastes like, with zero sugar, zero caffeine, zero calories, and a whole lot of flavor. Born in California, the brand is built for the next generation of soda lovers who want bold taste without compromise.

About The ICEE Company

ICEE is America's original frozen treat, known for its iconic red cherry and blue raspberry flavors and "stick-out-your-tongue" fun for all ages. A subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ: JJSF), ICEE products are found in convenience stores, malls, theaters, and theme parks worldwide. Learn more at www.icee.com.

About Design Plus

Founded in 1983, Design Plus is an international licensing boutique based in Atlanta, GA, specializing in building brand equity and consumer loyalty through strategic licensing programs. Visit www.dplicensing.com.

