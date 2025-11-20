NO CAP! Soda Pop Strengthens SoCal Distribution Through John Lenore & Anheuser-Busch Partners

Fast-growing beverage brand expands its reach across San Diego and Greater Los Angeles, positioning for record retail growth in 2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NO CAP! Soda Pop, the fast-rising, zero-sugar, zero-caffeine, zero-calorie soda brand, is accelerating its retail growth across Southern California with new powerhouse distribution partners, officially joining forces with John Lenore & Co. to serve San Diego County and Budweiser DSD partners to expand coverage throughout Greater Los Angeles County.

NO CAP! Soda Pop

The move solidifies NO CAP! Soda Pop's next phase of growth as the brand continues to make its mark on the modern beverage scene. These partnerships will immediately strengthen product availability and ensure efficient distribution across major grocery retailers including Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Ralphs, as well as several new chains launching in early 2026.

"Expanding with the right distribution network allows us to reach more fans who've been asking for NO CAP! in their local stores," said Vinny Wilson, Co-Founder of NO CAP! Soda Pop. "John Lenore and Anheuser-Busch DSD are tier-one distributors and have deep roots in Southern California and a shared commitment to building brands that connect with today's culture. This is the beginning of something big."

Since launching, NO CAP! Soda Pop has quickly gained traction with its nostalgic-meets-future flavor lineup, fueled by authentic connections with athletes, musicians, and creators. The brand's innovative approach to soda has helped redefine what the next generation expects from the category, bold taste, cultural relevance, and real personality.

"We're excited to bring NO CAP! Soda Pop into our portfolio and see strong potential for growth across Southern California," said Sean Nichols, Vice President, Sales with John Lenore & Co. "The brand has built an incredible connection with consumers who want flavor and authenticity, and we look forward to helping them expand that reach even further."

With this new expansion, NO CAP! Soda Pop will continue building visibility through retail growth, community events, and partnerships that celebrate creativity and authenticity, core values that have driven the brand since day one.

About NO CAP! Soda Pop

NO CAP! is a modern soda company redefining what refreshment tastes like, with zero sugar, zero caffeine, zero calories, and a whole lot of flavor. Born in California, the brand is built for the next generation of soda lovers who want bold taste without compromise.

