No Genetic Test Can Predict a Person's Worth: GiGi's Playhouse Responds to Viral Down Syndrome Post

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following widespread reaction to a social media post in which content creator Jesse Ridgway discussed terminating a five-month pregnancy after receiving a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis and referred to Down syndrome as a "glitch," GiGi's Playhouse, the only network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, is speaking out.

"I love to see the effect she has on other people."​ Individuals with Down syndrome are so much more than a diagnosis. Riley, a participant at our National Playhouse in Hoffman Estates, is proof of that. She's a daughter, a sister to a whole crew of siblings, and as her dad, Tom, points out, she's a key part of her family's story.​ At GiGi's Playhouse, we see individuals with Down syndrome for who they truly are: individuals first. Speed Speed

Ridgway, a popular YouTuber whose content has gained over 2 billion views across platforms, shared a post on X that quickly went viral in which he explained his and his wife's decision to terminate a pregnancy following a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis. In the post, Ridgway framed Down syndrome in highly negative terms, relying on outdated and incorrect statistics presented out of context and suggesting that a life with Down syndrome is simply not worth choosing.

For many, his comments were shocking. But for those in the Down syndrome community, the comments were something else: familiar, reflecting the same misinformed narrative that has long surrounded a Down syndrome diagnosis for decades. The reaction also reflects a broader concern: the resurgence of dehumanizing rhetoric toward individuals with Down syndrome in public discourse, including increased use of the "r-word" online, even as decades of advocacy have worked to challenge and replace those narratives.

"What concerns me most is that this is not just one misinformed opinion. It reflects the outdated and incomplete information many families continue to receive when they are given a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome," said Nancy Gianni, Founder and Chief Belief Officer of GiGi's Playhouse. "The truth is a person's value cannot be determined from a genetic test."

Gianni's words reflect the organization's long-standing mission. For more than two decades, GiGi's Playhouse has provided free educational, therapeutic, and career development programming to thousands of individuals with Down syndrome and their families through its network of locations across the United States and Mexico. These programs are designed to help individuals with Down syndrome overcome obstacles, build independence, and reach their full potential.

But while GiGi's Playhouse is built on empowerment, the organization has seen a consistent reality: frightened families walking through their doors after a prenatal diagnosis, having received incomplete, one-sided, and outdated medical information about Down syndrome that closely mirrors the perspective reflected in Ridgway's post.

In response, GiGi's Playhouse is speaking out through its national channels, social media platforms, and network of locations, along with Gianni and her daughter GiGi, the namesake and inspiration of the organization, to highlight a different reality: individuals with Down syndrome living full, meaningful lives. The organization is also calling on its network of families, self-advocates, volunteers, and supporters to do the same by sharing stories, photos, and videos that highlight the achievements, talents, and everyday experiences of individuals with Down syndrome.

While Ridgway's viral comments have brought renewed attention to the Down syndrome community, GiGi's Playhouse's message remains unchanged: Down syndrome is not a "glitch"; it's a life to be understood, supported, and most importantly, celebrated.

About GiGi's Playhouse

GiGi's Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers dedicated to providing free educational and therapeutic programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. GiGi's Playhouse has opened 62 locations across the United States and Mexico, and GiGi's Virtual programming serves families in more than 95 countries. GiGi's Playhouse offers a lifetime commitment—from prenatal diagnosis through career skills—to empower families with all the tools their child needs to succeed. For more information, visit here.

Contact: Kevin O'Brien, [email protected]

SOURCE GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers