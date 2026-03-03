No Gray Launches Quick Color Shampoo, Permanent Gray Coverage in Just 5 Minutes!

The ammonia-free hair dye shampoo delivering fast, salon-quality gray coverage at home.

CORONA, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- No Gray by Developlus, the modern hair color brand redefining at-home gray coverage, announces the launch of No Gray Quick Color Shampoo, a permanent hair dye shampoo designed to deliver 100% gray coverage in as little as 5 minutes. The product is already selling out quickly in Walmart stores, driven by strong early demand from consumers looking for a faster and easier way to color gray hair.

Quick Color Shampoo Dark Brown Before & After of Quick Color Shampoo Quick Color Shampoo Video Speed Speed

Created for those covering a little or a lot of grays, No Gray Quick Color Shampoo is a hair dye shampoo that provides natural-looking, salon-quality results, without the mess or commitment of traditional box dye. The easy, wash-in hair color formula allows users to shampoo, rinse, and go.

At the core of the innovation is the Dual-Chamber Pump Technology, which keeps the hair dye and developer separate until dispensed into the hand. This ensures fresh activation, precise mixing, and consistent gray coverage with every use. No mixing in bowl or brush required.

"We wanted to make permanent gray coverage feel effortless, approachable, and modern," says Jeanne Nicodemus, CEO of No Gray. "Quick Color Shampoo gives people a fast, mess-free way to cover gray hair at home, while still caring for the hair and scalp."

Advanced Gray Coverage + Hair Care Benefits

No Gray Quick Color Shampoo is powered by the brand's Hyaluronic YouthRenew™ Bond Complex, designed to help support stronger, more nourished-looking hair while improving dye absorption for richer, longer-lasting color.

The formula is enriched with scalp and hair-loving ingredients, including:

Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate and lock in moisture

Aloe Vera to soothe the scalp and soften hair

Soy & Wheat Proteins to help boost strength and elasticity

Rosemary Extract to support scalp health

Oleic Acid & Arginine to smooth, condition, and support bond building

Hair is left feeling soft, smooth, and up to 2x shinier after use.

Why No Gray Quick Color Shampoo Stands Out:

Permanent hair dye shampoo with 100% gray coverage

Covers gray hair in as little as 5 minutes

Dual-chamber pump keeps dye and developer fresh until use

Up to 5 applications per bottle vs. one traditional box dye

Safe and effective for weekly use with zero buildup

Fade-resistant for long-lasting gray coverage

Works on all hair types and textures

Ammonia-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, vegan and cruelty-free

Available Shades: Black and Dark Brown

Availability

No Gray Quick Color Shampoo is available now at Walmart and No-gray.com.

MSRP: $19.99

For more information, visit no-gray.com or follow No Gray on social media:

Instagram & TikTok: @nograyofficial

Facebook: No Gray Quick Fix

About No Gray

No Gray is a modern hair color brand by Developlus that offers easy, effective solutions for gray hair coverage at home. From instant touch-ups to permanent gray coverage shampoos, No Gray helps people look polished and confident on their own schedule.

About Developlus

Developlus is a third-generation, family-owned company based in Southern California that manufactures hair color and hair care products. Founded in 1991 by Ann and Dave Agrey, the company is a leader in hair color innovation and formula development, with products developed and manufactured on-site to ensure the highest quality standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

SOURCE DEVELOPLUS, INC.