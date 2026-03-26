No Installation, hassle free: iGarden Reinvents the Swim Jet X Series

A swim jet essentially operates as a treadmill for water. It generates a continuous, powerful current that allows individuals to swim in place indefinitely. This transforms a standard, static residential pool into a dynamic environment suited for serious aquatic fitness, physical therapy, or simply active outdoor play.

Historically, achieving a professional swim current at home required a heavy commitment. It meant treating the backyard like a construction site, dealing with complex electrical hardwiring, and making permanent, expensive alterations to the pool structure. The X Series completely removes these barriers. As an industry first, it offers a simple solution that brings elite performance to the family home while keeping the garden perfectly intact.

To make this level of freedom possible, iGarden engineered several technical breakthroughs focused directly on the human experience. The system utilizes advanced inverter technology and a highly efficient motor to create a smooth, straight lane water flow. This current is powerful enough to challenge athletic swimmers yet incredibly stable, mimicking the natural feel of open water. Because it is powered entirely by a high capacity waterproof lithium battery, the poolside remains completely free of dangerous cables. Furthermore, an innovative nozzle design maximizes wave efficiency so users can swim just inches from the unit, allowing it to adapt flawlessly even to small backyard pools.

This seamless adaptability means a single device can serve the entire family from morning until evening. A full ten hour battery charge easily supports an intense morning stroke training session for adults, followed by an afternoon of gentle wave making for children. When the weekend draws to a close, its integrated suitcase style wheels and handle allow anyone to simply roll the unit away for storage, leaving the pool space exactly as peaceful as they found it.

This unobtrusive approach to powerful performance perfectly reflects the core philosophy of Artful Living Technology. As a leading tech brand, iGarden believes that as outdoor spaces become smarter, they should not turn into demanding management projects. The most advanced technology is the one that steps back. By quietly orchestrating the environment and leaving no permanent marks on the landscape, the X Series allows people to stop managing their gardens and start truly living in them.

About iGarden

As the innovative sub-brand of Fairland Group, iGarden is leading the global AI Garden revolution. By fusing advanced AI with eco-smart design, we create outdoor spaces that think, adapt, and self-manage. Our curated portfolio, from AI-enhanced pool cleaners and swim jets to smart lawn mowers, AI-driven pumps, and AIoT systems, delivers a seamless lifestyle that is quiet, sustainable, and beautifully intelligent.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion.

Always Intelligent. Always Inspiring. Always Sustainable.

Media Contact

Mengru Li

iGarden PR Representative

[email protected]

SOURCE Fairland Group - iGarden