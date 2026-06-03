No Kid Hungry Launches Summer Campaign to Close Hunger Gap for Kids

Parents and caregivers can visit NoKidHungry.org/Help or NoKidHungry.org/Ayuda to find free healthy meals and resources to help feed their kids this summer

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WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer break should be a time for fun and adventure, but for kids and teens who rely on school meals, it can be the hungriest time of the year. National research by No Kid Hungry shows that families nationwide struggle to feed their kids during the summer. With rising food and gas costs and a worsening job market, 1 in 3 parents reported worrying about their households running out of food during the summer break. That's why No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in the U.S., is leading the effort to end summer hunger and launched a summer resource hub to help families find free meals and resources to feed their kids this summer. Parents and caregivers can visit NoKidHungry.org/Help or NoKidHungry.org/Ayuda to learn more.

"For the 14 million kids in the U.S. facing hunger, school is more than a place to learn - it's where they can rely on consistent access to healthy meals to thrive both inside and outside the classroom each day," said Ayesha Curry, co-founder of Eat. Learn. Play. and No Kid Hungry champion. "Kids deserve access to three meals a day no matter what time of year it is. That's why I'm proud to be a partner of No Kid Hungry through our Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to help support game-changing summer meal programs and ensure families know all the resources available to them."

All across the country, there are programs for kids and teens to access free meals all summer long - including resources for eligible families facing tight grocery budgets. Due to bipartisan legislation in 2022, long advocated for by No Kid Hungry and others, kids in rural communities can now access meals through delivery or pick-up services. In addition, a permanent grocery benefit program called Summer EBT or SUN Bucks, provides eligible families in most states with an extra $120 for each school-aged child to help with grocery costs over the summer months. This year, 38 states, Washington DC, 5 territories, and 5 Tribal nations plan to use this benefit.

A mother from Bastrop, TX shared: "When we have all this financial strain and during this difficult season, the summer meals have been monumental for us because we don't have to worry about a grocery bill as much. We went from spending a ridiculous amount to cutting it in half, if not more, because two of their meals are met every single day now. It's been a huge relief for us."

Even with these transformative programs, many barriers still stand in the way, including awareness. Historically, 87% of kids who received free or reduced-price school meals haven't accessed meals during the summer months.

"The benefits are beyond just meals," said Anne Filipic, CEO of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "These summer meal programs mean more stability for hard-working parents who are struggling to keep up with higher grocery costs. We know these solutions work and it's up to all of us to ensure these programs are reaching as many kids and families as possible."

No Kid Hungry is working to advocate for the expansion of Summer EBT to all 50 states and providing technical assistance and millions in grant funding to schools, community organizations and state agencies across the nation to ensure they have the resources to expand these programs and reach the 30 million children that stand to benefit.

Visit NoKidHungry.org/Help or NoKidHungry.org/Ayuda to learn more about resources to help feed your family this summer.

No Kid Hungry is proud to work with corporate partners like Albertsons Companies Foundations, Chipotle, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Hickory Farms, NORMS, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Toast and Wingstop to help ensure kids have access to the healthy meals they need during the summer months and all year long.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Media Contact: Allison deBrauwere Ruta; [email protected]

SOURCE No Kid Hungry