No Kid Hungry Unites Renowned Brands and Everyday Consumers to Help Kids Access the Most Important School Supply: Food

"Food is the most important school supply a child can have; it helps them learn, focus and thrive," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "But back-to-school looks a lot different this year and kids are missing out on crucial meals. When you dine, shop or share for No Kid Hungry, you're playing a role in getting kids the meals they need, simply by doing some of your favorite things."

To help bring awareness to the effort and the current state of child hunger, No Kid Hungry will release a 4-part video series featuring stories of individuals doing extraordinary work to help feed kids during this crisis. Hosted by HGTV and Food Network personality Taniya Nayak, the series will highlight voices from the frontlines—from a school nutrition director, to a youth volunteer making a difference in his community—and will include appearances from surprise celebrity guests. New episodes will be released throughout September and October and can be viewed across No Kid Hungry's social channels.

No Kid Hungry is proud to work with nearly 50 participating brands to get kids the meals they need during this crisis and beyond, including: Citi; Arby's; Denny's; Verizon; Chrysler Brand; Williams Sonoma; Checkers & Rally's; Fogo de Chão; Francis Ford Coppola Winery; Hickory Farms; Humana; Jack in the Box; Kashi; Noodles & Company; Popeyes®️; QDOBA Mexican Eats; Stasher Bags; TGI FRIDAYS and more.

Available promotions range from coupons and discounts to special limited-time items benefitting No Kid Hungry.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, No Kid Hungry has granted nearly $27 million in emergency funds to schools and organizations across the U.S. feeding kids; the campaign has committed to provide an additional $35 million by the end of 2020. No Kid Hungry is also advocating for policies to help feed kids across the US, and raising awareness about local meal sites to families.

For a complete list of participating partners and promotions, and to learn all the ways to Dine, Shop and Share for No Kid Hungry, visit NoKidHungry.org/dineshopshare and follow #dineshopshare on social.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

