No Kid Hungry Unites with National Brands this Back-to-School Season to Help Connect Kids to the Most Important School Supply: Food

Renowned brands and consumers raise funds and awareness to help kids access the food they need to thrive this school year and every day

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As kids go back to school, No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, is teaming up with its corporate partners and consumers to raise funds and awareness so millions of kids can start the day with a full belly and ready to learn. From Aug. 27 to Oct. 1, consumers can help ensure all kids have access to the healthy food they need this school year by dining and shopping with brands that support No Kid Hungry. Available promotions range from coupons and discounts to special limited-time items benefitting No Kid Hungry. For a complete list of participating partners and promotions, visit NoKidHungry.org/BrandsThatGive.

Thirteen million kids in the U.S. are living with hunger, but No Kid Hungry is changing that by working with schools and communities across the country to make sure they have the technical assistance, funds and resources they need to feed as many students as possible through school meal programs like breakfast, lunch and afterschool meals. Last school year, No Kid Hungry's partners served more than 504 million healthy meals to kids and families nationwide.

"For millions of kids across the country, the new school year means more than just new pencils and notebooks, it means children can rely on starting the day with the food they need to thrive through critical programs like school breakfast," said Allison Shuffield, managing director of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "That's why we have so much gratitude to our partners and their customers for helping us raise the necessary funds to support and expand the school meal programs so many families and kids rely on."

No Kid Hungry is proud to work with 25 participating brands to ensure all kids have access to the most important school supply this school year and every day, including: Citi, The Arby's Foundation, Del Taco, Denny's, Jack in the Box, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

