For many, dairy-free is a hard sell at the box office – with 'taste skepticism' taking home the gold as the top reason people hesitate to give it a try. This lingering fear that dairy-free won't deliver the cheesy, show-stopping experience of dairy-full has been dubbed FOMOO by Daiya: the fear of missing out on dairy.

But Daiya knows its new and improved pizza line, crafted with its game-changing Daiya Oat Cream™ Blend, delivers all the rich, cheesy, crave-worthy satisfaction of dairy – busting FOMOO wide open. With VHS-inspired flair and slices so good they're sequel-worthy, Daiya's Crustbuster proved the fear of missing out on dairy is officially a thing of the past.

Rewind to the 90s at Crustbuster

Daiya's Crustbuster drew over 500 New Yorkers to SoHo's iconic Upside Pizza, with lines forming an hour before doors opened. Among the crowd were notable guests like foodie content creator Jeremy Jacobowitz, comedians Joey Dardano and Mary Shalaby, and iconic New York food account What New York Eats, all eager to get a slice of the action.

Stepping inside, guests were transported back to the 90s, where shelves were stocked with "VHS boxes" featuring playful twists on classic 90s movie titles – each representing one of Daiya's pizza flavors. From Beauty and the Feast (Meatless Pepperoni) to The Slicefather (Supreme Pizza) and In the Line of Fire Roasted Vegetables (Fire Roasted Veggie Pizza), the titles brought the nostalgia to life. Guests browsed the selection like movie buffs before heading to the counter to "rent" and sample a slice of their chosen flavor – or opt for a plot twist with the 'Director's Cut,' where Daiya's chef surprised them with a special pick. Spoiler alert: each slice packed all the gooey, cheesy satisfaction of a pizza night worth rewinding for.

Pizza Confessions

Ahead of the event, Daiya spiced things up with a survey uncovering the wildest lengths people go to for their love of pizza. From 1 in 10 confessing they've eaten slices straight out of the trash, to 55% admitting they've shed tears over pizza, and 1 in 10 calling mismatched pizza taste a relationship dealbreaker, the results show just how deep the devotion runs. These surprising details set the stage for Crustbuster to prove that Daiya's dairy-free pizzas are worth that same level of love—and that there's no need to fear going dairy-free.

"We've worked tirelessly to make sure our pizza deliver all the cheesy, gooey, satisfaction of dairy – but without the dairy," said John Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at Daiya. "Crustbuster was our way of showing that Daiya is the ultimate solution to FOMOO. This wasn't just a taste test—it was proof that dairy-free pizza can satisfy every bit as much as its dairy counterpart."

Crustbuster: A Smash Hit Event

Crustbuster isn't just a one-hit wonder in Daiya's line-up of bold campaigns. From Fromage Forgery—a daring campaign to spread the word about the brand's uncanny cheese dupe reformulation—to Slice Club, a playful pizza pop-up exploring dietary quirks and kinks to reach dairy-free pizza pleasure, Daiya has been rewriting the script on dairy-free in a way that's anything but cheesy (well, except literally).

As Daiya continues its mission to help people overcome FOMOO, one slice at a time, the future looks cheesy, gooey, and dairy-free.

