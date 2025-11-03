LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- No Makeup Makeup®, the brand redefining beauty with its "Less Makeup. More You." philosophy, introduces its most personal innovation yet: No Fragrance Fragrance™. Conceived by beauty visionary and industry pioneer Victoria Jackson and brought to life by No Makeup Makeup Co-Founder and CEO Kim Wileman in collaboration with Givaudan's Custom Essence fragrance house, this launch marks the birth of a new fragrance category, the "Fragrance Essence" — a sheer, second-skin enhancer designed to be worn with the skin, not just on it. It sits close to the body, merging with each wearer's chemistry to create a scent that is not about perfume, but about the essence of you.

No Makeup Makeup® Inaugurates the “Fragrance Essence” with No Fragrance Fragrance™ Scent, Redefined™ Powered by FlexScent Technology™

A New Category Defined

Inspired by the transformative role of skincare essences, this new "Fragrance Essence" category reimagines how fragrance is experienced…lighter than an Eau de Toilette, more dimensional than a fragrance mist and uniquely adaptive to everyone. It is weightless yet expressive, minimal yet deeply personal — fragrance redefined as intimacy.

"Just as No Makeup Makeup changed the way people think about beauty, No Fragrance Fragrance will change the way people think about scent," said Kim Wileman, Co-Founder and CEO of No Makeup Makeup, who leads product innovation for the brand. "Consumers today are seeking fragrance that feels personal, intimate and effortless, so the Fragrance Essence is our answer: a new category for a new mindset."

Adaptive by Design: FlexScent™ Technology and My Z-Biome™

At the core of No Fragrance Fragrance lies FlexScent Technology™, a proprietary, pH-responsive innovation that adapts to the wearer's natural chemistry. No two experiences are the same; each evolves into a scent that is uniquely, undeniably individual.

FlexScent Technology™ is built around notes that naturally shift and reveal new dimensions depending on your skin, body chemistry, and environment. These ingredients are multi-faceted — floral yet musky, fruity yet green, warm yet powdery — and they "flex" throughout the day, adapting to temperature, chemistry, and surrounding accords. Key FlexScent™ Notes include:

Warm Ambrette – plant-based musk that shifts from fruity to amber

– plant-based musk that shifts from fruity to amber Orris Root – powdery, woody and floral facets that move with the skin

– powdery, woody and floral facets that move with the skin Sheer Jasmine – airy or heady depending on environment

– airy or heady depending on environment Soft Musk – morphs with chemistry, amplifying other notes

– morphs with chemistry, amplifying other notes Creamy Sandalwood – warm, woody or milky depending on wear

– warm, woody or milky depending on wear Amber Coconut – evolves from gourmand to creamy or lightly woody

The formula also integrates My Z-Biome™ technology by Givaudan – a microbiome-respecting fragrance design that works in harmony with the skin's natural ecosystem, ensuring No Fragrance Fragrance is as gentle as it is transformative. Together, these two technologies establish a new sensory language: a fragrance that flexes, breathes and belongs to you.

The Antithesis of Today's Market

In an industry chasing louder, heavier and more overpowering fragrances, No Fragrance Fragrance is deliberate in its quietness and remains true to its "less is best" philosophy by removing the unneccesary. The "No" represents No heaviness. No overpowering cloud. No artificiality. No allergens. What's left is simply the essence of you.

Crafted with Intentionality

No Fragrance Fragrance was authored by No Makeup Makeup Co-Founder Victoria Jackson, guided by her favorite poem "My Shadow" — a meditation on something that is always with you, unseen yet ever-present. The bottle itself, sculptural with no beginning or end, features a tactile divot that serves as a modern touchstone meant to anchor and calm like the scent itself.

"I wanted to create a scent that grounds you — one you feel rather than flaunt," said Victoria Jackson, Founder of No Makeup Makeup. "I created this not for the vanity, but for the soul. It's a grounding scent, a tactile ritual and a reminder that less isn't nothing, it's the right something."

With Victoria Jackson's visionary artistry and Kim Wileman's mastery of innovation, No Fragrance Fragrance transcends perfume as we know it, transforming how scent is worn, felt, and understood. This is not fragrance as before. This is Scent, Redefined™.

Availability: No Fragrance Fragrance will be available November 1 at www.nomakeupmakeup.com, QVC.com and Amazon.

About No Makeup Makeup®

Founded by industry icon Victoria Jackson and esteemed beauty innovator Kim Wileman, No Makeup Makeup® is a beauty brand built on the belief that less is best. With high-performance, skin-first formulas and a philosophy of "less makeup, more you," the brand creates effortless products that enhance rather than mask. No Makeup Makeup is more than a brand—it's a community where authenticity, confidence, and connection come first.

