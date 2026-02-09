No More Countertop Ice Makers: Whirlpool Brand Launches Industry First Refrigerator with Integrated Nugget Ice Maker

From a built-in nugget ice maker to forward-thinking laundry technology, Whirlpool is setting a new market standard with its latest appliance lineup.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This February at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), Whirlpool brand is proving that high-tech doesn't have to mean high-complexity. At the Whirlpool Corporation Booth (#W701), the brand will debut tech-first products designed to be as practical and intuitive as they are innovative.

Industry-Firsts That Redefine the Routine: The Whirlpool space will showcase groundbreaking technologies designed to help solve family challenges. The champion of Whirlpool products this year is the industry-first refrigerator, featuring a built-in Nugget Ice Maker, providing soft, chewable ice integrated into your refrigerator at home.

In the laundry room, Whirlpool introduces the industry-first UV Clean technology, designed to be tough on bacteria in the wash while remaining gentle on fabrics. This innovative system uses ultraviolet light that shines into the water, working to reduce bacteria during the wash cycle. UV Clean can be added to a regular wash, even in cool water temperatures. This allows you to reduce bacteria without needing high temperatures, harsh chemicals, or risking fabric fading.

"The innovations we're unveiling at KBIS demonstrate how Whirlpool is advancing the industry," said Mike Gross, Senior Vice President Product Marketing & Merchandising at Whirlpool Corporation. "We are proud to introduce several industry-first products that continue our momentum from 2025, showing how technology can truly and meaningfully improve life at home."

Whirlpool® Innovation Highlights at KBIS 2026:

Whirlpool® 36-inch Wide True Counter Depth 3-Door and 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Industry-First Nugget Ice: As the industry's first refrigerator to feature an integrated in- door nugget ice maker,* this 36-inch wide unit offers dual ice makers, providing easy access to both soft, chewable nugget ice and traditional cubed ice.

Whirlpool® Front Load Laundry Tower with UV Clean: This space-saving tower introduces industry-first UV Clean technology, reducing odor-causing bacteria without the high temperatures that fade favorite fabrics. Combined with the FreshFlow™ Vent System, it's a total reimagining of laundry freshness and fabric care.

Whirlpool® 24" Stainless Steel Dishwasher with the Easiest Rack to Load and Unload: The dishwasher features the first and only 360° spinning lower rack design that lets users spin to bring dishes within reach. The dishwasher also features a sensor cycle with AI Intelligent Wash that uses sensors to track water temperature, soil level and load size to adjust the cycle's wash in order to give the best clean.

For additional details about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

*Industry First claims are subject to change pending launch finalization. Visual Representation. Actual products may vary.

