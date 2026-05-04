No More Guesswork: DoControl Redefines What Data Classification Should Do

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl, a leader in SaaS data security, today expanded its platform into data-at-rest classification - combining access controls, user context, and real-time content analysis to provide companies a complete, actionable view of their data risk.

Unlike traditional DSPM and data classification tools that rely solely on file content scanning, DoControl evaluates the full picture behind every file - what sensitive information it contains, who has access, how it's being shared, and whether that access poses a real risk. By connecting content with context and identity, organizations can prioritize exposure that actually matters and take immediate, automated action - all within a single platform.

With this launch, DoControl is setting a new standard for data classification by turning static labels into actionable security outcomes.

Why Traditional DPSM and Data Classification Falls Short

Most DPSM and data classification tools focus primarily on what exists inside a file, such as financial records, customer data, source code, or regulated information. While useful, knowing the content of the file alone does not determine risk.

Security teams need to understand who has access to the file, whether it is shared internally or externally, who initiated the sharing, and whether the access aligns with company policy. Without this operational context, organizations are left with high volumes of alerts, limited prioritization, and no efficient path to remediation.

DoControls is different: it takes the content of the file, the context of the file, and combines those two pieces together to then classify that file. After it's classified, users have the full ability to remediate that exposure - both historically, and in the future.

How DoControl Brings Context to Classification

Building on DoControl's industry-leading just-in-time scanning and data access controls, DoControl's unified Data Classification combines content analysis with real-time sharing posture and identity signals - so security teams can pinpoint exactly which files present meaningful risk.

This allows security and IT teams to move beyond simple detection and focus on files that truly require action. With DoControl, organizations can now:

Identify historical files containing sensitive or regulated data

See the content of those files and what's inside

Understand how those files are shared across Google Workspace

Determine whether access is internal, external, public, or excessive

Identify owners, collaborators, and third parties with access

Prioritize high-risk files, users, and exposures based on real context

Automatically remediate risky sharing historically and in real time

Trigger workflows to revoke, timebox, review, adjust, or remediate access

Maintain complete audit visibility into exposure events and actions taken

Turning Classification into Action

Because DoControl combines classification with automated workflows, organizations can not only identify risky files from the past, but also prevent future exposure as new files are created, shared, or modified.

"Knowing what's inside a file is only one part of the equation," said Omri Weinberg, CEO & Co-Founder at DoControl. "Many DSPMs can tell you what is inside a file, but they cannot tell you whether that file is actually at risk, who can access it, or what to do next. That leaves security teams with incomplete answers and zero clarity on how to proceed. DoControl changes that by combining content, context, identity, and remediation into one unified solution - giving security teams the entire picture, with clear next steps on how they can truly eliminate their risk."

This launch marks another step in DoControl's mission to secure SaaS data without slowing collaboration - arming teams with the visibility, context, and control to reduce exposure at scale, and stay ahead of risk.

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS security platform that enables organizations to monitor, control, and automate access to their most critical data across SaaS applications. By providing deep visibility and automated remediation, DoControl helps security teams reduce security risk, prevent SaaS data exposure, and protect business-critical data without hindering productivity.

SOURCE DoControl