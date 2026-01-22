DoControl Launches Adaptive AI Alerts to Continuously Pinpoint SaaS Risk

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the leader in SaaS Data Security, today announced the release of its new AI-powered, agentic alerting system, designed to help organizations detect and remediate real risk by continuously learning how SaaS environments operate.

As SaaS environments grow more complex, traditional security alerts built on rigid rules and isolated events constantly generate noise for security teams, while also missing meaningful risk.

This critical problem is what led DoControl to expand their alerts catalogue into a fully AI-powered system designed to pinpoint SaaS risk through a powerful combination of context and content.

These alerts are not static rules frozen in time. They continuously learn the customer's SaaS environment, its users, and its system behaviors - leveraging the customers feedback and real-world activity to become more accurate over time.

Instead of reacting to isolated events, DoControl's agentic alerts focus on patterns, intent, and risk progression, resulting in fewer false positives, richer insights, and alerts that security teams can actually act on.

"These alerts aren't based on static rules or isolated events focused on a single signal," said Jenny Mor, Senior Product Manager at DoControl. "They continuously learn how your business operates, adapt to evolving user behavior, analyze total SaaS risk across the environment, and trigger immediate remediation when something truly risky occurs."

The new alerting system enables organizations to:

Detect SaaS risk across both human and non-human identities, beyond traditional file-sharing signals or one-off events





Continuously refine alert accuracy as user behavior and business workflows evolve





Apply deep business context from HRIS and identity systems to distinguish real risk from normal business activity





Trigger near real-time remediation to contain threats before they escalate





Customize alerts to align with organization-specific risk tolerance and operating models

At the core of the new system is context and continuous learning. Rather than triggering alerts based on isolated events, DoControl tracks user behavior over time, building an understanding of what is normal, what is abnormal, and what represents genuine risk.

"This new update enables companies to identify threats early in the attack lifecycle, prioritize the ones that demand their attention, and respond with confidence before activity escalates into a security incident," added Mor.

The new AI-powered alerting capabilities are a natural evolution of DoControl's existing alerting foundation, extending it with agentic learning designed for today's dynamic SaaS ecosystems.

AI-powered alerts are available starting today for all DoControl customers and proof-of-value environments .

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution providing multi-layer defense for SaaS applications, including Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft SharePoint, Salesforce, and Box. DoControl secures SaaS data, identities, connected apps, and configurations to prevent sensitive data exposure and mitigate insider threats.

To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io

