NO SPOONS NECESSARY: PANERA BREAD INTRODUCES NEW CIABATTA DIPPERS

These two new melty sandwiches are built to dip into the perfect portion of soup

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panera Bread is excited to announce that spoons are now optional with new Ciabatta Dippers, two melty sandwiches made for dipping now available at participating bakery-cafes nationwide. This delicious new offering brings together the best of both worlds – flavor-packed Panera® sandwiches paired with the perfect portion of soup for dipping for a feel-good eating experience that guests will love. Inspired by the combination of soups and sandwiches already loved by its guests, these delectable, dippable duos are available for a limited time.

Panera

Panera's Ciabatta Dippers are available in two distinct, cozy varieties:

French Dipper - A delicious sandwich dipping pair featuring tender, marinated steak, melty provolone and asiago, and garlic aioli drizzle on Ciabatta paired with a dipping portion of our Bistro French Onion Soup.

- A delicious sandwich dipping pair featuring tender, marinated steak, melty provolone and asiago, and garlic aioli drizzle on Ciabatta paired with a dipping portion of our Bistro French Onion Soup. Spicy Chicken Dipper – This sandwich features a combination of grilled chicken, creamy salsa verde spread, and melty provolone on Ciabatta paired with a dipping portion of our Creamy Tomato Soup.

"At Panera, our guests have shown us just how much they enjoy pairing menu items, especially dipping their sandwiches into our signature soups," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer at Panera Bread. "Inspired by this love for creative combinations, we've crafted two delicious new menu items for guests to ditch the spoon and embrace the dip. There's nothing better than the pairing of a melty sandwich with the perfectly portioned, savory soup, and we're excited to bring both together for a great value."

Now through November 17th, dipping now comes with even more to love, because MyPanera® members who activate the promotion in the Panera iOS app and who order a Ciabatta Dipper or other qualifying Panera sandwich can earn a double visit credit towards their next loyalty reward.*

In April, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever, and throughout the year the brand has refocused on innovating and enhancing core Panera items while giving guests the right combination of taste, quality and value. Filled with new and enhanced offerings including bakery items, breakfast, soups, sandwiches and salads, Panera's New Era menu offers guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points.

For more information or to place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com.

*DOUBLE VISIT CREDIT. Purchase required. Must be a MyPanera member. Participating US cafes only. From November 11 - November 17, 2024, on purchases of qualifying sandwiches (whole and half sandwiches and You Pick 2® and Value Duet meals when sandwich is included), MyPanera members will earn double visit credit towards future rewards. Promotion must be activated in Panera's iOS app, and orders must be placed through your MyPanera account, to be eligible for double visit credit. Limit one use per day. Purchases and rewards will be tracked and issued in compliance with MyPanera terms. Egg sandwiches, Egg Sandwich Feasts, Family Feasts, catering orders, and orders placed on third party delivery sites are excluded. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Promotion may expire or be terminated by Panera without notice due to error, fraud, computer error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unusual or unexpected circumstances. While supplies last. Delivery order minimum $8-10 applies, exclusive of any taxes, fees, and charges (varies by location). This offer is exclusive to you and your MyPanera account and cannot be reproduced, transferred, or used by anyone else. Only one MyPanera account is permitted per person. Signing up for more than one MyPanera account per person constitutes fraud and Panera will cancel all accounts and revoke all rewards. Other restrictions may apply. Visit https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/company-information/terms-of-use.html#themypaneraprogram for complete MyPanera terms.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac and cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of October 22, 2024 there were 2,177 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

Media Contact

Panera PR

[email protected]



SOURCE Panera Bread