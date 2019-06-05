No Trailer Necessary to Enjoy the Red Beard Sailing Fleet
Jun 05, 2019, 07:02 ET
Maryland boat dealer offers ultra portable boats from Happy Cat, XCAT, True Kit, and more
FALLSTON, Md., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Beard Sailing is a Harford County, Maryland boat dealer who offers ultra-portable, lightweight, mini catamarans and inflatable boats. Since its 2015 founding, the company has continuously grown its fleet and built partnerships with some of the sailing industry's top brands: MiniCat and XCAT. Most recently, Red Beard Sailing introduced two new boat brands to its fleet, Happy Cat and True Kit.
Commenting on this new opportunity to sell Happy Cat boats, owner Alex Caslow said, "Partnering with Grabner was a no-brainer for us. They invented the inflatable sailboat more than 50 years ago and have been refining their designs ever since." For more information about the five Happy Cat models being carried by Red Beard Sailing, the team wrote a blog post detailing each boat.
Along with the addition of Happy Cat to its fleet, Red Beard Sailing has started selling one of True Kit's catamaran-style dinghies, the Discovery 330. This boat comes in a fiery red or classic grey, combining performance, functionality, and aesthetics in a portable design perfect for fishermen and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
For individuals interested in experiencing one of its boats in-person, Red Beard Sailing offers opportunities for on-the-water demos. These can be scheduled on the company's website, subject to team availability.
ABOUT
Red Beard Sailing was founded in 2015 by husband and wife team, Alex and KC Caslow, who each have deep ties to the Greater Baltimore Area and its sailing heritage. After years of passion projects involving monohull sailboats and catamarans, they decided to start a business, initially focusing on Hobie Cat parts but eventually pivoting into the inflatable catamaran and portable sailboat industry.
After four years of operation, Red Beard Sailing has become the premier East Coast dealer for MiniCat, and the exclusive USA dealer for XCAT sailboats.
Alex Caslow
Red Beard Sailing
(410) 925-7701
redbeard@redbeardsailing.com
SOURCE Red Beard Sailing
