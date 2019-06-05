No Trailer Necessary to Enjoy the Red Beard Sailing Fleet

Along with the addition of Happy Cat to its fleet, Red Beard Sailing has started selling one of True Kit's catamaran-style dinghies, the Discovery 330. This boat comes in a fiery red or classic grey, combining performance, functionality, and aesthetics in a portable design perfect for fishermen and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

For individuals interested in experiencing one of its boats in-person, Red Beard Sailing offers opportunities for on-the-water demos. These can be scheduled on the company's website, subject to team availability.

ABOUT

Red Beard Sailing was founded in 2015 by husband and wife team, Alex and KC Caslow, who each have deep ties to the Greater Baltimore Area and its sailing heritage. After years of passion projects involving monohull sailboats and catamarans, they decided to start a business, initially focusing on Hobie Cat parts but eventually pivoting into the inflatable catamaran and portable sailboat industry.

After four years of operation, Red Beard Sailing has become the premier East Coast dealer for MiniCat, and the exclusive USA dealer for XCAT sailboats.

Alex Caslow

Red Beard Sailing

(410) 925-7701

redbeard@redbeardsailing.com

SOURCE Red Beard Sailing

