No.1 Fan & Heater Brand DREO Introduces the Ultimate 2-in-1 Tower Fan and Heater MC706 with Auto-Shift PTC Technology

CLIFTON, N.J., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, the No.1 fan & heater brand in the U.S., proudly unveils the MC706—a powerful 2-in-1 Tower Fan & Heater that brings seamless heating and cooling for year-round comfort. With over 3 million heaters and over 3.5 million tower fans sold in less than three years, DREO has firmly established itself as the leading choice for home comfort solutions. The MC706, available starting November 8 on dreo.com, Amazon, and select retailers, exemplifies DREO's commitment to comfort, performance, and innovation.

Year-Round Comfort from the No.1 Heater Brand

As the top smart home brand in the U.S, DREO continues to set new standards with the MC706, combining industry-leading heating and cooling technologies in one versatile device. Unlike typical dual-function appliances that may compromise performance, the MC706 delivers unmatched fan speeds and rapid heating, ensuring comfort in every season.

Revolutionary Auto-Shift PTC Technology for Optimal Airflow

The MC706 redefines comfort with its industry-leading Auto-Shift PTC Technology, which intelligently adapts airflow based on heating or cooling needs. In warm mode, the PTC plate centers itself within the air outlet, ensuring maximum heat distribution across the entire outlet for evenly dispersed warmth. For cool mode, the plate shifts to the side, allowing airflow to move freely without obstructions, which enhances cooling efficiency. This design enables the MC706 to reach fan speeds of up to 29.2 ft/s—DREO's highest cooling performance to date.

Unlike traditional heaters that only direct warm air from the bottom, the MC706 distributes warmth consistently across the entire outlet. This advanced system provides a seamless transition between heating and cooling, making it the ultimate solution for year-round comfort.

2S Instant Heat Powered by Hyperacmics™ Technology

The MC706 delivers almost instant warmth, reaching a comfortable 75°F in just 2 seconds, thanks to its advanced Hyperamics™ technology. This rapid heating is enabled by an expanded 400 x 44 mm PTC heating plate—over three times larger than previous models—and a powerful brushless DC motor that distributes warm air efficiently at speeds up to 10.5 ft/s. For customized comfort, users can choose from 5 heat settings and 2 modes: Power Heat for intense warmth and ECO Mode, which conserves up to 50% energy by adjusting temperatures in precise 1°F increments. With advanced Controllable Silicon Technology, the MC706 maintains accurate temperature control within ±1.5°F, ensuring optimal comfort in any environment.

29.2 ft/s Cooling, Redefined

The MC706 sets a new standard in cooling technology with an impressive fan speed of up to 29.2 ft/s, the fastest wind speed in the DREO fan range. Equipped with a boosted DC motor and a larger 89 x 470 mm impeller wheel, it significantly increases airflow and circulation for maximum comfort. With 12 fan speeds and 4 unique cooling modes, the MC706 offers a personalized cooling experience, ensuring users stay cool even on the hottest days.

Comprehensive 8-Layer Safety Protection Powered by Shield360° Technology

DREO MC706 Tower Fan & Heater sets a new benchmark in safety with its industry-leading Shield360° 8-layer protection system, designed to offer complete peace of mind. Key features include DREO's patented FortPlug™ technology, which incorporates advanced overheat protection, utilizing electronic temperature sensing technology to automatically shut off power and notify users when temperatures become excessive. An intelligent overheat protection system activates at temperatures exceeding 176°F, while NTC sensors enhance safety by halting operation when temperatures reach 122°F, ensuring effective prevention of overheating. Additionally, the tip-over protection features precision tilt sensors that detect angles exceeding 45°, automatically cutting power to mitigate accident risks. Other safety elements include cool-touch housing, thermal insulated wiring, V-0 flame-retardant materials, a child-lock function, and ETL certification. With this comprehensive system, the MC706 provides year-round comfort with robust safety at the forefront.

Energy-Efficient Comfort with Ultra-Quiet, User-Centric Design

DREO MC706 2-in-1 Tower Fan & Heater is engineered for optimal comfort and convenience, combining advanced technology with thoughtful design. Operating at an ultra-quiet 25dB, it uses Controllable Silicon Technology to enable smooth heat adjustment, reducing noise typically associated with traditional relay-based switches. The boosted brushless DC motor further enhances quiet performance, setting a new standard for silent operation in home heating and cooling.

This model prioritizes user ease with a range of practical features. It includes a 12-hour timer for customizable scheduling, a detachable impeller wheel for easy cleaning, and a slim, space-saving design perfect for any home. Additionally, the intelligent ECO Mode automatically adjusts power based on room temperature, delivering up to 50% energy savings without sacrificing comfort.

"As the No.1 heater brand, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled comfort and quality," said Joshua Gunn, VP of DREO. "DREO MC706 embodies our values of innovation and safety, providing year-round comfort to our customers."

As DREO continues to push the boundaries of comfort and innovation, the MC706 2-in-1 Tower Fan & Heater will be available starting November 8—just in time for the Black Friday season. Shoppers can enjoy an exclusive 15% discount during the Black Friday campaign on dreo.com and Amazon, making it the perfect opportunity to experience DREO's most advanced year-round climate solution at an exceptional value.

ABOUT DREO

DREO is a pioneering smart home technology brand and the No.1 fan and heater brand in the U.S., redefining the way we interact with our homes. With a unique philosophy that combines cutting-edge technology and elegant design in the air comfort and smart kitchen segments, DREO has become the choice of over 10 million happy users. Our ultimate ambition is to inspire simple yet extraordinary home experiences through modern and sustainable innovation.

*Based on Stackline data for Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Household Fans from Jan 2023-Aug 2024 and Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Space Heaters from Jan 2023-Dec 2023.

