Noah | Olive Co-Host 2026 AI Outlook, Redefining Global Allocation for Global Chinese Investors in the AI Era

HONG KONG, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH, HKEX: 6686) and its global asset allocation platform Olive Asset Management ("Olive") co-hosted its annual flagship forum NOAH | Olive AI Outlook 2026 in Hong Kong, bringing together over 300 of Noah's global clients alongside global investors and industry leaders to examine how AI is transforming productivity, capital allocation, and the long-term structure of wealth. The event reflects Noah's continued strategic evolution from a wealth management institution primarily driven by product sales into a comprehensive platform centered on asset allocation, global structuring, and AI systems.

As AI transitions from a technological breakthrough story to a structural force reshaping productivity and capital expenditure cycles, the forum addressed a defining question for global investors: How should long-term capital be globally allocated in the AI era?

The summit agenda covered the full investment journey through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and closed-door dialogues: from judgment, to allocation, to portfolio structure. Leading institutions across private equity, infrastructure, public markets, and quantitative strategies were in attendance — including representatives from KKR, Macquarie, EQT, Stonepeak, Vista, Wellington Management, AQR, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. They were also joined by technology investors and entrepreneurs at the forefront of AI and robotics innovation.

//AI as a Catalyst for Capital-Driven Productivity Reconstruction

Against the backdrop of the summit's discussions on AI-driven structural change, Zander Yin, CEO of Noah Holdings, underscored a broader strategic commitment. For Noah, serving global Chinese investors means building long-term structural resilience rather than short-term product solutions.

In the opening keynote, "Wealth Is Being Redistributed in the AI Era," Zander framed AI as a structural transformation of global production — one that requires globally coordinated allocation capabilities and wealth architecture.

"Investment must move beyond picking securities and toward building resilient structures." Zander said, "An effective AI-era wealth system must integrate structural security, global AI allocation capabilities, and dynamic management within one coherent architecture."

This approach underpins Noah's ongoing evolution. Glory Family Heritage serves as the Group's family architecture platform, focusing on asset structuring and risk management. ARK Wealth Management operates as the global client onboarding and execution platform through its cross-border booking centers. Olive functions as the investment and asset management engine, delivering globally diversified allocation. Together, they form an integrated global wealth management system under a unified governance framework.

//From Judgment to Allocation: Building Durable Outcomes in Complex Times

In the keynote "From Judgment to Allocation: Building Durable Outcomes in Complex Times," Jing Peng, Global CEO of Olive Asset Management, focused on the discipline required to translate structural insight into long-term investment results for global Chinese families navigating structural uncertainty.

"In complex eras, what matters most is the ability to hold direction, hold structure, and hold long-term results through disciplined allocation." She observed that while information has become abundant in the AI era, the true scarcity lies in systematic portfolio construction.

"The scarcity is not judgment itself — but the ability to turn judgment into allocation, and allocation into durable long-term outcomes." She emphasized that Olive's mission is not merely to interpret AI trends, but to embed AI-driven structural shifts into institutional-grade asset allocation frameworks capable of supporting cross-border, multi-jurisdictional wealth needs over the long term.

//Constructing a Resilient Wealth System for the AI Era

Beyond the keynote addresses, the summit featured thematic panels that examined how wealth systems must evolve in response to AI-driven structural change.

Panels led by senior investment leaders from Olive focused on translating macro structural shifts into implementable allocation frameworks — including global AI infrastructure investing, structural asset positioning, disciplined portfolio construction, and risk governance under accelerated cycles. The discussions echoed a shared view: institutional investing in the AI era requires not only insight, but structured implementation and continuous dynamic management.

As AI reshapes industrial structures, energy systems, and capital flows, the coordinates of global asset allocation are being redrawn. AI infrastructure, in particular, is moving from a supporting resource to a core asset class. With global capital expenditure expanding, investment boundaries are increasingly defined by structural constraints such as energy availability, power capacity, and regional resource endowments.

In this environment, long-term capital discipline and structural positioning matter more than short-term price fluctuations. More important than simply identifying opportunities is the ability to convert judgment into allocation.

Noah is integrating capabilities across markets and institutions into a sustainable global allocation system. Olive represents a key expression of this system on the investment side. In practice, Olive applies a structured, portfolio-based approach — systematically integrating assets across regions, subsectors, and differentiated risk–return profiles. This enhances allocation clarity and structural consistency, supporting more structured decision‑making amid rising global complexity.

ABOUT OLIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Olive Asset Management ("Olive") is a forward-looking asset management brand under Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH; HKEX: 6686), focused on global alternative investments. We actively apply AI-driven investment logic and use AI-based data analytics to inform asset allocation. Olive partners with leading asset managers worldwide and, guided by long-termism, intelligent insights, and a prudent investment approach, leverages rigorous, systematic product selection and investment management capabilities to deliver through-the-cycle global investment solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.oliveam.com/

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited; Olive Asset Management