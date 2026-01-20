Noah Holdings' H1 2026 CIO Report Outlines the Emergence of AI Infrastructure as a Critical Long-Term Asset for Wealth Allocation

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), an established wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today released its H1 2026 CIO Report ("the Report"), titled "Global Wealth Reshaped in the Age of AI: Growth, Allocation, and Legacy." The Report outlines a fundamental shift in wealth management strategy as AI evolves from a speculative technology theme into a critical, long-term infrastructure asset class.

The Report argues that in an era of persistent macro uncertainty, the core objective of wealth management is shifting from maximizing short-term returns to preserving long-term certainty. Noah's CIO Office believes that AI has moved beyond the "software-only" phase and entered a long-term infrastructure-building cycle. The primary investment value lies in the physical and operational foundations required for global, large-scale AI deployment — including next-generation data centers, energy systems, smart power grids, and adjacent assets.

"Technological progress does not automatically translate into family-level security," said Norah Wang, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of Noah Holdings. "True stability for families is not found in short-term market performance, but the ability to preserve direction, dignity, and decision-making capacity across cycles. At Noah, our role is not to predict markets, but to accompany families through structural change with professional judgment, discipline, and long-term vision."

AI's growth engine is shifting from innovation at the front end to balance sheets and capital expenditure at the back end. While technology stocks and venture investments remain important, Noah views AI infrastructure as a strategic portfolio anchor, providing structural complementarity — lowering volatility, enhancing cross-cycle stability, and offering long-duration cash flow characteristics.

The CIO Office emphasizes that AI infrastructure does not replace equities, private markets, or venture capital. Instead, it strengthens portfolios by anchoring them in assets tied to long-term global investment in energy and compute capacity. Over the next 10–20 years, rising AI-driven power demand is expected to drive sustained spending across energy systems and digital infrastructure worldwide.

The Report also introduces a three-layer allocation framework for family portfolios, designed to integrate:

Core long-term assets with durable cash flows Liquidity and risk management layers Legacy and intergenerational structures to ensure continuity beyond a single market cycle

"The art of true wealth management lies not in amplifying returns in favorable markets, but in helping families preserve direction, dignity, and autonomy across all market conditions," the Report concludes.

Since 2022, Noah's CIO Office has published ten CIO reports, forming a consistent and reusable judgment framework for navigating global macro shifts. Previous reports addressed themes such as liquidity reversal, antifragility, bottom-line thinking, balancing short-term security with long-term growth, and technology-driven deflation. The H1 2026 edition continues this tradition by analyzing AI infrastructure as a cornerstone of future asset allocation.

The full Noah Holdings H1 2026 CIO Report is available at: noahmkt.com/42wY.

About Noah Holdings

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH; HKEX: 6686) is an established global wealth management group dedicated to serving Chinese families worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010 and dual-listed in Hong Kong, Noah is committed to becoming a long-term, trusted partner for generations of Chinese families. With more than two decades of steady and disciplined development, the Company has built an integrated global service system with four booking centers across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United States.

Guided by a long-term philosophy that "judgment is the foundation of wealth protection," Noah has developed three professional platforms to support families across different stages of life. ARK Wealth Management provides compliant and coordinated global investment and transaction services; Olive Asset Management focuses on long-term asset allocation and investment management; and Glory Family Heritage specializes in family governance and intergenerational legacy planning. In parallel, Noah's digital wealth management platform iARK and its AI Relationship Manager "Noya" enhance judgment and real-time service capabilities, enabling clients to make important decisions with greater clarity in complex environments. Through its N+ global ecosystem, Noah also offers clients a long-term community for learning, exchange, and connection—fulfilling its enduring commitment to go beyond wealth and serve with lasting wisdom.

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited