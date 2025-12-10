Noah Holdings Hosts Global Black Diamond Summit, Highlights Vision for AI-Driven Global Wealth Management Future

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, hosted its latest Black Diamond Summit in Macau December 7-11, 2025 under the theme "AI Together, Co-Generating the Future."

The Summit, which included complementary sessions held in Shanghai in November, brought together over 3,000 clients and partners. The multi-day event featured leadership dialogues, lifestyle programs, and strategic discussions focused on the future of wealth, technology, and family legacy in the age of AI.

Noah's AI Transformation: From Vision to Deployment

At the Summit, Noah unveiled its AI Relationship Manager "Noya," a digital assistant powered by AI that is now available through the upgraded iARK Hong Kong and Singapore apps.

The guiding philosophy behind Noya's design creates powerful synergies: "human expertise with AI algorithmic power." Under the supervision and guidance of licensed and regulated advisors, Noya enhances the client experience across five core pillars:

Real-time insights and data analytics

Personalization of global wealth journeys

Transparent global financial information

Seamless cross-regional management and coordination

End-to-end execution through Noah's global booking centers

Building Global Wealth Management Infrastructure

In her keynote speech titled "From Chaos to Clarity: Building a Global Operating System for Wealth Management," Noah Co-Founder and Chairwoman, Norah Wang, described the fundamental shifts transforming wealth management for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Drawing upon two decades of experience and insights from supporting over 400,000 clients, she explained: "The real pain point for Chinese families today is not investment performance, but navigating the growing complexities of a global lifestyle."

Wang identified two transformative events that reshaped wealth creation: the Internet Era and the emerging AI Civilization Era, each fundamentally restructuring global economic paradigms. She highlighted five structural forces shaping contemporary wealth strategies today:

Geopolitical shifts: Requiring forward-looking global allocation strategies to ensure resilience from systemic shocks.

Requiring forward-looking global allocation strategies to ensure resilience from systemic shocks. Structural inflation: Making predictable cash flows and infrastructure-level yield essential for capital preservation.

Making predictable cash flows and infrastructure-level yield essential for capital preservation. Security as an asset class: Strategic technologies including defense, cybersecurity, and resilient supply chains, gain critical investment value.

Strategic technologies including defense, cybersecurity, and resilient supply chains, gain critical investment value. AI normalization: As AI continues to reshape global civilization, compute and energy are emerging as foundational assets.

As AI continues to reshape global civilization, compute and energy are emerging as foundational assets. Family governance 2.0: Extending legacy now beyond financial planning to encompass a values-driven family succession framework.

To help clients navigate this dynamic environment, Noah introduced its integrated, AI-driven global wealth infrastructure, built upon three core pillars:

Olive: Asset Management & Global Growth Engine

Asset Management & Global Growth Engine Glory: Family Governance & Legacy Architecture

Family Governance & Legacy Architecture ARK: Global Booking & Wealth Execution Center

Supported by Noah's AI platform, these pillars form a unified and evolving operating system designed to reduce global complexity and protect family legacies.

Redefining Private Wealth Management in the AI Era

A highlight of the Summit was an insightful conversation between Zander Yin, CEO of Noah Holdings, and Tony Shale, Co-Founder & Chairman of Asian Private Banker China, themed "The Vision and Architecture of Private Banking in the AI Era." They explored how AI is redefining the foundations of private wealth management in Asia —shifting from product-centric to insight-driven engagement—and how trust, technology, and human expertise will co-create and drive this era.

The Journey Forward: Defining True Prosperity

Wang emphasized that in the AI era, wealth extends beyond financial assets: "With AI reshaping the very foundations of civilization, wealth and financial freedom represents not a static endpoint, but a continuous journey. Here, we find our purpose: to help global Chinese investors navigate an increasingly complex world and achieve true prosperity, supported by resilient wealth management infrastructure and deep human expertise."

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH; HKEX: 6686), founded in 2005, is the first Chinese wealth management institution dual-listed in Hong Kong and New York. Guided by a "client-centric" philosophy, Noah integrates AI-driven insights with the professional warmth of financial advisors to provide personalized, resilient, and flexible wealth management and legacy-planning solutions for global Chinese families.

Over the past two decades, Noah has built a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Family Services, operating through core brands such as ARK Wealth, Olive Asset, and Glory Family Heritage.

With a global presence spanning Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the U.S., Canada, and Japan, Noah manages over RMB 1 trillion in allocated assets, upholding transparency, prudence, and responsibility to safeguard and perpetuate wealth for generations of Chinese families worldwide.

