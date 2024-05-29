NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for Mandarin-speaking high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB649.5 million ( US$90.0 million ), a 19.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023, mainly due to decreases in performance-based income generated from USD private equity products and recurring service fees generated from RMB private equity and private secondary products. The Company recorded a 6.0% increase in one-time commissions from the corresponding period in 2023 due to a 4.6% increase in revenues generated from the distribution of insurance products. Net revenues decreased by 18.8% from the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to decreases in one-time commissions.



Net revenues from mainland China for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB342.8 million ( US$47.5 million ), a 28.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023, mainly due to decreases in recurring service fees generated from private equity and private secondary products. Net revenues from overseas for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB306.7 million ( US$42.5 million ), a 4.5% decrease from the corresponding period of 2023, mainly due to decreases in performance-based income generated from private equity products.

Net Revenues by segment is as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q1 2023



Q1 2024



YoY Change Wealth management 586.9



462.7



(21.2 %) Asset management 205.2



180.3



(12.1 %) Other businesses 11.4



6.5



(42.8 %) Total net revenues 803.5



649.5



(19.2 %)

Net Revenues by geography is as follows: (RMB millions, except percentages) Q1 2023



Q1 2024



YoY Change Mainland China 482.1



342.8



(28.8 %) Overseas 321.4



306.7



(4.5 %) Total net revenues 803.5



649.5



(19.2 %)

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB121.5 million ( US$16.8 million ), a 56.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023, primarily due to i) a 19.2% decrease in net revenues, ii) a 10.4% increase in other compensations, mainly due to the new share-based compensation scheme granted in December 2023 and March 2024 amounting to RMB36.6 million ( US$5.1 million ); and iii) a 55.6% increases in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to the relatively lower base in the first quarter of 2023, which occurred immediately after the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

Income from operations by segment is as follows: (RMB millions, except percentages) Q1 2023



Q1 2024



YoY Change Wealth management 204.5



65.3



(68.1 %) Asset management 103.8



84.9



(18.2 %) Other businesses (29.4)



(28.6)



(2.5 %) Total income from operations 278.9



121.5



(56.4 %)

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB131.5 million ( US$18.2 million ), a 46.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023, mainly due to a 56.4% decrease in income from operations, and partially offset by a 34.3% increase in interest income.

for the first quarter of 2024 was ( ), a 46.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023, mainly due to a 56.4% decrease in income from operations, and partially offset by a 34.3% increase in interest income. Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB161.2 million ( US$22.3 million ), a 32.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

Noah offers global investment products and provides value-added services to global mandarin-speaking high-net-worth investors in its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of March 31, 2024 was 457,705, a 3.9% increase from March 31, 2023 , and a 0.4% increase from December 31, 2023 . Among which, the number of overseas registered clients as of March 31, 2024 was 15,725, a 17.1% increase from March 31, 2023 and a 5.3% increase from December 31, 2023 .

as of was 457,705, a 3.9% increase from , and a 0.4% increase from . Among which, the number of overseas registered clients as of was 15,725, a 17.1% increase from and a 5.3% increase from . Total number of active clients [2] who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2024 was 10,391, a 7.5% decrease from the first quarter of 2023, and a 15.0% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. Among which, the number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2024 was 2,745, a 39.6% increase from the first quarter of 2023, and a 9.1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023.

who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2024 was 10,391, a 7.5% decrease from the first quarter of 2023, and a 15.0% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. Among which, the number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2024 was 2,745, a 39.6% increase from the first quarter of 2023, and a 9.1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the first quarter of 2024 was RMB18.9 billion ( US$2.6 billion ), a 12.4% increase from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a 26.4% increase in mutual fund products distribution. Among which, Noah distributed RMB8.4 billion ( US$1.2 billion ) of overseas investment products, a 58.5% increase from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a 60.6% increase in the value of mutual fund products.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period.

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows: Product type Three months ended March 31,

2023

2024

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 10.0

59.4 %

12.6

66.8 % Private secondary products 4.3

25.5 %

3.8

20.0 % Private equity products 1.3

7.8 %

1.2

6.3 % Other products[3] 1.2

7.3 %

1.3

6.9 % All products 16.8

100.0 %

18.9

100.0 %

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows: Type of products in Mainland China Three months ended March 31,

2023

2024

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 7.6

66.3 %

8.8

84.3 % Private secondary products 2.7

23.5 %

1.0

8.8 % Private equity products 0.4

3.2 %

-

0.0 % Other products 0.8

7.0 %

0.7

6.9 % All products in Mainland China 11.5

100.0 %

10.5

100.00 %

Type of overseas products Three months ended March 31,

2023

2024

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 2.4

44.3 %

3.8

44.9 % Private secondary products 1.6

30.0 %

2.8

33.9 % Private equity products 0.9

17.7 %

1.2

14.2 % Other products 0.4

8.0 %

0.6

7.0 % All Overseas products 5.3

100.0 %

8.4

100.00 %

C overage network in mainland China included 18 cities as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 68 cities as of March 31, 2023 and 44 cities as of December 31, 2023 , as a result of the Company's efforts to streamline its operations in China with a focus on strengthening its operations in central hub cities.

in mainland included 18 cities as of , compared with 68 cities as of and 44 cities as of , as a result of the Company's efforts to streamline its operations in with a focus on strengthening its operations in central hub cities. Number of relationship managers was 1,109 as of March 31, 2024 , a 16.4% decrease from March 31, 2023 , and an 11.4% decrease from December 31, 2023 . Among which, we had 91 overseas relationship managers as of March 31, 2024 , a 2.2% increase from December 31, 2023 .

[3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

Asset Management Business

Noah's asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with global investment capabilities and overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategy investments denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of March 31, 2024 remained relatively stable at RMB153.3 billion ( US$21.2 billion ), compared with RMB157.6 billion as of March 31, 2023 and RMB154.6 billion as of December 31, 2023 . Mainland China assets under management as of March 31, 2024 were RMB116.1 billion ( US$16.1billion ), compared with RMB124.2 billion as of March 31, 2023 and RMB118.6 billion as of December 31, 2023 . Overseas assets under management as of March 31, 2024 were RMB37.2 billion ( US$5.1 billion ), compared with RM33.4 billion as of March 31, 2023 and RMB36.0 billion as of December 31, 2023 .

Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows: Investment type As of

December 31,

2023



Growth

Allocation/

Redemption

As of

March 31,

2024

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 132.2

85.5 %

1.0

1.4

131.8

85.9 % Public securities 11.5

7.4 %

2.7

3.3

10.9

7.1 % Real estate 6.2

4.0 %

0.2

0.7

5.7

3.7 % Multi-strategies 4.2

2.8 %

-

(0.1)

4.3

2.9 % Others 0.5

0.3 %

0.1

-

0.6

0.4 % All Investments 154.6

100.0 %

4.0

5.3

153.3

100.0 %

Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows: Mainland China Investment type As of

December 31,

2023



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

March 31,

2024

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 105.2

88.7 %

-

1.7

103.5

89.2 % Public securities 7.1

6.0 %

0.1

0.3

6.9

6.0 % Real estate 3.2

2.7 %

-

0.7

2.5

2.2 % Multi-strategies 2.6

2.2 %

-

-

2.6

2.2 % Others 0.5

0.4 %

0.1

-

0.6

0.4 % All Investments 118.6

100.0 %

0.2

2.7

116.1

100.0 %

Overseas Investment type As of

December 31,

2023



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

March 31,

2024

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 27.0

74.9 %

1.0

(0.3)

28.3

75.7 % Public securities 4.4

12.3 %

2.6

3.0

4.0

10.8 % Real estate 3.0

8.2 %

0.2

-

3.2

8.6 % Multi-strategies 1.6

4.6 %

-

(0.1)

1.7

4.9 % All Investments 36.0

100.0 %

3.8

2.6

37.2

100.0 %

Other Businesses

Noah's other businesses mainly include providing clients with additional comprehensive services and investment products. Operating results for other businesses also include headquarter rental income, depreciation and amortization, as well as operating expenses.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and chairwoman of Noah, commented, "We made significant progress during this quarter in repositioning ourselves to drive growth in this challenging market environment. While sluggish domestic markets had a stronger-than-expected impact on our business during this quarter, we strategically used this window of opportunity to increase the pace of our overseas expansion as client demand for global asset allocation continues to grow. Excluding performance-based income, which was elevated due to the high base effect from the same period last year, net revenues from our overseas business increased 22.4% year-over-year. Transaction value from USD denominated products also increased significantly, as did the number of overseas registered and active clients, which increased 17.1% and 39.6% year-over-year, respectively. With these tailwinds, we are rapidly expanding our global offerings and expect to roll out new products originated from Japan and Dubai later this year. While we are still in the relatively early stages of our overseas expansion, these results have reinforced our confidence in our strategy going forward."

FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB649.5 million (US$90.0 million), a 19.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023, primarily due to decreases in performance-based income generated from private equity products and recurring service fees generated from RMB private equity and private secondary products.

Wealth Management Business Net revenues from one-time commissions for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB186.4 million ( US$25.8 million ), a 7.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2023, primarily due to a 4.6% increase in revenues generated by the distribution of insurance products in first quarter of 2024. Net revenues from recurring service fees for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB244.1 million ( US$33.8 million ), an 18.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023, mainly due to decreases in recurring service fees from private secondary products as a result of decrease in assets under management in Mainland China. Net revenues from performance-based income for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB6.5 million ( US$0.9 million ), compared with RMB55.7 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from certain offshore private equity products. Net revenues from other service fees for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB25.6 million ( US$3.5 million ), compared with RMB58.3 million in the corresponding period in 2023, primarily due to a reduction in the value-added services Noah offers to its high-net-worth clients.

Asset Management Business Net revenues from recurring service fees for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB172.5 million ( US$23.9 million ), a 1.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023, primarily due to decreases in recurring service fees generated from RMB private equity products. Net revenues from performance-based income for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB7.8 million ( US$1.1 million ), compared with RMB27.7 million in the corresponding period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to less performance-based income realized from private equity products.

Other Businesses Net revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB6.5 million ( US$0.9 million ), compared with RMB11.4 million from the corresponding period in 2023.



Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB528.0 million (US$73.1 million), a 0.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2023. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2024 primarily consisted of i) compensation and benefits of RMB388.8 million (US$53.8 million), ii) selling expenses of RMB62.3 million (US$8.6 million), iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB71.1 million (US$9.8 million), iv) other operating expenses of RMB17.1 million (US$2.4 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB397.4 million ( US$55.0 million ), a 3.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation.

for the first quarter of 2024 were ( ), a 3.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation. Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB95.5 million ( US$13.2 million ), a 5.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023, primarily due to a reduction in the compensation and benefits as a result of a decrease in the number of employees.

for the first quarter of 2024 were ( ), a 5.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023, primarily due to a reduction in the compensation and benefits as a result of a decrease in the number of employees. Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB35.1 million ( US$4.9 million ), a 13.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 18.7%, compared with 34.7% for the corresponding period in 2023.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the first quarter of 2024 was 14.1%, compared with 34.8% for the corresponding period in 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024 was 14.1%, compared with 34.8% for the corresponding period in 2023. Operating margin for the asset management business for the first quarter of 2024 was 47.0%, compared with 50.6% for the corresponding period in 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024 was 47.0%, compared with 50.6% for the corresponding period in 2023. Loss from operation for the other businesses for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB28.6 million ( US$4.0 million ), compared with an operating loss of RMB29.4 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

Investment Income

Investment income for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million), compared with investment loss RMB13.6 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB42.7 million (US$5.9 million), a 38.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in the taxable income.

Net Income

Net Income Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB131.9 million ( US$18.3 million ), a 45.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023. Net margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 20.3%, down from 30.3% for the corresponding period in 2023. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB131.5 million ( US$18.2 million ), a 46.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023. Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was 20.2%, down from 30.4% for the corresponding period in 2023. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB1.88 (US$0.26) , compared with RMB3.52 and RMB3.51 for the corresponding period in 2023, respectively.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB161.2 million ( US$22.3 million ), a 32.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was 24.8%, down from 29.8% for the corresponding period in 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB2.31 (US$0.32) , down from RMB3.45 for the corresponding period in 2023.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had RMB5,129.4 million (US$710.4 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB5,192.1 million as of December 31, 2023 and RMB4,713.2 million as of March 31, 2023, respectively.

Net cash outflow from the Company's operating activities during the first quarter of 2024 was RMB181.8 million (US$25.2 million), primarily due to an increase in trading debt products in the first quarter of 2024.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the first quarter of 2024 was RMB59.1 million (US$8.2 million), primarily due to various purchases of term deposits.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB12.3 million (US$1.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to net cash inflow of RMB3.4 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



As of



December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2024

2024

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

5,192,127



5,129,437

710,419

Restricted cash

154,433



2,276

315

Short-term investments

379,456



747,084

103,470

Accounts receivable, net

503,978



435,114

60,263

Loans receivable, net

286,921



222,516

30,818

Amounts due from related parties

393,891



508,236

70,390

Other current assets

206,250



178,644

24,740

Total current assets

7,117,056



7,223,307

1,000,415

Long-term investments, net 810,484

803,598

111,297

Investment in affiliates 1,526,544

1,522,996

210,933

Property and equipment, net 2,482,199

2,450,271

339,359

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 139,019

125,475

17,378

Deferred tax assets 431,494

427,680

59,233

Other non-current assets 178,582

189,794

26,286 Total Assets 12,685,378

12,743,121

1,764,901













Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

564,096

585,886

81,144

Income tax payable

89,694

98,998

13,711

Deferred revenues

72,824

88,182

12,213

Contingent liabilities

482,802

490,989

68,001

Other current liabilities

681,802

490,529

67,937

Total current liabilities 1,891,218

1,754,584

243,006

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 76,533

70,335

9,741

Deferred tax liabilities 262,404

260,976

36,145

Other non-current liabilities 27,660

25,564

3,541

Total Liabilities 2,257,815

2,111,459

292,433

Equity 10,427,563

10,631,662

1,472,468 Total Liabilities and Equity 12,685,378

12,743,121

1,764,901































Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

Change

2023

2024

2024



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 170,571

185,255

25,658

8.6 % Recurring service fees 192,708

155,165

21,490

(19.5 %) Performance-based income 3,430

5,528

766

61.2 % Other service fees 72,866

34,960

4,842

(52.0 %) Total revenues from others 439,575

380,908

52,756

(13.3 %) Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 5,896

1,827

253

(69.0 %) Recurring service fees 283,472

262,689

36,382

(7.3 %) Performance-based income 80,325

8,844

1,225

(89.0 %) Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 369,693

273,360

37,860

(26.1 %) Total revenues 809,268

654,268

90,616

(19.2 %) Less: VAT related surcharges (5,795)

(4,733)

(656)

(18.3 %) Net revenues 803,473

649,535

89,960

(19.2 %) Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (148,735)

(144,295)

(19,985)

(3.0 %) Others (221,371)

(244,490)

(33,862)

10.4 % Total compensation and benefits (370,106)

(388,785)

(53,847)

5.0 % Selling expenses (96,669)

(62,332)

(8,633)

(35.5 %) General and administrative

expenses (45,700)

(71,116)

(9,849)

55.6 % Reversal of credit losses 5,698

97

13

(98.3 %) Other operating expenses (30,797)

(17,146)

(2,375)

(44.3 %) Government subsidies 12,984

11,233

1,556

(13.5 %) Total operating costs and expenses (524,590)

(528,049)

(73,135)

0.7 % Income from operations 278,883

121,486

16,825

(56.4 %) Other income:













Interest income 34,388

46,185

6,397

34.3 % Investment (loss) income (13,583)

5,185

718

N.A. Other income 9,558

3,935

545

(58.8 %) Total other income 30,363

55,305

7,660

82.1 % Income before taxes and income

from equity in affiliates 309,246

176,791

24,485

(42.8 %) Income tax expense (69,580)

(42,686)

(5,912)

(38.7 %) Income (loss) from equity in affiliates 3,669

(2,242)

(311)

N.A. Net income 243,335

131,863

18,262

(45.8 %) Less: net (loss) income attributable

to non-controlling interests (875)

372

52

N.A. Net income attributable to Noah

shareholders 244,210

131,491

18,210

(46.2 %)















Income per ADS, basic 3.52

1.88

0.26

(46.6 %) Income per ADS, diluted 3.51

1.88

0.26

(46.4 %) Margin analysis:













Operating margin 34.7 %

18.7 %

18.7 %



Net margin 30.3 %

20.3 %

20.3 %



Weighted average ADS equivalent

[1] :













Basic 69,466,932

69,781,578

69,781,578



Diluted 69,517,068

69,788,638

69,788,638



ADS equivalent outstanding at end

of period 62,606,724

65,685,535

65,685,535





[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary share represents one ADSs.





















Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended





March 31, 2023

March 31,

2024

March 31,

2024

Change



RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000





Net income 243,335

131,863

18,262

(45.8 %)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:















Foreign currency translation adjustments (16,834)

53,400

7,396

N.A.

Comprehensive income 226,501

185,263

25,658

(18.2 %)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to

non-controlling interests (926)

(492)

(68)

(46.9 %)

Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 227,427

185,755

25,726

(18.3 %)











































Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of





March 31,

2023

March 31,

2024

Change











Number of registered clients 440,664

457,705

3.9 % Number of relationship managers 1,327

1,109

(16.4 %)





























































Three months ended





March 31,

2023

March 31,

2024

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients 11,236

10,391

(7.5 %) Transaction value:









Private equity products 1,302

1,195

(8.2 %) Private secondary products 4,288

3,772

(12.0 %) Mutual fund products 9,975

12,610

26.4 % Other products 1,233

1,309

6.1 % Total transaction value 16,798

18,886

12.4 %

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2024

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 185,255

-

-

185,255 Recurring service fees 155,165

-

-

155,165 Performance-based income 5,528

-

-

5,528 Other service fees 25,711

-

9,249

34,960 Total revenues from others 371,659

-

9,249

380,908 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 1,793

34

-

1,827 Recurring service fees 89,719

172,970

-

262,689 Performance-based income 1,039

7,805

-

8,844 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 92,551

180,809

-

273,360 Total revenues 464,210

180,809

9,249

654,268 Less: VAT related surcharges (1,530)

(440)

(2,763)

(4,733) Net revenues 462,680

180,369

6,486

649,535 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (136,644)

(7,651)

-

(144,295) Other compensations (164,652)

(61,548)

(18,290)

(244,490) Total compensation and benefits (301,296)

(69,199)

(18,290)

(388,785) Selling expenses (47,547)

(11,825)

(2,960)

(62,332) General and administrative

expenses (43,641)

(16,605)

(10,870)

(71,116) (Reversal of) provision for credit

losses (4,735)

(996)

5,828

97 Other operating expenses (7,306)

(974)

(8,866)

(17,146) Government subsidies 7,108

4,093

32

11,233 Total operating costs and expenses (397,417)

(95,506)

(35,126)

(528,049) Income (loss) from operations 65,263

84,863

(28,640)

121,486

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2023

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 170,571

-

-

170,571 Recurring service fees 192,708

-

-

192,708 Performance-based income 3,430

-

-

3,430 Other service fees 58,480

-

14,386

72,866 Total revenues from others 425,189

-

14,386

439,575 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 3,462

2,434

-

5,896 Recurring service fees 107,545

175,927

-

283,472 Performance-based income 52,457

27,868

-

80,325 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 163,464

206,229

-

369,693 Total revenues 588,653

206,229

14,386

809,268 Less: VAT related surcharges (1,758)

(1,023)

(3,014)

(5,795) Net revenues 586,895

205,206

11,372

803,473 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (143,116)

(5,619)

-

(148,735) Other compensations (139,903)

(71,535)

(9,933)

(221,371) Total compensation and benefits (283,019)

(77,154)

(9,933)

(370,106) Selling expenses (71,999)

(21,291)

(3,379)

(96,669) General and administrative

expenses (28,789)

(11,371)

(5,540)

(45,700) Reversal of credit losses 3,175

834

1,689

5,698 Other operating expenses (6,938)

(258)

(23,601)

(30,797) Government subsidies 5,168

7,812

4

12,984 Total operating costs and expenses (382,402)

(101,428)

(40,760)

(524,590) Income (loss) from operations 204,493

103,778

(29,388)

278,883

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2024

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 235,422

102,834

9,249

347,505 Overseas 228,788

77,975





306,763 Total revenues 464,210

180,809

9,249

654,268

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2023

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 350,632

122,891

14,386

487,909 Overseas 238,021

83,338





321,359 Total revenues 588,653

206,229

14,386

809,268

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) [4]

Three months ended





March 31,

March 31,

Change

2023

2024





RMB'000

RMB'000















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 244,210

131,491

(46.2 %) Adjustment for share-based compensation (6,189)

36,599

N.A. Less: Tax effect of adjustments (1,499)

6,922

N.A. Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 239,520

161,168

(32.7 %)











Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 30.4 %

20.2 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah

shareholders 29.8 %

24.8 %















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 3.51

1.88

(46.4 %) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah

shareholders per ADS, diluted 3.45

2.31

(33.0 %)













[4] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial

measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any.

