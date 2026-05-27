NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

News provided by

Noah Holdings Limited

May 27, 2026, 16:30 ET

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB625.8 million (US$90.7 million), a 1.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from domestic private secondary products, partially offset by a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products, and a 14.7% decrease quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from overseas private equity products as compared with the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Income from operations for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB236.4 million (US$34.3 million), a 27.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to disciplined cost control on employee compensation.
  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB124.7 million (US$18.1 million), a 16.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a higher loss from equity in affiliates, partially offset by lower operating costs and expenses.
  • Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB133.9 million (US$19.4 million), a 20.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

The Company reports its operational performance across six business segments — three domestic and three overseas — plus headquarters. The following updates provide segment-specific operating metrics and developments during the first quarter of 2026.

Group-wide Operating Metrics

  • Total number of registered clients as of March 31, 2026 was 468,983, a 1.3% increase from March 31, 2025, and a 0.2% increase from December 31, 2025.
  • Total number of active clients[2] for the first quarter of 2026 was 10,742, a 21.8% increase from the first quarter of 2025 and a 4.7% increase from the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB23.3 billion (US$3.4 billion), compared with RMB16.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB17.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, mainly due to increases of distributing domestic public securities.
  • Total assets under management as of March 31, 2026 were RMB140.2 billion (US$20.3 billion), compared with RMB149.3 billion as of March 31, 2025 and RMB141.7 billion as of December 31, 2025, mainly due to continuous allocation of domestic private equity products.

Distribution of Investment Products

  • The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:

Three months ended March 31,


2025

2026


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

7.6


47.2 %


12.9


55.3 %

Private secondary products

6.1


37.9 %


8.4


36.1 %

Private equity products

1.5


9.3 %


1.2


5.2 %

Other products[3]

0.9


5.6 %


0.8


3.4 %

All products

16.1


100.0 %


23.3


100.0 %

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period.

[3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.
  • The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows

Type of products in mainland

Three months ended March 31,

China

2025

2026


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

4.3


53.7 %


9.9


64.7 %

Private secondary products

3.3


41.3 %


5.4


35.3 %

Other products

0.4


5.0 %


-


-

All products in mainland China

8.0


100.0 %


15.3


100.0 %






Three months ended March 31,

Type of overseas products

2025

2026


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

3.3


40.7 %


3.0


37.5 %

Private secondary products

2.8


34.6 %


3.0


37.5 %

Private equity products

1.5


18.5 %


1.2


15.0 %

Other products

0.5


6.2 %


0.8


10.0 %

All overseas products

8.1


100.0 %


8.0


100.0 %

Assets Under Management

  • Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:

Investment type

As of
December 31,
2025

Growth

Allocation/
Redemption[4]

As of
March 31,
2026


(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

127.0


89.6 %


0.4


1.4


126.0


89.8 %

Public securities[5]

8.6


6.1 %


0.8


1.0


8.4


6.0 %

Real estate

4.1


2.9 %


-


0.1


4.0


2.9 %

Multi-strategies

2.0


1.4 %


-


0.2


1.8


1.3 %

All Investments

141.7


100.0 %


1.2


2.7


140.2


100.0 %




























  • Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:

Mainland China

Investment type

As of
December 31,
2025

Growth

Allocation/
Redemption[5]

As of
March 31,
2026



(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

93.6


94.3 %


-


1.3


92.3


94.6 %

Public securities

4.1


4.1 %


0.2


0.5


3.8


3.9 %

Real estate

0.2


0.2 %


-


0.1


0.1


0.1 %

Multi-strategies

1.4


1.4 %


-


-


1.4


1.4 %

All Investments

99.3


100.0 %


0.2


1.9


97.6


100.0 %



Overseas

Investment type

As of
December 31,
2025

Growth

Allocation/
Redemption[5]

As of
March 31,
2026


(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

33.4


78.8 %


0.4


0.1


33.7


79.1 %

Public securities

4.5


10.6 %


0.6


0.5


4.6


10.8 %

Real estate

3.9


9.2 %


-


-


3.9


9.2 %

Multi-strategies

0.6


1.4 %


-


0.2


0.4


0.9 %

All Investments

42.4


100.0 %


1.0


0.8


42.6


100.0 %

[4] The asset allocation/redemption of overseas investment products includes the fluctuation result of foreign currencies exchange rate.

[5] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Segment Operating Metrics

Domestic Business

Our domestic operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic public securities, Domestic asset management, and Domestic insurance. Each segment operates under a dedicated brand and serves a distinct client need in the mainland China market.

Domestic public securities

Domestic public securities, operating under the Noah Upright brand, is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products in mainland China. This segment operates under an "online-first, offline-supported" business model, with the goal of facilitating global asset allocation through RMB-denominated products.

  • Transaction value of public securities products distributed in mainland China during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB9.9 billion (US$1.4 billion), a 130.2% increase from RMB4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a 67.8% increase from RMB5.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Transaction value of RMB-denominated private secondary products distributed in mainland China during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB5.4 billion (US$0.8 billion), a 63.6% increase from RMB3.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a 145.5% increase from RMB2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Number of active clients in this segment during the first quarter of 2026 was 7,877, a 36.1% increase from the first quarter of 2025.
  • Number of licensed relationship managers serving this segment was 201 as of March 31, 2026, compared with 198 as of March 31, 2025.

Domestic asset management

Domestic asset management, operating under the Gopher Asset Management brand, is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Current focus areas include managing primary market exits on existing vintages and growing cross-border ETF products in the secondary market.

  • AUM of RMB-denominated private equity products as of March 31, 2026 was RMB92.3 billion (US$13.4 billion), compared with RMB97.3 billion as of March 31, 2025 and RMB93.6 billion as of December 31, 2025, mainly due to our continuous effort on exiting private equity products.
  • AUM of RMB-denominated public securities products as of March 31, 2026 was RMB3.8 billion (US$0.6 billion), compared with RMB5.3 billion as of March 31, 2025 and RMB4.1 billion as of December 31, 2025.
  • Net flow during the quarter: new AUM added was RMB0.2 billion (US$2.9 million) and AUM allocated/redeemed was RMB1.9 billion (US$0.3 billion) during the first quarter of 2026.

Domestic insurance

Domestic insurance, operating under the Glory brand, is the business that distributes insurance products in mainland China, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. The business has been undergoing a strategic shift toward a commission-only broker model and comprehensive family succession planning services. The net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million).

Overseas Business

Our overseas operations are organized into three reportable segments: Overseas wealth management, Overseas asset management, and Overseas insurance and comprehensive services. The Company operates booking centers in Hong Kong, Singapore and key U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley.

Overseas wealth management

Overseas wealth management, operating under the ARK Wealth Management brand, is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors outside mainland China. Currently we are dedicated to provide comprehensive services using our booking center in Hong Kong and Singapore.

  • Number of overseas registered clients as of March 31, 2026 was 20,373, an 11.9% increase from March 31, 2025 and a 1.9% increase from December 31, 2025.
  • Number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2026 was 3,219, a 4.9% decrease from the first quarter of 2025 and a 1.3% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025, mainly due to decreased transactions of insurance products.
  • Transaction value of overseas investment products distributed during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.2 billion), compared with RMB8.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Overseas AUA (assets under advisory, including distributed products) as of March 31, 2026 was RMB66.1 billion (US$9.6 billion), compared with RMB66.4 billion as of December 31, 2025 and RMB65.7 billion as of March 31, 2025.
  • Number of overseas relationship managers working under this segment was 89 as of March 31, 2026, compared with 96 as of March 31, 2025 and 94 as of December 31, 2025.
  • AI technology initiatives: In Singapore, we pioneered the "AI + Wealth Management" department, and have seen a 191.7% growth in AUA from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

Overseas asset management

Overseas asset management, operating under the Olive Asset Management brand, is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products, with a dedicated U.S. product center and partnerships with top-tier global managers across structured products and hedge funds. We are building our offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and key U.S. markets, including New York and Silicon Valley.

  • Actively managed overseas AUM as of March 31, 2026 was RMB42.6 billion (US$6.2 billion), compared with RMB42.4 billion as of December 31, 2025 and RMB42.7 billion as of March 31, 2025.
  • Number of relationship managers working under this segment was 43 as of March 31, 2026, compared with 35 as of March 31, 2025 and 46 as of December 31, 2025.

Overseas insurance and comprehensive services

Overseas insurance and comprehensive services, operating under the Glory Family Heritage brand, is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance distribution, trust services and other family office-style services. With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles, we provide global coverage to clients.

  • Number of active clients in this segment during the first quarter of 2026 was 79, compared with 159 during the first quarter of 2025 and 90 during the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Number of clients receiving comprehensive services was 727 as of March 31, 2026, compared with 709 as of March 31, 2025.

Headquarters

Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Singapore and office in Shanghai, as well as administrative costs and expenses that are not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments, including investments in platform-wide technology, AI infrastructure and corporate functions.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and chairlady of Noah, commented: "Entering 2026, Noah stands structurally different and is entering what we define as the 'growth verification phase'. Our performance in the first quarter reflects this momentum, with income from operations reaching RMB236.4 million, a 27.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2025. This growth was driven by disciplined cost controls and a robust recovery in our domestic public securities segment, which saw a 75.7% surge in operating income.

Our vision for 2026 and beyond is anchored in the institutional integration of AI and the continued expansion of our global platform. AI is no longer merely an auxiliary tool but a core part of our structural infrastructure. Strategically, we are moving beyond single-market reliance to a model of global multi-market synergy. Our global architecture—comprising ARK for client connectivity, Olive for global asset management, and Glory for family heritage services—is now firmly in place. In Singapore, we pioneered the 'AI + Wealth Management' department, which has already delivered significant results. We have seen measurable improvements in client outreach, service responsiveness, and the professionalism of asset allocation, accompanied by a 191.7% growth in AUA from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026. This experience has strengthened our conviction that AI will become the vital infrastructure of the future wealth management industry.

With a solid balance sheet and a commitment to long-term value, we remain focused on sharing our success with shareholders. While the environment remains dynamic, the combination of our structural resilience, international breakthrough, and AI-driven evolution positions Noah to follow a more sustainable and prosperous path over time."

FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB625.8 million (US$90.7 million), a 1.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from domestic private secondary products, partially offset by a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products.

Net Revenues under the segmentation are as follows:

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q1 2025

Q1 2026

YoY Change

Domestic public securities

127.5


207.8


63.1 %

Domestic asset management

167.0


174.5


4.5 %

Domestic insurance

6.4


1.4


(78.9 %)

Overseas wealth management

162.0


104.0


(35.8 %)

Overseas asset management

112.0


91.7


(18.1 %)

Overseas insurance and comprehensive services

30.2


37.6


24.4 %

Headquarters

9.5


8.8


(7.8 %)

Total net revenues

614.6


625.8


1.8 %
  • Net revenues for domestic public securities for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB207.8 million (US$30.1 million), a 63.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from the distribution of domestic private secondary products.
  • Net revenues for domestic asset management for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB174.5 million (US$25.3 million), a 4.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from domestic asset management products, partially offset by a decrease in recurring service fees from private equity products.
  • Net revenues for domestic insurance for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million), a 78.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products.
  • Net revenues for overseas wealth management for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB104.0 million (US$15.1 million), a 35.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of overseas products.
  • Net revenues for overseas asset management for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB91.7 million (US$13.3 million), an 18.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from overseas private equity products as compared with the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net revenues for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB37.6 million (US$5.4 million), a 24.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in other service fees.
  • Net revenues for Headquarters for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB8.8 million (US$1.3 million), a 7.8% decrease from RMB9.5 million for the corresponding period in 2025.

Operating Costs and Expenses

  • Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB389.3 million (US$56.4 million), a 9.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2026 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB266.7 million (US$38.7 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB36.2 million (US$5.2 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB66.8 million (US$9.7 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million); and (v) other operating expenses of RMB16.6 million (US$2.4 million).
  • Operating costs and expenses for domestic public securities for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB40.9 million (US$5.9 million), a 26.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to an increase in compensation and benefits in line with revenue growth.
  • Operating costs and expenses for domestic asset management for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB23.1 million (US$3.4 million), a 25.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly attributable to our continuous decreases of headcounts within this segment.
  • Operating costs and expenses for domestic insurance for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB5.0 million (US$0.7 million), a 77.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business.
  • Operating costs and expenses for overseas wealth management for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB78.6 million (US$11.4 million), a 24.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation in line with the revenue decline.
  • Operating costs and expenses for overseas asset management for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB32.6 million (US$4.7 million), a 49.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits associated with overseas asset management business expansion.
  • Operating costs and expenses for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB32.6 million (US$4.7 million), an 18.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in costs related to commission-only brokers and provision for credit losses.
  • Operating costs and expenses for headquarters for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB176.5 million (US$25.6 million), a 6.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to disciplined cost control on employee compensation.

Income(loss) from operations

Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation is as follows:

 

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q1 2025

Q1 2026

YoY Change

Domestic public securities

95.0


166.9


75.7 %

Domestic asset management

135.9


151.4


11.4 %

Domestic insurance

(15.7)


(3.6)


(77.1 %)

Overseas wealth management

58.1


25.4


(56.2 %)

Overseas asset management

90.1


59.1


(34.5 %)

Overseas insurance and comprehensive services

2.7


4.9


79.7 %

Headquarters

(180.1)


(167.7)


(6.9 %)

Total income from operations

186.0


236.4


27.1 %
  • Income from operations for domestic public securities for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB166.9 million (US$24.2 million), a 75.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Income from operations for domestic asset management for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB151.4 million (US$21.9 million), an 11.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Loss from operations for domestic insurance for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million), a 77.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, reflecting a narrower loss.
  • Income from operations for overseas wealth management for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB25.4 million (US$3.7 million), a 56.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Income from operations for overseas asset management for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB59.1 million (US$8.6 million), a 34.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Income from operations for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB4.9 million (US$0.7 million), a 79.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Loss from operations for headquarters for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB167.7 million (US$24.3 million), a 6.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, reflecting disciplined cost control on employee compensation.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 37.8%, compared with 30.3% for the corresponding period in 2025.

Interest Income

Interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB32.0 million (US$4.6 million), a 2.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

Investment (Loss) Income 

Investment loss for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million), compared with income of RMB6.3 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to unrealized losses resulting from fair value changes in certain equity securities.

Income Tax Expense 

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB66.7 million (US$9.7 million), a 10.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

Net Income

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB123.2 million (US$17.9 million), a 17.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 19.7%, compared with 24.4% for the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB124.7 million (US$18.1 million), a 16.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was 19.9%, compared with 24.2% for the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB1.81 (US$0.26) and RMB1.79 (US$0.26), respectively, compared with RMB2.13 and RMB2.11, respectively, for the corresponding period in 2025.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB133.9 million (US$19.4 million), a 20.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was 21.4%, compared with 27.5% for the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB1.92 (US$0.28), compared with RMB2.39 for the corresponding period in 2025.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had RMB4,280.7 million (US$620.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,360.9 million as of December 31, 2025 and RMB4,075.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB212.4 million (US$30.8 million), compared with RMB253.4 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily attributable to changes in net income and the non-cash adjustment for equity method investments.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB123.7 million (US$17.9 million), compared with a net cash inflow of RMB20.0 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to the purchase of certain time deposits with a maturity of more than three months in the first quarter of 2026.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB129.0 million (US$18.7 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net cash outflow of RMB9.4 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to share repurchases in the first quarter of 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company's senior management will host an earnings conference call to discuss its Q1 2026 Results and recent business activities. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Dial-in details

Conference title：

Noah Holdings 1Q 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date/Time：

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time

Dial in:

– Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

– United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

– Mainland China Toll Free:

+86-4001-206115

– International Toll:

1-412-317-6061

Participant Password:

4079483

A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until June 3, 2026 at 1-855-669-9658 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 9501982.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. 

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED 

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share. 

In the first quarter of 2026, Noah distributed RMB23.3 billion (US$3.4 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB140.2 billion (US$20.3 billion) as of March 31, 2026. 

Founded in 2005, the firm pioneered a business model combining wealth management and asset management and has continued to build its international platform over the years. As of March 31, 2026, Noah had 468,983 registered clients. The Group reports its operations under six business segments — Domestic public securities (Noah Upright), Domestic asset management (Gopher Asset Management), Domestic insurance (Glory), Overseas wealth management (ARK Wealth Management), Overseas asset management (Olive Asset Management), and Overseas insurance and comprehensive services (Glory Family Heritage) — plus headquarters. As of March 31, 2026, Noah had established branches and service capabilities across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and key U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley, reflecting its international operating footprint. 

For more information, please visit Noah's investor relations website at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. 

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT 

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)




As of


December 31,
2025

March 31,
2026

March 31,
2026


RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

4,360,918


4,280,733


620,576

Restricted cash

11,143


11,247


1,630

Short-term investments

657,563


833,752


120,869

Accounts receivable, net

420,132


334,686


48,519

Amounts due from related parties

596,800


680,951


98,717

Loans receivable, net

112,416


111,690


16,192

Other current assets

201,573


211,822


30,708

Total current assets

6,360,545


6,464,881


937,211

Long-term investments, net

1,172,012


1,160,937


168,301

Investment in affiliates

1,326,131


1,142,706


165,658

Property and equipment, net

2,356,440


2,325,755


337,164

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

103,027


92,047


13,344

Deferred tax assets

310,287


310,049


44,948

Other non-current assets

112,492


115,565


16,753

Total Assets

11,740,934


11,611,940


1,683,379

Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:











Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

407,558


404,475


58,637

Income tax payable

147,510


146,668


21,262

Deferred revenues

54,398


58,961


8,548

Contingent liabilities

505,496


504,920


73,198

Other current liabilities

312,240


244,855


35,497

Total current liabilities

1,427,202


1,359,879


197,142

Deferred tax liabilities

263,608


261,653


37,932

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

60,344


52,475


7,607

Other non-current liabilities

6,820


6,936


1,006

Total Liabilities

1,757,974


1,680,943


243,687

Equity

9,982,960


9,930,997


1,439,692

Total Liabilities and Equity

11,740,934


11,611,940


1,683,379

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(unaudited)




Three months ended


March 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2025

2026

2026

Change


RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues:











Revenues from others:















One-time commissions

154,991


113,065


16,391


(27.1 %)

Recurring service fees

151,596


147,525


21,387


(2.7 %)

Performance-based income

13,986


80,585


11,682


476.2 %

Other service fees

36,863


33,878


4,911


(8.1 %)

Total revenues from others

357,436


375,053


54,371


4.9 %

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages:















One-time commissions

3,750


1,191


173


(68.2 %)

Recurring service fees

244,380


234,594


34,009


(4.0 %)

Performance-based income

14,529


20,074


2,910


38.2 %

Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages

262,659


255,859


37,092


(2.6 %)

Total revenues

620,095


630,912


91,463


1.7 %

Less: VAT related surcharges

(5,501)


(5,161)


(748)


(6.2 %)

Net revenues

614,594


625,751


90,715


1.8 %

Operating costs and expenses:















Compensation and benefits















Relationship manager compensation

(122,568)


(102,462)


(14,854)


(16.4 %)

Other compensations

(181,327)


(164,280)


(23,817)


(9.4 %)

Total compensation and benefits

(303,895)


(266,742)


(38,671)


(12.2 %)

Selling expenses

(51,072)


(36,207)


(5,249)


(29.1 %)

General and administrative expenses

(64,441)


(66,835)


(9,689)


3.7 %

Provision for credit losses

(2,810)


(3,170)


(460)


12.8 %

Other operating expenses

(15,699)


(16,574)


(2,403)


5.6 %

Government subsidies

9,331


215


31


(97.7 %)

Total operating costs and expenses

(428,586)


(389,313)


(56,441)


(9.2 %)

Income from operations

186,008


236,438


34,274


27.1 %

Other income (expense):















Interest income

32,801


32,048


4,646


(2.3 %)

Investment income (loss)

6,270


(2,011)


(292)


N.A.

Contingent litigation expenses, net

-


(2,730)


(396)


N.A.

Other expense

(3,081)


(8,528)


(1,236)


176.8 %

Total other income

35,990


18,779


2,722


(47.8 %)

Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates

221,998


255,217


36,996


15.0 %

Income tax expense

(60,605)


(66,660)


(9,664)


10.0 %

Loss from equity in affiliates

(11,574)


(65,343)


(9,473)


464.6 %

Net income

149,819


123,214


17,859


(17.8 %)

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interests

855


(1,501)


(218)


N.A.

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

148,964


124,715


18,077


(16.3 %)

















Income per ADS, basic

2.13


1.81


0.26


(15.0 %)

Income per ADS, diluted

2.11


1.79


0.26


(15.2 %)

Margin analysis:















Operating margin

30.3 %


37.8 %


37.8 %




Net margin

24.4 %


19.7 %


19.7 %




Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:















Basic

69,913,957


69,020,208


69,020,208




Diluted

70,600,397


69,819,250


69,819,250




ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period

66,508,418


65,446,158


65,446,158





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended





March 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2025

2026

2026

Change


RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income

149,819


123,214


17,859


(17.8 %)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:















Foreign currency translation adjustments

(22,834)


(58,364)


(8,461)


155.6 %

Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale Investment
    (after tax)

233


233


34


-

Comprehensive income



127,218


65,083


9,432


(48.8 %)

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
    non-controlling interests

910


(1,421)


(206)


N.A.

Comprehensive income attributable to Noah
     shareholders

126,308


66,504


9,638


(47.3 %)

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2026


Domestic
public
securities

Domestic
asset
management

Domestic
insurance

Overseas
wealth
management

Overseas
asset
management

Overseas
insurance
and
comprehensive
services

Headquarters

Total


RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenues:































Revenues from others































One-time commissions

25,733


684


1,362


54,565


7,614


23,107


-


113,065

Recurring service fees

91,475


26,029


-


13,493


16,528


-


-


147,525

Performance-based income

80,569


-


-


-


16


-


-


80,585

Other service fees

-


-


-


7,389


-


14,450


12,039


33,878

Total revenues from others

197,777


26,713


1,362


75,447


24,158


37,557


12,039


375,053

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
  manages































One-time commissions

1,021


170


-


-


-


-


-


1,191

Recurring service fees

8,375


131,000


-


28,567


66,652


-


-


234,594

Performance-based income

2,205


17,029


-


-


840


-


-


20,074

Total revenues from funds
   Gopher/Olive manages

11,601


148,199


-


28,567


67,492


-


-


255,859

Total revenues

209,378


174,912


1,362


104,014


91,650


37,557


12,039


630,912

Less: VAT related surcharges

(1,541)


(364)


(5)


-


-


-


(3,251)


(5,161)

Net revenues

207,837


174,548


1,357


104,014


91,650


37,557


8,788


625,751

Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits
     Relationship manager compensation

(30,398)


(4,728)


(508)


(51,913)


(9,879)


(5,036)


-


(102,462)

     Other compensations

(7,130)


(17,001)


(2,820)


(15,947)


(19,492)


(11,215)


(90,675)


(164,280)

Total compensation and benefits

(37,528)


(21,729)


(3,328)


(67,860)


(29,371)


(16,251)


(90,675)


(266,742)

Selling expenses

(2,986)


(1,105)


(144)


(8,865)


(3,390)


(2,461)


(17,256)


(36,207)

General and administrative
   expenses

(15)


(955)


(1,486)


(560)


(500)


(2,013)


(61,306)


(66,835)

Reversal of (Provision for) credit
   losses

-


646


-


-


-


(3,476)


(340)


(3,170)

Other operating expenses

(388)


(204)


-


(1,280)


673


(8,440)


(6,935)


(16,574)

Government subsidies

6


207


2


-


-


-


-


215

Total operating costs and expenses

(40,911)


(23,140)


(4,956)


(78,565)


(32,588)


(32,641)


(176,512)


(389,313)

Income (loss) from operations

166,926


151,408


(3,599)


25,449


59,062


4,916


(167,724)


236,438

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2025


Domestic
public
securities

Domestic
asset
management

Domestic
insurance

Overseas
wealth
management

Overseas
asset
management

Overseas
insurance
and
comprehensive
services

Headquarters

Total


RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenues:































Revenues from others































One-time commissions

14,034


68


6,474


105,689


5,532


23,194


-


154,991

Recurring service fees

85,803


35,392


-


9,120


21,281


-


-


151,596

Performance-based income

13,800


45


-


-


141


-


-


13,986

Other service fees

-


-


-


16,315


-


6,992


13,556


36,863

Total revenues from others

113,637


35,505


6,474


131,124


26,954


30,186


13,556


357,436

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
  manages































One-time commissions

3,336


-


-


290


124


-


-


3,750

Recurring service fees

10,669


131,673


-


30,611


71,427


-


-


244,380

Performance-based income

1,076


-


-


-


13,453


-


-


14,529

Total revenues from funds
    Gopher/Olive manages

15,081


131,673


-


30,901


85,004


-


-


262,659

Total revenues

128,718


167,178


6,474


162,025


111,958


30,186


13,556


620,095

Less: VAT related surcharges

(1,252)


(186)


(37)


-


-


-


(4,026)


(5,501)

Net revenues

127,466


166,992


6,437


162,025


111,958


30,186


9,530


614,594

Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits
     Relationship manager compensation

(21,798)


(14,966)


(8,692)


(70,217)


(1,303)


(5,592)






(122,568)

     Other compensations

(7,050)


(15,918)


(7,598)


(19,840)


(14,956)


(11,554)


(104,411)


(181,327)

Total compensation and benefits

(28,848)


(30,884)


(16,290)


(90,057)


(16,259)


(17,146)


(104,411)


(303,895)

Selling expenses

(3,140)


(2,044)


(3,669)


(12,857)


(5,361)


(2,606)


(21,395)


(51,072)

General and administrative
   expenses

(118)


(1,092)


(2,213)


(1,047)


(205)


(575)


(59,191)


(64,441)

Provision for credit losses

-


-


-


-


-


(1,600)


(1,210)


(2,810)

Other operating expenses

(410)


(2,380)


-


-


-


(5,523)


(7,386)


(15,699)

Government subsidies

40


5,309


12


-


-


-


3,970


9,331

Total operating costs and expenses

(32,476)


(31,091)


(22,160)


(103,961)


(21,825)


(27,450)


(189,623)


(428,586)

Income (loss) from operations

94,990


135,901


(15,723)


58,064


90,133


2,736


(180,093)


186,008

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Revenue Information by Geography

(unaudited)




Three months ended





March 31,
2025

March 31, 
2026

Change


(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)

Revenues:











Mainland China

315,927


397,691


25.9 %

Hong Kong

227,148


174,242


(23.3 %)

Others

77,020


58,979


(23.4 %)

Total revenues

620,095


630,912


1.7 %

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Business Information by Product Types

(unaudited)




Three months ended





March 31,
2025

March 31,
2026

Change


(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)

Mainland China:











Public securities products [1]

128,720


209,378


62.7 %

Private equity products

166,769


174,912


4.9 %

Insurance products

6,474


1,362


(79.0 %)

Others

13,964


12,039


(13.8 %)

Subtotal

315,927


397,691


25.9 %













Overseas:











Investment products [2]

156,714


145,065


(7.4 %)

Insurance products

115,976


59,908


(48.3 %)

Online business [3]

10,495


9,378


(10.6 %)

Others

20,983


18,870


(10.1 %)

Subtotal

304,168


233,221


(23.3 %)

Total revenues

620,095


630,912


1.7 %


[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.

[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products, private equity products, real estate
products and private credit products.

[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Operational Information

(unaudited)




As of





March 31,
2025

March 31,
2026

Change

Number of registered clients

463,161


468,983


1.3 %















Three months ended





March 31,
2025

March 31,
2026

Change


(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)

Number of active clients

8,822


10,742


21.8 %

Transaction value:











Private equity products

1,461


1,189


(18.6 %)

Private secondary products

6,114


8,367


36.8 %

Mutual fund products

7,595


12,899


69.8 %

Other products

934


864


(7.5 %)

Total transaction value

16,104


23,319


44.8 %

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Information of Overseas Business

(unaudited)



Three months ended





March 31,
2025

March 31,
2026

Change

Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million)

304.2


233.2


(23.3 %)

Number of Overseas Registered Clients

18,207


20,373


11.9 %

Number of Overseas Active Clients

3,384


3,219


(4.9 %)

Transaction Value of Overseas Investment Products (RMB, billion)

8.1


8.0


(1.2 %)

Number of Overseas Relationship Managers

131


132


0.8 %

Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB, billion)

42.7


42.6


(0.2 %)

Overseas Assets Under Advisory (RMB, billion)

65.7


66.1


0.7 %

Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)




Three months ended





March 31,

March 31,





2025

2026

Change


RMB'000

RMB'000



Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

148,964


124,715


(16.3 %)

Adjustment for share-based compensation

24,780


11,349


(54.2 %)

Less: tax effect of adjustments

4,956


2,200


(55.6 %)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP)

168,788


133,864


(20.7 %)













Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

24.2 %


19.9 %




Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

27.5 %


21.4 %

















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted

2.11


1.79


(15.2 %)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted

2.39


1.92


(19.7 %)

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

21%

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