NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB625.8 million (US$90.7 million), a 1.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from domestic private secondary products, partially offset by a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products, and a 14.7% decrease quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from overseas private equity products as compared with the fourth quarter of 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB625.8 million (US$90.7 million), a 1.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from domestic private secondary products, partially offset by a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products, and a 14.7% decrease quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from overseas private equity products as compared with the fourth quarter of 2025. Income from operations for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB236.4 million (US$34.3 million), a 27.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to disciplined cost control on employee compensation.

for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB236.4 million (US$34.3 million), a 27.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to disciplined cost control on employee compensation. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB124.7 million (US$18.1 million), a 16.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a higher loss from equity in affiliates, partially offset by lower operating costs and expenses.

for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB124.7 million (US$18.1 million), a 16.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a higher loss from equity in affiliates, partially offset by lower operating costs and expenses. Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB133.9 million (US$19.4 million), a 20.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

The Company reports its operational performance across six business segments — three domestic and three overseas — plus headquarters. The following updates provide segment-specific operating metrics and developments during the first quarter of 2026.

Group-wide Operating Metrics

Total number of registered clients as of March 31, 2026 was 468,983, a 1.3% increase from March 31, 2025, and a 0.2% increase from December 31, 2025.

as of March 31, 2026 was 468,983, a 1.3% increase from March 31, 2025, and a 0.2% increase from December 31, 2025. Total number of active clients [2] for the first quarter of 2026 was 10,742, a 21.8% increase from the first quarter of 2025 and a 4.7% increase from the fourth quarter of 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 was 10,742, a 21.8% increase from the first quarter of 2025 and a 4.7% increase from the fourth quarter of 2025. Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB23.3 billion (US$3.4 billion), compared with RMB16.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB17.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, mainly due to increases of distributing domestic public securities.

during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB23.3 billion (US$3.4 billion), compared with RMB16.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB17.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, mainly due to increases of distributing domestic public securities. Total assets under management as of March 31, 2026 were RMB140.2 billion (US$20.3 billion), compared with RMB149.3 billion as of March 31, 2025 and RMB141.7 billion as of December 31, 2025, mainly due to continuous allocation of domestic private equity products.

Distribution of Investment Products

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:





Three months ended March 31,





2025



2026





(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products



7.6





47.2 %





12.9





55.3 %

Private secondary products



6.1





37.9 %





8.4





36.1 %

Private equity products



1.5





9.3 %





1.2





5.2 %

Other products[3]



0.9





5.6 %





0.8





3.4 %

All products



16.1





100.0 %





23.3





100.0 %



[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period. [3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows：

Type of products in mainland

Three months ended March 31,

China

2025



2026





(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products



4.3





53.7 %





9.9





64.7 %

Private secondary products



3.3





41.3 %





5.4





35.3 %

Other products



0.4





5.0 %





-





-

All products in mainland China



8.0





100.0 %





15.3





100.0 %













Three months ended March 31,

Type of overseas products

2025



2026





(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products



3.3





40.7 %





3.0





37.5 %

Private secondary products



2.8





34.6 %





3.0





37.5 %

Private equity products



1.5





18.5 %





1.2





15.0 %

Other products



0.5





6.2 %





0.8





10.0 %

All overseas products



8.1





100.0 %





8.0





100.0 %



Assets Under Management

Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:

Investment type

As of

December 31,

2025



Growth



Allocation/

Redemption[4]



As of

March 31,

2026





(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity



127.0





89.6 %





0.4





1.4





126.0





89.8 %



Public securities[5]



8.6





6.1 %





0.8





1.0





8.4





6.0 %



Real estate



4.1





2.9 %





-





0.1





4.0





2.9 %



Multi-strategies



2.0





1.4 %





-





0.2





1.8





1.3 %



All Investments



141.7





100.0 %





1.2





2.7





140.2





100.0 %



























































Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:

Mainland China

Investment type

As of

December 31,

2025



Growth



Allocation/

Redemption[5]



As of

March 31,

2026







(RMB billions, except percentages)



Private equity



93.6





94.3 %





-





1.3





92.3





94.6 %



Public securities



4.1





4.1 %





0.2





0.5





3.8





3.9 %



Real estate



0.2





0.2 %





-





0.1





0.1





0.1 %



Multi-strategies



1.4





1.4 %





-





-





1.4





1.4 %



All Investments



99.3





100.0 %





0.2





1.9





97.6





100.0 %







Overseas Investment type

As of

December 31,

2025



Growth



Allocation/

Redemption[5]



As of

March 31,

2026





(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity



33.4





78.8 %





0.4





0.1





33.7





79.1 %



Public securities



4.5





10.6 %





0.6





0.5





4.6





10.8 %



Real estate



3.9





9.2 %





-





-





3.9





9.2 %



Multi-strategies



0.6





1.4 %





-





0.2





0.4





0.9 %



All Investments



42.4





100.0 %





1.0





0.8





42.6





100.0 %





[4] The asset allocation/redemption of overseas investment products includes the fluctuation result of foreign currencies exchange rate. [5] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Segment Operating Metrics

Domestic Business

Our domestic operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic public securities, Domestic asset management, and Domestic insurance. Each segment operates under a dedicated brand and serves a distinct client need in the mainland China market.

Domestic public securities

Domestic public securities, operating under the Noah Upright brand, is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products in mainland China. This segment operates under an "online-first, offline-supported" business model, with the goal of facilitating global asset allocation through RMB-denominated products.

Transaction value of public securities products distributed in mainland China during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB9.9 billion (US$1.4 billion), a 130.2% increase from RMB4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a 67.8% increase from RMB5.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

in mainland China during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB9.9 billion (US$1.4 billion), a 130.2% increase from RMB4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a 67.8% increase from RMB5.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Transaction value of RMB-denominated private secondary products distributed in mainland China during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB5.4 billion (US$0.8 billion), a 63.6% increase from RMB3.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a 145.5% increase from RMB2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

in mainland China during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB5.4 billion (US$0.8 billion), a 63.6% increase from RMB3.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a 145.5% increase from RMB2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Number of active clients in this segment during the first quarter of 2026 was 7,877, a 36.1% increase from the first quarter of 2025.

during the first quarter of 2026 was 7,877, a 36.1% increase from the first quarter of 2025. Number of licensed relationship managers serving this segment was 201 as of March 31, 2026, compared with 198 as of March 31, 2025.

Domestic asset management

Domestic asset management, operating under the Gopher Asset Management brand, is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Current focus areas include managing primary market exits on existing vintages and growing cross-border ETF products in the secondary market.

AUM of RMB-denominated private equity products as of March 31, 2026 was RMB92.3 billion (US$13.4 billion), compared with RMB97.3 billion as of March 31, 2025 and RMB93.6 billion as of December 31, 2025, mainly due to our continuous effort on exiting private equity products.

as of March 31, 2026 was RMB92.3 billion (US$13.4 billion), compared with RMB97.3 billion as of March 31, 2025 and RMB93.6 billion as of December 31, 2025, mainly due to our continuous effort on exiting private equity products. AUM of RMB-denominated public securities products as of March 31, 2026 was RMB3.8 billion (US$0.6 billion), compared with RMB5.3 billion as of March 31, 2025 and RMB4.1 billion as of December 31, 2025.

as of March 31, 2026 was RMB3.8 billion (US$0.6 billion), compared with RMB5.3 billion as of March 31, 2025 and RMB4.1 billion as of December 31, 2025. Net flow during the quarter: new AUM added was RMB0.2 billion (US$2.9 million) and AUM allocated/redeemed was RMB1.9 billion (US$0.3 billion) during the first quarter of 2026.

Domestic insurance

Domestic insurance, operating under the Glory brand, is the business that distributes insurance products in mainland China, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. The business has been undergoing a strategic shift toward a commission-only broker model and comprehensive family succession planning services. The net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million).

Overseas Business

Our overseas operations are organized into three reportable segments: Overseas wealth management, Overseas asset management, and Overseas insurance and comprehensive services. The Company operates booking centers in Hong Kong, Singapore and key U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley.

Overseas wealth management

Overseas wealth management, operating under the ARK Wealth Management brand, is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors outside mainland China. Currently we are dedicated to provide comprehensive services using our booking center in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Number of overseas registered clients as of March 31, 2026 was 20,373, an 11.9% increase from March 31, 2025 and a 1.9% increase from December 31, 2025.

as of March 31, 2026 was 20,373, an 11.9% increase from March 31, 2025 and a 1.9% increase from December 31, 2025. Number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2026 was 3,219, a 4.9% decrease from the first quarter of 2025 and a 1.3% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025, mainly due to decreased transactions of insurance products.

who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2026 was 3,219, a 4.9% decrease from the first quarter of 2025 and a 1.3% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025, mainly due to decreased transactions of insurance products. Transaction value of overseas investment products distributed during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.2 billion), compared with RMB8.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 .

during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.2 billion), compared with RMB8.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 Overseas AUA (assets under advisory, including distributed products) as of March 31, 2026 was RMB66.1 billion (US$9.6 billion), compared with RMB66.4 billion as of December 31, 2025 and RMB65.7 billion as of March 31, 2025.

as of March 31, 2026 was RMB66.1 billion (US$9.6 billion), compared with RMB66.4 billion as of December 31, 2025 and RMB65.7 billion as of March 31, 2025. Number of overseas relationship managers working under this segment was 89 as of March 31, 2026, compared with 96 as of March 31, 2025 and 94 as of December 31, 2025.

was 89 as of March 31, 2026, compared with 96 as of March 31, 2025 and 94 as of December 31, 2025. AI technology initiatives: In Singapore, we pioneered the "AI + Wealth Management" department, and have seen a 191.7% growth in AUA from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

Overseas asset management

Overseas asset management, operating under the Olive Asset Management brand, is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products, with a dedicated U.S. product center and partnerships with top-tier global managers across structured products and hedge funds. We are building our offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and key U.S. markets, including New York and Silicon Valley.

Actively managed overseas AUM as of March 31, 2026 was RMB42.6 billion (US$6.2 billion), compared with RMB42.4 billion as of December 31, 2025 and RMB42.7 billion as of March 31, 2025.

as of March 31, 2026 was RMB42.6 billion (US$6.2 billion), compared with RMB42.4 billion as of December 31, 2025 and RMB42.7 billion as of March 31, 2025. Number of relationship managers working under this segment was 43 as of March 31, 2026, compared with 35 as of March 31, 2025 and 46 as of December 31, 2025.

Overseas insurance and comprehensive services

Overseas insurance and comprehensive services, operating under the Glory Family Heritage brand, is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance distribution, trust services and other family office-style services. With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles, we provide global coverage to clients.

Number of active clients in this segment during the first quarter of 2026 was 79, compared with 159 during the first quarter of 2025 and 90 during the fourth quarter of 2025.

during the first quarter of 2026 was 79, compared with 159 during the first quarter of 2025 and 90 during the fourth quarter of 2025. Number of clients receiving comprehensive services was 727 as of March 31, 2026, compared with 709 as of March 31, 2025.

Headquarters

Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Singapore and office in Shanghai, as well as administrative costs and expenses that are not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments, including investments in platform-wide technology, AI infrastructure and corporate functions.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and chairlady of Noah, commented: "Entering 2026, Noah stands structurally different and is entering what we define as the 'growth verification phase'. Our performance in the first quarter reflects this momentum, with income from operations reaching RMB236.4 million, a 27.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2025. This growth was driven by disciplined cost controls and a robust recovery in our domestic public securities segment, which saw a 75.7% surge in operating income.

Our vision for 2026 and beyond is anchored in the institutional integration of AI and the continued expansion of our global platform. AI is no longer merely an auxiliary tool but a core part of our structural infrastructure. Strategically, we are moving beyond single-market reliance to a model of global multi-market synergy. Our global architecture—comprising ARK for client connectivity, Olive for global asset management, and Glory for family heritage services—is now firmly in place. In Singapore, we pioneered the 'AI + Wealth Management' department, which has already delivered significant results. We have seen measurable improvements in client outreach, service responsiveness, and the professionalism of asset allocation, accompanied by a 191.7% growth in AUA from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026. This experience has strengthened our conviction that AI will become the vital infrastructure of the future wealth management industry.

With a solid balance sheet and a commitment to long-term value, we remain focused on sharing our success with shareholders. While the environment remains dynamic, the combination of our structural resilience, international breakthrough, and AI-driven evolution positions Noah to follow a more sustainable and prosperous path over time."

FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB625.8 million (US$90.7 million), a 1.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from domestic private secondary products, partially offset by a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products.

Net Revenues under the segmentation are as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages)

Q1 2025



Q1 2026



YoY Change

Domestic public securities



127.5





207.8





63.1 %

Domestic asset management



167.0





174.5





4.5 %

Domestic insurance



6.4





1.4





(78.9 %)

Overseas wealth management



162.0





104.0





(35.8 %)

Overseas asset management



112.0





91.7





(18.1 %)

Overseas insurance and comprehensive services



30.2





37.6





24.4 %

Headquarters



9.5





8.8





(7.8 %)

Total net revenues



614.6





625.8





1.8 %



Net revenues for domestic public securities for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB207.8 million (US$30.1 million), a 63.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from the distribution of domestic private secondary products.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB207.8 million (US$30.1 million), a 63.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from the distribution of domestic private secondary products. Net revenues for domestic asset management for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB174.5 million (US$25.3 million), a 4.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from domestic asset management products, partially offset by a decrease in recurring service fees from private equity products.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB174.5 million (US$25.3 million), a 4.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from domestic asset management products, partially offset by a decrease in recurring service fees from private equity products. Net revenues for domestic insurance for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million), a 78.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million), a 78.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products. Net revenues for overseas wealth management for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB104.0 million (US$15.1 million), a 35.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of overseas products.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB104.0 million (US$15.1 million), a 35.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of overseas products. Net revenues for overseas asset management for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB91.7 million (US$13.3 million), an 18.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from overseas private equity products as compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB91.7 million (US$13.3 million), an 18.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from overseas private equity products as compared with the corresponding period in 2025. Net revenues for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB37.6 million (US$5.4 million), a 24.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in other service fees.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB37.6 million (US$5.4 million), a 24.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in other service fees. Net revenues for Headquarters for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB8.8 million (US$1.3 million), a 7.8% decrease from RMB9.5 million for the corresponding period in 2025.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB389.3 million (US$56.4 million), a 9.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2026 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB266.7 million (US$38.7 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB36.2 million (US$5.2 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB66.8 million (US$9.7 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million); and (v) other operating expenses of RMB16.6 million (US$2.4 million).

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB389.3 million (US$56.4 million), a 9.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2026 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB266.7 million (US$38.7 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB36.2 million (US$5.2 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB66.8 million (US$9.7 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million); and (v) other operating expenses of RMB16.6 million (US$2.4 million). Operating costs and expenses for domestic public securities for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB40.9 million (US$5.9 million), a 26.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to an increase in compensation and benefits in line with revenue growth.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB40.9 million (US$5.9 million), a 26.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to an increase in compensation and benefits in line with revenue growth. Operating costs and expenses for domestic asset management for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB23.1 million (US$3.4 million), a 25.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly attributable to our continuous decreases of headcounts within this segment.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB23.1 million (US$3.4 million), a 25.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly attributable to our continuous decreases of headcounts within this segment. Operating costs and expenses for domestic insurance for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB5.0 million (US$0.7 million), a 77.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB5.0 million (US$0.7 million), a 77.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business. Operating costs and expenses for overseas wealth management for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB78.6 million (US$11.4 million), a 24.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation in line with the revenue decline.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB78.6 million (US$11.4 million), a 24.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation in line with the revenue decline. Operating costs and expenses for overseas asset management for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB32.6 million (US$4.7 million), a 49.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits associated with overseas asset management business expansion.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB32.6 million (US$4.7 million), a 49.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits associated with overseas asset management business expansion. Operating costs and expenses for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB32.6 million (US$4.7 million), an 18.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in costs related to commission-only brokers and provision for credit losses.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB32.6 million (US$4.7 million), an 18.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in costs related to commission-only brokers and provision for credit losses. Operating costs and expenses for headquarters for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB176.5 million (US$25.6 million), a 6.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to disciplined cost control on employee compensation.

Income(loss) from operations Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation is as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages)

Q1 2025



Q1 2026



YoY Change

Domestic public securities



95.0





166.9





75.7 %

Domestic asset management



135.9





151.4





11.4 %

Domestic insurance



(15.7)





(3.6)





(77.1 %)

Overseas wealth management



58.1





25.4





(56.2 %)

Overseas asset management



90.1





59.1





(34.5 %)

Overseas insurance and comprehensive services



2.7





4.9





79.7 %

Headquarters



(180.1)





(167.7)





(6.9 %)

Total income from operations



186.0





236.4





27.1 %



Income from operations for domestic public securities for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB166.9 million (US$24.2 million), a 75.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB166.9 million (US$24.2 million), a 75.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025. Income from operations for domestic asset management for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB151.4 million (US$21.9 million), an 11.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB151.4 million (US$21.9 million), an 11.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2025. Loss from operations for domestic insurance for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million), a 77.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, reflecting a narrower loss.

for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million), a 77.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, reflecting a narrower loss. Income from operations for overseas wealth management for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB25.4 million (US$3.7 million), a 56.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB25.4 million (US$3.7 million), a 56.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Income from operations for overseas asset management for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB59.1 million (US$8.6 million), a 34.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB59.1 million (US$8.6 million), a 34.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Income from operations for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB4.9 million (US$0.7 million), a 79.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB4.9 million (US$0.7 million), a 79.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025. Loss from operations for headquarters for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB167.7 million (US$24.3 million), a 6.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, reflecting disciplined cost control on employee compensation.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 37.8%, compared with 30.3% for the corresponding period in 2025.

Interest Income

Interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB32.0 million (US$4.6 million), a 2.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

Investment (Loss) Income

Investment loss for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million), compared with income of RMB6.3 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to unrealized losses resulting from fair value changes in certain equity securities.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB66.7 million (US$9.7 million), a 10.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

Net Income

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB123.2 million (US$17.9 million), a 17.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB123.2 million (US$17.9 million), a 17.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Net margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 19.7%, compared with 24.4% for the corresponding period in 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 was 19.7%, compared with 24.4% for the corresponding period in 2025. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB124.7 million (US$18.1 million), a 16.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB124.7 million (US$18.1 million), a 16.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was 19.9%, compared with 24.2% for the corresponding period in 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 was 19.9%, compared with 24.2% for the corresponding period in 2025. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB1.81 (US$0.26) and RMB1.79 (US$0.26), respectively, compared with RMB2.13 and RMB2.11, respectively, for the corresponding period in 2025.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB133.9 million (US$19.4 million), a 20.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB133.9 million (US$19.4 million), a 20.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was 21.4%, compared with 27.5% for the corresponding period in 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 was 21.4%, compared with 27.5% for the corresponding period in 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB1.92 (US$0.28), compared with RMB2.39 for the corresponding period in 2025.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had RMB4,280.7 million (US$620.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,360.9 million as of December 31, 2025 and RMB4,075.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB212.4 million (US$30.8 million), compared with RMB253.4 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily attributable to changes in net income and the non-cash adjustment for equity method investments.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the first quarter of 2026 was RMB123.7 million (US$17.9 million), compared with a net cash inflow of RMB20.0 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to the purchase of certain time deposits with a maturity of more than three months in the first quarter of 2026.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB129.0 million (US$18.7 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net cash outflow of RMB9.4 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to share repurchases in the first quarter of 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company's senior management will host an earnings conference call to discuss its Q1 2026 Results and recent business activities. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Dial-in details： Conference title： Noah Holdings 1Q 2026 Earnings Conference Call Date/Time： Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in:

– Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976 – United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003 – Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115 – International Toll: 1-412-317-6061 Participant Password: 4079483

A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until June 3, 2026 at 1-855-669-9658 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 9501982.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

In the first quarter of 2026, Noah distributed RMB23.3 billion (US$3.4 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB140.2 billion (US$20.3 billion) as of March 31, 2026.

Founded in 2005, the firm pioneered a business model combining wealth management and asset management and has continued to build its international platform over the years. As of March 31, 2026, Noah had 468,983 registered clients. The Group reports its operations under six business segments — Domestic public securities (Noah Upright), Domestic asset management (Gopher Asset Management), Domestic insurance (Glory), Overseas wealth management (ARK Wealth Management), Overseas asset management (Olive Asset Management), and Overseas insurance and comprehensive services (Glory Family Heritage) — plus headquarters. As of March 31, 2026, Noah had established branches and service capabilities across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and key U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley, reflecting its international operating footprint.

For more information, please visit Noah's investor relations website at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









As of





December 31,

2025



March 31,

2026



March 31,

2026





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Assets























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents



4,360,918





4,280,733





620,576

Restricted cash



11,143





11,247





1,630

Short-term investments



657,563





833,752





120,869

Accounts receivable, net



420,132





334,686





48,519

Amounts due from related parties



596,800





680,951





98,717

Loans receivable, net



112,416





111,690





16,192

Other current assets



201,573





211,822





30,708

Total current assets



6,360,545





6,464,881





937,211

Long-term investments, net



1,172,012





1,160,937





168,301

Investment in affiliates



1,326,131





1,142,706





165,658

Property and equipment, net



2,356,440





2,325,755





337,164

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



103,027





92,047





13,344

Deferred tax assets



310,287





310,049





44,948

Other non-current assets



112,492





115,565





16,753

Total Assets



11,740,934





11,611,940





1,683,379

Liabilities and Equity























Current liabilities:























Accrued payroll and welfare expenses



407,558





404,475





58,637

Income tax payable



147,510





146,668





21,262

Deferred revenues



54,398





58,961





8,548

Contingent liabilities



505,496





504,920





73,198

Other current liabilities



312,240





244,855





35,497

Total current liabilities



1,427,202





1,359,879





197,142

Deferred tax liabilities



263,608





261,653





37,932

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



60,344





52,475





7,607

Other non-current liabilities



6,820





6,936





1,006

Total Liabilities



1,757,974





1,680,943





243,687

Equity



9,982,960





9,930,997





1,439,692

Total Liabilities and Equity



11,740,934





11,611,940





1,683,379



Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)









Three months ended





March 31,



March 31,



March 31,











2025



2026



2026



Change





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000







Revenues:























Revenues from others:































One-time commissions



154,991





113,065





16,391





(27.1 %)

Recurring service fees



151,596





147,525





21,387





(2.7 %)

Performance-based income



13,986





80,585





11,682





476.2 %

Other service fees



36,863





33,878





4,911





(8.1 %)

Total revenues from others



357,436





375,053





54,371





4.9 %

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages:































One-time commissions



3,750





1,191





173





(68.2 %)

Recurring service fees



244,380





234,594





34,009





(4.0 %)

Performance-based income



14,529





20,074





2,910





38.2 %

Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages



262,659





255,859





37,092





(2.6 %)

Total revenues



620,095





630,912





91,463





1.7 %

Less: VAT related surcharges



(5,501)





(5,161)





(748)





(6.2 %)

Net revenues



614,594





625,751





90,715





1.8 %

Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits































Relationship manager compensation



(122,568)





(102,462)





(14,854)





(16.4 %)

Other compensations



(181,327)





(164,280)





(23,817)





(9.4 %)

Total compensation and benefits



(303,895)





(266,742)





(38,671)





(12.2 %)

Selling expenses



(51,072)





(36,207)





(5,249)





(29.1 %)

General and administrative expenses



(64,441)





(66,835)





(9,689)





3.7 %

Provision for credit losses



(2,810)





(3,170)





(460)





12.8 %

Other operating expenses



(15,699)





(16,574)





(2,403)





5.6 %

Government subsidies



9,331





215





31





(97.7 %)

Total operating costs and expenses



(428,586)





(389,313)





(56,441)





(9.2 %)

Income from operations



186,008





236,438





34,274





27.1 %

Other income (expense):































Interest income



32,801





32,048





4,646





(2.3 %)

Investment income (loss)



6,270





(2,011)





(292)





N.A.

Contingent litigation expenses, net



-





(2,730)





(396)





N.A.

Other expense



(3,081)





(8,528)





(1,236)





176.8 %

Total other income



35,990





18,779





2,722





(47.8 %)

Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates



221,998





255,217





36,996





15.0 %

Income tax expense



(60,605)





(66,660)





(9,664)





10.0 %

Loss from equity in affiliates



(11,574)





(65,343)





(9,473)





464.6 %

Net income



149,819





123,214





17,859





(17.8 %)

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests



855





(1,501)





(218)





N.A.

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders



148,964





124,715





18,077





(16.3 %)



































Income per ADS, basic



2.13





1.81





0.26





(15.0 %)

Income per ADS, diluted



2.11





1.79





0.26





(15.2 %)

Margin analysis:































Operating margin



30.3 %





37.8 %





37.8 %









Net margin



24.4 %





19.7 %





19.7 %









Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:































Basic



69,913,957





69,020,208





69,020,208









Diluted



70,600,397





69,819,250





69,819,250









ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period



66,508,418





65,446,158





65,446,158











































[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.



Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)





Three months ended











March 31,



March 31,



March 31,











2025



2026



2026



Change





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000







Net income



149,819





123,214





17,859





(17.8 %)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:































Foreign currency translation adjustments



(22,834)





(58,364)





(8,461)





155.6 %

Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale Investment

(after tax)



233





233





34





-

Comprehensive income



127,218





65,083





9,432





(48.8 %)

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interests



910





(1,421)





(206)





N.A.

Comprehensive income attributable to Noah

shareholders



126,308





66,504





9,638





(47.3 %)



Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)





Three months ended March 31, 2026





Domestic

public

securities



Domestic

asset

management



Domestic

insurance



Overseas

wealth

management



Overseas

asset

management



Overseas

insurance

and

comprehensive

services



Headquarters



Total





RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000

Revenues:































































Revenues from others































































One-time commissions



25,733





684





1,362





54,565





7,614





23,107





-





113,065

Recurring service fees



91,475





26,029





-





13,493





16,528





-





-





147,525

Performance-based income



80,569





-





-





-





16





-





-





80,585

Other service fees



-





-





-





7,389





-





14,450





12,039





33,878

Total revenues from others



197,777





26,713





1,362





75,447





24,158





37,557





12,039





375,053

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages































































One-time commissions



1,021





170





-





-





-





-





-





1,191

Recurring service fees



8,375





131,000





-





28,567





66,652





-





-





234,594

Performance-based income



2,205





17,029





-





-





840





-





-





20,074

Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages



11,601





148,199





-





28,567





67,492





-





-





255,859

Total revenues



209,378





174,912





1,362





104,014





91,650





37,557





12,039





630,912

Less: VAT related surcharges



(1,541)





(364)





(5)





-





-





-





(3,251)





(5,161)

Net revenues



207,837





174,548





1,357





104,014





91,650





37,557





8,788





625,751

Operating costs and expenses:































































Compensation and benefits

Relationship manager compensation



(30,398)





(4,728)





(508)





(51,913)





(9,879)





(5,036)





-





(102,462)

Other compensations



(7,130)





(17,001)





(2,820)





(15,947)





(19,492)





(11,215)





(90,675)





(164,280)

Total compensation and benefits



(37,528)





(21,729)





(3,328)





(67,860)





(29,371)





(16,251)





(90,675)





(266,742)

Selling expenses



(2,986)





(1,105)





(144)





(8,865)





(3,390)





(2,461)





(17,256)





(36,207)

General and administrative

expenses



(15)





(955)





(1,486)





(560)





(500)





(2,013)





(61,306)





(66,835)

Reversal of (Provision for) credit

losses



-





646





-





-





-





(3,476)





(340)





(3,170)

Other operating expenses



(388)





(204)





-





(1,280)





673





(8,440)





(6,935)





(16,574)

Government subsidies



6





207





2





-





-





-





-





215

Total operating costs and expenses



(40,911)





(23,140)





(4,956)





(78,565)





(32,588)





(32,641)





(176,512)





(389,313)

Income (loss) from operations



166,926





151,408





(3,599)





25,449





59,062





4,916





(167,724)





236,438



Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)





Three months ended March 31, 2025





Domestic

public

securities



Domestic

asset

management



Domestic

insurance



Overseas

wealth

management



Overseas

asset

management



Overseas

insurance

and

comprehensive

services



Headquarters



Total





RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000



RMB'000

Revenues:































































Revenues from others































































One-time commissions



14,034





68





6,474





105,689





5,532





23,194





-





154,991

Recurring service fees



85,803





35,392





-





9,120





21,281





-





-





151,596

Performance-based income



13,800





45





-





-





141





-





-





13,986

Other service fees



-





-





-





16,315





-





6,992





13,556





36,863

Total revenues from others



113,637





35,505





6,474





131,124





26,954





30,186





13,556





357,436

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages































































One-time commissions



3,336





-





-





290





124





-





-





3,750

Recurring service fees



10,669





131,673





-





30,611





71,427





-





-





244,380

Performance-based income



1,076





-





-





-





13,453





-





-





14,529

Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages



15,081





131,673





-





30,901





85,004





-





-





262,659

Total revenues



128,718





167,178





6,474





162,025





111,958





30,186





13,556





620,095

Less: VAT related surcharges



(1,252)





(186)





(37)





-





-





-





(4,026)





(5,501)

Net revenues



127,466





166,992





6,437





162,025





111,958





30,186





9,530





614,594

Operating costs and expenses:































































Compensation and benefits

Relationship manager compensation



(21,798)





(14,966)





(8,692)





(70,217)





(1,303)





(5,592)













(122,568)

Other compensations



(7,050)





(15,918)





(7,598)





(19,840)





(14,956)





(11,554)





(104,411)





(181,327)

Total compensation and benefits



(28,848)





(30,884)





(16,290)





(90,057)





(16,259)





(17,146)





(104,411)





(303,895)

Selling expenses



(3,140)





(2,044)





(3,669)





(12,857)





(5,361)





(2,606)





(21,395)





(51,072)

General and administrative

expenses



(118)





(1,092)





(2,213)





(1,047)





(205)





(575)





(59,191)





(64,441)

Provision for credit losses



-





-





-





-





-





(1,600)





(1,210)





(2,810)

Other operating expenses



(410)





(2,380)





-





-





-





(5,523)





(7,386)





(15,699)

Government subsidies



40





5,309





12





-





-





-





3,970





9,331

Total operating costs and expenses



(32,476)





(31,091)





(22,160)





(103,961)





(21,825)





(27,450)





(189,623)





(428,586)

Income (loss) from operations



94,990





135,901





(15,723)





58,064





90,133





2,736





(180,093)





186,008



Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)









Three months ended











March 31,

2025



March 31,

2026



Change





(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)

Revenues:























Mainland China



315,927





397,691





25.9 %

Hong Kong



227,148





174,242





(23.3 %)

Others



77,020





58,979





(23.4 %)

Total revenues



620,095





630,912





1.7 %



Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Business Information by Product Types (unaudited)









Three months ended











March 31,

2025



March 31,

2026



Change





(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)

Mainland China:























Public securities products [1]



128,720





209,378





62.7 %

Private equity products



166,769





174,912





4.9 %

Insurance products



6,474





1,362





(79.0 %)

Others



13,964





12,039





(13.8 %)

Subtotal



315,927





397,691





25.9 %



























Overseas:























Investment products [2]



156,714





145,065





(7.4 %)

Insurance products



115,976





59,908





(48.3 %)

Online business [3]



10,495





9,378





(10.6 %)

Others



20,983





18,870





(10.1 %)

Subtotal



304,168





233,221





(23.3 %)

Total revenues



620,095





630,912





1.7 %





[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products. [2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products, private equity products, real estate

products and private credit products. [3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.



Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Operational Information (unaudited)









As of











March 31,

2025



March 31,

2026



Change

Number of registered clients



463,161





468,983





1.3 %































Three months ended











March 31,

2025



March 31,

2026



Change





(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages)

Number of active clients



8,822





10,742





21.8 %

Transaction value:























Private equity products



1,461





1,189





(18.6 %)

Private secondary products



6,114





8,367





36.8 %

Mutual fund products



7,595





12,899





69.8 %

Other products



934





864





(7.5 %)

Total transaction value



16,104





23,319





44.8 %



Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information of Overseas Business (unaudited)





Three months ended











March 31,

2025



March 31,

2026



Change

Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million)



304.2





233.2





(23.3 %)

Number of Overseas Registered Clients



18,207





20,373





11.9 %

Number of Overseas Active Clients



3,384





3,219





(4.9 %)

Transaction Value of Overseas Investment Products (RMB, billion)



8.1





8.0





(1.2 %)

Number of Overseas Relationship Managers



131





132





0.8 %

Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB, billion)



42.7





42.6





(0.2 %)

Overseas Assets Under Advisory (RMB, billion)



65.7





66.1





0.7 %



Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)









Three months ended











March 31,



March 31,











2025



2026



Change





RMB'000



RMB'000







Net income attributable to Noah shareholders



148,964





124,715





(16.3 %)

Adjustment for share-based compensation



24,780





11,349





(54.2 %)

Less: tax effect of adjustments



4,956





2,200





(55.6 %)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP)



168,788





133,864





(20.7 %)



























Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders



24.2 %





19.9 %









Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders



27.5 %





21.4 %



































Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted



2.11





1.79





(15.2 %)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted



2.39





1.92





(19.7 %)



SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited