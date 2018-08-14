Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2018

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE : NOAH ), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2018.

SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB797.6 million ( US$120.5 million ), a 12.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2017 Q2 2018 YoY Change Wealth management 550.6 556.5 1.1% Asset management 130.3 195.5 50.0% Other financial services 26.4 45.6 72.7% Total net revenues 707.3 797.6 12.8%

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB221.2 million ( US$33.4 million ), a 1.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2017 Q2 2018 YoY Change Wealth management 185.2 135.7 (26.7%) Asset management 69.8 100.7 44.3% Other financial services (30.8) (15.1) (51.0%) Total income from operations 224.3 221.2 (1.4%)

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB179.5 million ( US$27.1 million ), a 13.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.

for the second quarter of 2018 was ( ), a 13.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB252.1 million ( US$38.1 million ), an 11.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

SECOND QUARTER 2018 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides comprehensive financial services to high net worth clients. Noah primarily distributes onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity and insurance products.

Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2018 was 220,601, a 33.9% increase from June 30, 2017 .

as of was 220,601, a 33.9% increase from . Total number of active clients [2] during the second quarter of 2018 was 4,461, a 0.5% decrease from June 30, 2017 .

during the second quarter of 2018 was 4,461, a 0.5% decrease from . Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the second quarter of 2018 was RMB29.1 billion ( US$4.4 billion ), an 11.9% decrease from the second quarter of 2017.

Product type Three months ended June 30, 2017 2018 (RMB in billions, except percentages) Fixed income 23.5 71.3% 19.3 66.3% Private equity 8.3 25.0% 6.3 21.6% Secondary market equity 1.1 3.4% 2.8 9.7% Other products 0.1 0.3% 0.7 2.4% All products 33.0 100.0% 29.1 100.0%

A verage transaction value per active client [3] for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB6.5 million ( US$1.0 million ), an 11.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.

for the second quarter of 2018 was ( ), an 11.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. C overage network included 287 branches and sub-branches covering 81 cities as of June 30, 2018 , up from 205 branches and sub-branches covering 76 cities as of June 30, 2017 .

included 287 branches and sub-branches covering 81 cities as of , up from 205 branches and sub-branches covering 76 cities as of . Number of relationship managers was 1,495 as of June 30, 2018 , an 18.7% increase from June 30, 2017 .

Asset Management Business

The Company's asset management business, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), is a leading alternative asset manager in China. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of June 30, 2018 were RMB161.5 billion ( US$24.4 billion ), a 2.9% increase from March 31, 2018 and a 16.5% increase from June 30, 2017 .

Investment type As of



March 31,



2018 Asset



Growth Asset



Expiration/



Redemption As of



June 30,



2018 (RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 91.8 58.5% 4.3 2.2 93.9 58.1% Credit 42.8 27.3% 8.1 9.6 41.3 25.6% Real estate 11.9 7.6% 6.5 0.8 17.6 10.9% Secondary market



equity[4] 6.8 4.3% 0.2 2.7 4.3 2.7% Other investments 3.6 2.3% 0.8 - 4.4 2.7% All Investments 156.9 100.0% 19.9 15.3 161.5 100.0%

Other Financial Services Business

The Company's other financial services business includes its lending services, online wealth management and payment technology services.

Mr. Kenny Lam, Group President of Noah, said, "In the second quarter of 2018, we began to see increased macro-economic and capital market volatility which affected investment sentiment in China. Our focus will be on investing further in client education, enhancing our professional capabilities, diversifying our services and products, and growing our global footprints. In the short term, increased regulatory scrutiny may slow the overall growth rate of the industry, and as a result, we are closely monitoring any development trends affecting the industry generally or our business in particular. In the long run, however, we believe that the whole market will benefit from the normalized regulation and leading companies like Noah will stand out eventually."

SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB797.6 million (US$120.5 million), a 12.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily driven by increased recurring service fee revenues and performance-based income, and partially offset by decreased one-time commissions.

Wealth Management Business

- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB233.0 million (US$35.2 million), a 21.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to a decline in transaction value.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB284.2 million (US$43.0 million), a 35.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB11.8 million (US$1.8 million), compared with RMB22.0 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from secondary market equity products.

- Net revenues from other service fees for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB27.5 million (US$4.2 million), an increase from RMB21.6 million in the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to the growth of the Company's investor education business.

Asset Management Business

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB165.1 million (US$24.9 million), a 28.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB27.3 million (US$4.1 million), compared with RMB1.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from real estate products.

Other Financial Services Business

- Net revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB45.6 million (US$6.9 million), a 72.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the growth of the Company's lending services business.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB576.4 million (US$87.1 million), a 19.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB390.3 million (US$59.0 million), selling expenses of RMB120.5 million (US$18.2 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB68.5 million (US$10.4 million) and other operating expenses of RMB28.6 million (US$4.3 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB420.8 million ( US$63.6 million ), a 15.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and marketing expenses.

for the second quarter of 2018 were ( ), a 15.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and marketing expenses. Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB94.8 million ( US$14.3 million ), a 56.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits.

for the second quarter of 2018 were ( ), a 56.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits. Operating costs and expenses for the other financial services business for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB60.8 million ( US$9.2 million ), a 6.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 27.7%, a decrease from 31.7% for the corresponding period in 2017.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2018 was 24.4%, compared with 33.6% for the corresponding period in 2017.

for the second quarter of 2018 was 24.4%, compared with 33.6% for the corresponding period in 2017. Operating margin for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2018 was 51.5%, compared with 53.5% for the corresponding period in 2017.

for the second quarter of 2018 was 51.5%, compared with 53.5% for the corresponding period in 2017. Operating loss for the other financial services business for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB15.1 million ( US$2.3 million ), improving from a loss of RMB30.8 million for the corresponding period in 2017.

Investment Income

Investment income for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB16.8 million (US$2.5 million), compared with RMB10.9 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the gain from disposal of equity securities, partially offset by a loss from changes in fair value of equity securities. See "Discussion of Recently Adopted Accounting Standard and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more details.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB57.7 million (US$8.7 million), a 4.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to lower taxable income.

Net Income

Net Income

- Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB186.4 million (US$28.2 million), a 9.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.

- Net margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 23.4%, down from 29.1% for the corresponding period in 2017.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB179.5 million (US$27.1 million), a 13.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.

- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 was 22.5%, down from 29.3% for the corresponding period in 2017.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB3.13 (US$0.47) and RMB3.00 (US$0.45), respectively, down from RMB3.67 and RMB3.52 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2017.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB252.1 million (US$38.1 million), an 11.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 was 31.6%, down from 32.0% for the corresponding period in 2017.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB4.20 (US$0.63), up from RMB3.84 for the corresponding period in 2017.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had RMB2,094.8 million (US$316.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB2,003.5 million as of June 30, 2017 and RMB2,151.4 million as of March 31, 2018.

Net cash outflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2018 was RMB302.7 million (US$45.7 million), compared to net cash inflow RMB72.8 million in the corresponding period in 2017. The difference was mainly due to the temporary increase of other current assets for the financial leasing business.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2018 was RMB153.0 million (US$23.1 million), compared to net cash outflow RMB671.2 million in the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to the maturity of certain loans in the lending business.

Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB54.1 million (US$8.2 million) in the second quarter of 2018, compared to net cash inflow RMB4.2 million in the corresponding period in 2017, driven by more proceeds received from the issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options.

On July 8, 2017, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to US$50.0 million worth of its issued and outstanding ADSs over the course of one year, which expired on July 7, 2018. The Company had not repurchased any ADSs under this program.

OTHER COMPANY DEVELOPMENTS

The Company also announced the promotion of Ms. Yang Gao to the position of Chief Operating Officer, replacing Mr. Harry Tsai, who is leaving for personal reasons, effective August 31, 2018.

Ms. Gao has more than 13 years of experience in financial and operating management. She joined Noah in June 2011 and serves as the general manager of the public affairs department of the Company. From 2015 to 2018, she was the chief operating officer of Noah's wealth management business. Prior to joining Noah, Ms. Gao worked with the taxation management department of Shanda Group for seven years. Ms. Gao received her bachelor's degree from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, Chairlady and CEO of Noah, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Gao to Noah's senior management team. Ms. Gao has been with the Company for more than seven years and has extensive experience in financial and corporate operations. At the same time, we highly appreciate Harry's long tenure with Noah and his hard work over the years, and wish him all the best in the future."

2018 FORECAST

The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2018 will be in the range of RMB1 billion to RMB1.05 billion, an increase of 16.7% to 22.6% compared with the full year 2017. This estimate reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to change.

CONFERENCE CALL

Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2018 unaudited financial results and recent business activities.

The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details Date/Time: Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details: - United States Toll Free +1-866-311-7654 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-201203 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-905-945 - International +1-412-317-5227 Conference Title: Noah Holdings Limited Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call Participant Password: Noah Holdings

A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until September 4, 2018 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10123267.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the News & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

DISCUSSION OF RECENTLY ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2016-01 Financial Instruments-Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, which requires that equity investments, except for those accounted for under the equity method or those that result in consolidation of the investee, be measured at fair value, with subsequent changes in fair value recognized in net income.

The accounting standard also includes a transition requirement on presentation that requires the amounts reported in accumulated other comprehensive income for equity securities that exist as of the date of adoption previously classified as available-for-sale to be reclassified to retained earnings.

As a result, upon adoption of this new standard, Noah recorded a cumulative effect adjustment from other comprehensive income to retained earnings of RMB251.6 million (US$38.7 million), net of tax, for the unrealized gains related to equity securities previously classified as available-for-sale securities. This adjustment had no overall impact on shareholders' equity; however, since these net unrealized gains are now included within retained earnings, they will not appear as realized gains on Noah's consolidated income statement when sold.

The future impact to Noah's consolidated income statement from period to period will vary depending upon the level of volatility in the performance of the securities held in Noah's equity portfolio and the overall market. ASU 2016-01 does not affect the treatment of equity investments accounted for under the equity method or those that result in consolidation of the investee.

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized) and adjusting for sale of equity securities. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE : NOAH ) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises. In the second quarter of 2018, Noah distributed RMB29.1 billion (US$4.4 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB161.5 billion (US$24.4 billion) as of June 30, 2018.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity and insurance products. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,495 relationship managers across 287 branches and sub-branches in 81 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 220,601 registered clients as of June 30, 2018. As a leading alternative asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides other financial services, including lending services, online wealth management and payment technology services.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2018 ended June 30, 2018 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.6171 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 29, 2018 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2018 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industry; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industry in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized) and adjusting for sale of equity securities. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered clients who purchase financial products provided or distributed by Noah during that given period, excluding clients in Noah's other financial services segment. [3] "Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified. [4] The asset expiration/redemption of secondary market equity investments also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As of March 31, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,151,447 2,094,773 316,570 Short-term investments (including short-term



investments measured at fair value of RMB86,740



thousands and RMB163,043 thousands, as of March 31,



2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively) 246,740 224,043 33,858 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of



allowance for doubtful accounts of nil as of March 31,



2018 and June 30, 2018 228,770 243,098 36,738 Loans receivable 827,737 601,952 90,969 Amounts due from related parties 653,788 563,286 85,126 Loans receivable from factoring business 71,403 68,358 10,331 Other current assets 247,256 483,894 73,128 Total current assets 4,427,141 4,279,404 646,720 Long-term investments (including long-term investments



measured at fair value of RMB835,235 thousands and



RMB771,594 thousands, as of March 31, 2018 and June



30, 2018, respectively) 890,735 806,094 121,820 Investment in affiliates 1,049,353 1,176,750 177,835 Property and equipment, net 299,415 295,786 44,700 Non-current deferred tax assets 72,357 97,296 14,704 Other non-current assets 114,226 77,196 11,666 Total Assets 6,853,227 6,732,526 1,017,445 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 563,715 479,654 72,487 Income tax payable 82,394 18,484 2,793 Amounts due to related parties 280 336 51 Deferred revenues 167,768 146,462 22,134 Loans payable from factoring business 302 35,003 5,290 Other current liabilities 581,379 383,256 57,919 Total current liabilities 1,395,838 1,063,195 160,674 Non-current deferred tax liabilities 51,810 50,172 7,582 Convertible notes 470,445 330,855 50,000 Other non-current liabilities 112,839 112,485 16,999 Total Liabilities 2,030,932 1,556,707 235,255 Equity 4,822,295 5,175,819 782,190 Total Liabilities and Equity 6,853,227 6,732,526 1,017,445

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, Change 2017 2018 2018 Revenues: RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Revenues from others[1]: One-time commissions 123,321 161,791 24,450 31.2% Recurring service fees 144,245 167,196 25,267 15.9% Performance-based income 16,179 10,082 1,524 (37.7%) Other service fees 48,608 76,883 11,619 58.2% Total revenues from others 332,353 415,952 62,860 25.2% Revenues from funds Gopher manages[1]: One-time commissions 177,333 72,805 11,003 (58.9%) Recurring service fees 195,891 284,389 42,978 45.2% Performance-based income 7,570 29,213 4,415 285.9% Total revenues from funds



Gopher manages 380,794 386,407 58,396 1.5% Total revenues 713,147 802,359 121,256 12.5% Less: business taxes and



related surcharges (5,836) (4,757) (718) (18.5%) Net revenues 707,311 797,602 120,538 12.8% Operating costs and



expenses: Compensation and benefits Relationship manager



compensation (140,078) (168,429) (25,454) 20.2% Performance fee



compensation - (5,200) (786) N.A. Other compensations (190,895) (216,635) (32,739) 13.5% Total compensation and



benefits (330,973) (390,264) (58,979) 17.9% Selling expenses (71,376) (120,472) (18,206) 68.8% General and administrative



expenses (49,231) (68,510) (10,353) 39.2% Other operating expenses (41,268) (28,589) (4,320) (30.7%) Government grants 9,791 31,432 4,750 221.0% Total operating costs and



expenses (483,057) (576,403) (87,108) 19.3% Income from operations 224,254 221,199 33,430 (1.4%) Other income: Interest income 10,440 18,633 2,816 78.5% Interest expenses (4,894) (3,313) (501) (32.3%) Investment income 10,943 16,754 2,532 53.1% Other (expense) income 2,055 (21,357) (3,228) (1139.3%) Total other income 18,544 10,717 1,619 (42.2%) Income before taxes and



income from equity in affiliates 242,798 231,916 35,049 (4.5%) Income tax expense (60,244) (57,651) (8,712) (4.3%) Income from equity in affiliates 23,308 12,087 1,827 (48.1%) Net income 205,862 186,352 28,164 (9.5%) Less: net loss attributable



to non-controlling interests (4,070) 6,867 1,038 (268.7%) Less: Loss attributable to



redeemable non-controlling



interest of a subsidiary 2,891 - - (100.0%) Net income attributable to



Noah shareholders 207,041 179,485 27,126 (13.3%) Income per ADS, basic 3.67 3.13 0.47 (14.7%) Income per ADS, diluted 3.52 3.00 0.45 (14.8%) Margin analysis: Operating margin 31.7% 27.7% 27.7% Net margin 29.1% 23.4% 23.4% Weighted average ADS equivalent[2]: Basic 56,461,612 57,295,516 57,295,516 Diluted 60,205,429 60,747,298 60,747,298 ADS equivalent outstanding



at end of period 56,547,380 58,498,187 58,498,187 [1] Starting from the first quarter of 2018, we report revenue streams in two categories - revenues from



funds Gopher manages and revenues from others, instead of the previous categories - third-party revenues



and related party revenues, to provide more relevant and accurate information. We also revised the



comparative period presentation to conform to current period classification. [2] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two



ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, Change 2017 2018 2018 Revenues: RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Revenues from others[1]: One-time commissions 323,108 381,332 57,628 18.0% Recurring service fees 289,274 311,128 47,019 7.6% Performance-based



income 28,729 30,739 4,645 7.0% Other service fees 81,849 136,872 20,685 67.2% Total revenues from others 722,960 860,071 129,977 19.0% Revenues from funds



Gopher manages[1]: One-time commissions 321,889 171,189 25,871 (46.8%) Recurring service fees 377,781 538,456 81,373 42.5% Performance-based



income 7,649 68,261 10,316 792.4% Total revenues from funds



Gopher manages 707,319 777,906 117,560 10.0% Total revenues 1,430,279 1,637,977 247,537 14.5% Less: business taxes and



related surcharges (9,798) (9,456) (1,429) (3.5%) Net revenues 1,420,481 1,628,521 246,108 14.6% Operating costs and expenses: Compensation and



benefits Relationship manager



compensation (290,391) (327,130) (49,437) 12.7% Performance fee



compensation - (11,400) (1,723) N.A. Other compensations (381,164) (412,447) (62,330) 8.2% Total compensation and



benefits (671,555) (750,977) (113,490) 11.8% Selling expenses (131,979) (226,731) (34,264) 71.8% General and administrative



expenses (108,869) (124,439) (18,806) 14.3% Other operating expenses (70,714) (66,552) (10,058) (5.9%) Government grants 43,723 35,920 5,428 (17.8%) Total operating costs and



expenses (939,394) (1,132,779) (171,190) 20.6% Income from operations 481,087 495,742 74,918 3.0% Other income: Interest income 19,148 41,500 6,272 116.7% Interest expenses (9,807) (10,182) (1,539) 3.8% Investment income 21,089 58,886 8,899 179.2% Other (expense) income 3,192 (20,194) (3,052) (732.6%) Total other income 33,622 70,010 10,580 108.2% Income before taxes and



income from equity in



affiliates 514,709 565,752 85,498 9.9% Income tax expense (122,159) (131,313) (19,844) 7.5% Income from equity in



affiliates 29,034 12,739 1,925 (56.1%) Net income 421,584 447,178 67,579 6.1% Less: net loss attributable



to non-controlling interests (9,270) (772) (117) (91.7%) Less: Loss attributable to



redeemable non-controlling



interest of a subsidiary 6,816 - - (100.0%) Net income attributable to



Noah shareholders 424,038 447,950 67,696 5.6% Income per ADS, basic 7.51 7.82 1.18 4.1% Income per ADS, diluted 7.04 7.37 1.11 4.7% Margin analysis: Operating margin 33.9% 30.4% 30.4% Net margin 29.7% 27.5% 27.5% Weighted average ADS equivalent[2]: Basic 56,461,612 57,295,516 57,295,516 Diluted 60,205,429 60,747,298 60,747,298 ADS equivalent outstanding



at end of period 56,547,380 58,498,187 58,498,187 [1] Starting from the first quarter of 2018, we report revenue streams in two categories - revenues from



funds Gopher manages and revenues from others, instead of the previous categories - third-party revenues



and related party revenues, to provide more relevant and accurate information. We also revised the



comparative period presentation to conform to current period classification. [2] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two



ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, Change 2017 2018 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Net income 205,862 186,352 28,164 (9.5%) Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (6,321) 52,539 7,940 (931.2%) Fair value fluctuation of available for sale



Investment (after tax) 2,606 (2,469) (373) (194.7%) Comprehensive income 202,147 236,422 35,731 17.0% Less: Comprehensive income (loss)



attributable to non-controlling interests (4,029) 6,835 1,033 (269.6%) Less: Loss attributable to redeemable



non-controlling interest of a subsidiary 2,891 - - (100.0%) Comprehensive income attributable to



Noah shareholders 203,285 229,587 34,698 12.9%

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, Change 2017 2018 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Net income 421,584 447,178 67,579 6.1% Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (10,466) 17,676 2,671 (268.9%) Fair value fluctuation of available for sale



Investment (after tax) 4,121 (1,093) (165) (126.5%) Comprehensive income 415,239 463,761 70,085 11.7% Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to



non-controlling interests (9,345) (744) (112) (92.0%) Less: Loss attributable to redeemable



non-controlling interest of a subsidiary 6,816 - - (100.0%) Comprehensive income attributable to



Noah shareholders 417,768 464,505 70,197 11.2%

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited) As of June 30,



2017 June 30,



2018 Change Number of registered clients 164,728 220,601 33.9% Number of relationship managers 1,259 1,495 18.7% Number of cities under coverage 76 81 6.6% Three months ended June 30,



2017 June 30,



2018 Change (in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages) Number of active clients 4,484 4,461 (0.5%) Transaction value: Fixed income products 23,505 19,252 (18.1%) Private equity products 8,252 6,287 (23.8%) Secondary market equity products 1,111 2,835 155.2% Other products 94 678 621.3% Total transaction value 32,962 29,052 (11.9%) Average transaction value per active client 7.35 6.51 (11.4%)

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2018 Wealth



Management



Business Asset



Management



Business Other



Financial



Services



Business Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenues: Revenues from others One-time commissions 161,421 370 - 161,791 Recurring service fees 158,469 8,727 - 167,196 Performance-based income 10,082 - - 10,082 Other service fees 27,613 2,735 46,535 76,883 Total revenues from others 357,585 11,832 46,535 415,952 Revenues from funds Gopher manages One-time commissions 72,805 - - 72,805 Recurring service fees 127,264 157,125 - 284,389 Performance-based income 1,739 27,474 - 29,213 Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 201,808 184,599 - 386,407 Total revenues 559,393 196,431 46,535 802,359 Less: business taxes and related surcharges (2,932) (924) (901) (4,757) Net revenues 556,461 195,507 45,634 797,602 Operating costs and expenses: Compensation and benefits Relationship manager compensation (167,533) - (896) (168,429) Performance fee compensation - (5,200) - (5,200) Other compensations (121,290) (63,723) (31,622) (216,635) Total compensation and benefits (288,823) (68,923) (32,518) (390,264) Selling expenses (110,686) (5,361) (4,425) (120,472) General and administrative expenses (41,550) (19,235) (7,725) (68,510) Other operating expenses (7,745) (4,725) (16,119) (28,589) Government grants 27,994 3,418 20 31,432 Total operating costs and expenses (420,810) (94,826) (60,767) (576,403) Income (loss) from operations 135,651 100,681 (15,133) 221,199

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2017 Wealth



Management Business Asset



Management Business Other



Financial



Services



Business Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenues: Revenues from others One-time commissions 122,955 366 - 123,321 Recurring service fees 136,182 8,063 - 144,245 Performance-based income 15,015 1,164 - 16,179 Other service fees 21,842 94 26,672 48,608 Total revenues from others 295,994 9,687 26,672 332,353 Revenues from funds Gopher manages One-time commissions 177,333 - - 177,333 Recurring service fees 75,045 120,846 - 195,891 Performance-based income 7,194 376 - 7,570 Total revenues from funds Gopher



manages 259,572 121,222 - 380,794 Total revenues 555,566 130,909 26,672 713,147 Less: business taxes and related surcharges (4,963) (580) (293) (5,836) Net revenues 550,603 130,329 26,379 707,311 Operating costs and expenses: Compensation and benefits Relationship manager



compensation (138,330) (1) (1,747) (140,078) Other compensations (112,454) (44,687) (33,754) (190,895) Total compensation and benefits (250,784) (44,688) (35,501) (330,973) Selling expenses (66,919) (1,432) (3,025) (71,376) General and administrative



expenses (29,911) (11,168) (8,152) (49,231) Other operating expenses (27,494) (3,314) (10,460) (41,268) Government grants 9,731 60 - 9,791 Total operating costs and expenses (365,377) (60,542) (57,138) (483,057) Income (loss) from operations 185,226 69,787 (30,759) 224,254

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) [5] Three months ended June 30, June 30, Change 2017 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 207,041 179,485 (13.3%) Adjustment for share-based compensation related to: Share options 12,622 9,724 (23.0%) Restricted shares 6,849 10,517 53.6% Less: Gains (loss) from fair value changes of equity



securities (unrealized) - (49,063) N.A Add: Gains (loss) from sales of equity securities - 3,338 N.A Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah



shareholders* 226,512 252,127 11.3% Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 29.3% 22.5% Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah



shareholders* 32.0% 31.6% Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,



diluted 3.52 3.00 (14.8%) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders



per ADS, diluted* 3.84 4.20 9.4% * The non-GAAP adjustments do not take into consideration the impact of taxes on such adjustments. [5] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the



effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized)



and adjusting for sale of equity securities.

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, June 30, Change 2017 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 424,038 447,950 5.6% Adjustment for share-based compensation related to: Share options 25,153 21,934 (12.8%) Restricted shares 14,560 21,008 44.3% Less: Gains (loss) from fair value changes of equity



securities (unrealized) - (14,275) N.A Add: Gains (loss) from sales of equity securities - 3,338 N.A Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah



shareholders* 463,751 508,505 9.7% Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 29.9% 27.5% Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah



shareholders* 32.6% 31.2% Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,



diluted 7.04 7.37 4.7% Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders



per ADS, diluted* 7.70 8.37 8.7% * The non-GAAP adjustments do not take into consideration the impact of taxes on such adjustments.

