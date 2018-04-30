Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

The annual report can be accessed on Noah's investor relations website at http://ir.noahwm.com/. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises. In the full year 2017, Noah distributed RMB117.4 billion (US$18.0 billion) of financial products. Through its subsidiary, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), Noah had assets under management of RMB148.3 billion (US$22.8 billion) as of December 31, 2017.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity and insurance products. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,335 relationship managers across 237 branches and sub-branches in 79 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Canada, Australia and the United States. The Company's wealth management business had 186,918 registered clients as of December 31, 2017. As a leading alternative asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit and other investments denominated in both Renminbi and foreign currencies. The Company also provides other financial services, including online wealth management, lending services and payment technology services.

