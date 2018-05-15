Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2018 after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.noahwm.com.
Following the earnings announcement, the Company's senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details:
|
Conference call details
|
Date/Time
|
Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time
|
Dial in details
|
- United States Toll Free
|
+1-866-311-7654
|
- Mainland China Toll Free
|
4001-201-203
|
- Hong Kong Toll Free
|
800-905-945
|
- International
|
+1-412-317-5227
|
Conference Title
|
Noah Holdings First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
|
Participant Password
|
Noah Holdings
A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until June 5, 2018 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10120296.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the News & Events section
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises. In the full year 2017, Noah distributed RMB117.4 billion (US$18.0 billion) of financial products. Through its subsidiary, Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB148.3 billion (US$22.8 billion) as of December 31, 2017.
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity and insurance products. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,335 relationship managers across 237 branches and sub-branches in 79 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Canada, Australia and the United States. The Company's wealth management business had 186,918 registered clients as of December 31, 2017. As a leading alternative asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit and other investments denominated in both Renminbi and foreign currencies. The Company also provides other financial services, including online wealth management, lending services and payment technology services.
Contacts:
Eva Ma
Noah Holdings Limited
Tel: +86 21-8035-9221
ir@noahwm.com
