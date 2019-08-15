Noah Holdings Limited to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Earnings Conference Call to be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. (U.S. Eastern) / Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong)

SHANGHAI, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2019 after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

Following the earnings announcement, the Company's senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details Date/Time Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details

- United States Toll Free +1-866-311-7654 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-201-203 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-905-945 - International +1-412-317-5227 Conference Title Noah Holdings Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Participant Password Noah Holdings Limited





A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until September 4, 2019 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10134397.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the News & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first quarter of 2019, Noah distributed RMB28.0 billion (US$4.2 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB171.1 billion (US$25.5 billion) as of March 31, 2019.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes credit, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,496 relationship managers across 313 service centers in 83 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 274,893 registered clients as of March 31, 2019. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other services including an online financial advisory platform and payment technology services.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

