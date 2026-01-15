Noah Kahan & Culture Pop Soda Reimagine Sparkling Black Cherry Flavor in Support of Mental Health

"Culture Pop is the real deal," says Kahan. "It's not full of the fake stuff; it's good for your gut, and Black Cherry is genuinely my favorite Culture Pop flavor to drink. Drink up, I hope you love it."

Cemented in October 2025, the partnership between Kahan and Culture Pop Soda is one built on authenticity and New England roots. Known for multi-platinum hits like Stick Season and Dial Drunk, Kahan has built a global fanbase by embracing realness with honesty.

This mirrors Culture Pop's approach: simple ingredients and refreshingly real soda crafted with organic fruit juice, herbs, spices and a live probiotic for gut health. Following the Sparkling Black Cherry launch, Culture Pop and Kahan will continue their partnership through community-driven moments, including events, giveaways and givebacks.

"The best part about this collab is that it's in support of The Busyhead Project, an initiative I founded to provide resources and information needed to end the stigma around mental health." Says Kahan. "Having a partner that supports that mission means the world to me." Unlike standard celebrity endorsements, this is a mission-first collaboration, anchored by Culture Pop, making a donation to The Busyhead Project.

"It's been great working with Noah on this project." Says Tom First, Founder and CEO of Culture Pop Soda. "He cares so deeply about The Busyhead Project and we are thrilled to work with him and support his efforts. It's not a surprise that he's found so much success - he puts his heart into everything he does. Everyone should go out and grab a Noah edition Black Cherry. It's refreshingly real - like Noah!"

Culture Pop's Founder and CEO, Tom First, previously co-founded local beverage brand, Nantucket Nectars and started Culture Pop Soda in 2020.

Noah Kahan's Sparking Black Cherry flavor is deliciously tart and bold. It's available on Amazon, www.drinkculturepop.com , and at major retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Sprouts, Albertson's/Safeway, Fred Meyer, and more. Follow Culture Pop on social media @drinkculturepop for can't-miss moments & sweepstakes updates.

About Noah Kahan

2x GRAMMY® nominated Vermont singer & songwriter Noah Kahan has exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream. At the core of his music are vulnerable lyrics and an unfiltered yet relatable honesty, as the critically acclaimed artist pens songs straight from the heart and cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor. Throughout his career, Kahan has become globally renowned for his singular mix of Folk, Americana, and Rock, landing more than seven billion streams and a 4x Platinum Certification for his hit single "Stick Season." His widely adored Double Platinum-Certified album Stick Season and its breakthrough single are inspired by his hometown of Strafford, Vermont and earliest musical inspirations and songwriting heroes—from Paul Simon to Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens)—conveying a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. He followed up the album's massive global success with his sold-out "Stick Season Tour" and two extended versions of the record—Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) and Stick Season (Forever), which both surpassed sales of the original and featured new singles "Dial Drunk" and "Forever," as well as collaborations with the likes of Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Gregory Alan Isakov, Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender, and Lizzy McAlpine. Kahan's latest "We'll All Be Here Forever World Tour" saw him performing in sold-out stadiums and arenas around the globe, including two sold-out nights at Boston's iconic Fenway Park. The shows were livestreamed to benefit his mental health initiative The Busyhead Project, which has raised over $5.5 million dollars to date to expand access to mental healthcare and fight the stigma around mental health. His live album, Live From Fenway Park, was released following the career-defining shows as the final installment of the Stick Season chapter.

About Culture Pop Soda

Culture Pop is unlike any soda you've had before — no refined sugar, no stevia, monk fruit, or aspartame — just the real stuff. Crafted with organic fruit juice, organic herbs and spices, and a live probiotic — Culture Pop delivers a slightly sweet, refreshingly real taste. If soda grew on trees, it would be Culture Pop.

Each of the brand's nine flavors are inspired by familiar, fruit flavors, and include a live probiotic to support digestive health.

Culture Pop Soda is Whole30 Approved, certified non-GMO, gluten-free, plant-based, shelf-stable, and kosher.

Learn more at drinkculturepop.com

