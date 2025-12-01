NOAH KAHAN'S 'STICK SEASON' HONORED WITH SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

2x Grammy-nominated multi-platinum artist's smash single is among the top streamed tracks in SoundExchange history

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange announced today that Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" has earned a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The honor recognizes the two-time Grammy-nominated multi-platinum artist's breakthrough single as one of the most streamed tracks in the organization's 20-plus year history of administering digital performance royalties.

Noah Kahan receives the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award backstage at Maryland’s Merriweather Pavilion before his headlining set at the All Things Go festival. (Photo credit: Kevin Murrugarra/Respective Collective)

"Noah Kahan arrived like a bolt of lightning, with deeply personal and emotionally introspective lyrics set to anthemic melodies that connect deeply with listeners," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "His song 'Stick Season' is typical of the captivating, soul-bearing cuts that has helped this evocative storyteller win over a legion of fans in relatively short order, and deservedly so. We are proud to present Noah Kahan with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for 'Stick Season.'"

Two-time GRAMMY® nominated Vermont singer and songwriter Noah Kahan has exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream. At the core of his music are vulnerable lyrics and an unfiltered yet relatable honesty, as the critically acclaimed artist pens songs straight from the heart and cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor. Throughout his career, Kahan has become globally renowned for his singular mix of Folk, Americana, and Rock, landing more than seven billion career streams, over ten million global albums, and 17 Platinum and Gold Certifications. His widely adored 2x Platinum album Stick Season and its 4x Platinum breakthrough single are inspired by his hometown of Strafford, Vermont and earliest musical inspirations and songwriting heroes—from Paul Simon to Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens)—conveying a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. Stick Season peaked at #1 in North America, the U.K., and across Europe and was the fourth best-selling album of the year in 2024; and it still remains in the Top 15 on the album charts to date, over three years after its initial release. He followed up the album's massive global success with his sold-out "Stick Season Tour" and two extended versions of the record—Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) and Stick Season (Forever), which both surpassed sales of the original and featured new singles "Dial Drunk" and "Forever," as well as collaborations with the likes of Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Gregory Alan Isakov, Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender, and Lizzy McAlpine. Kahan's latest "We'll All Be Here Forever World Tour" saw him performing in sold-out stadiums and arenas around the globe, including two sold-out nights at Boston's iconic Fenway Park, and sold over 1 million tickets. The Fenway Park shows were livestreamed to benefit his mental health initiative The Busyhead Project, which has raised over $5.5 million dollars to date to expand access to mental healthcare and fight the stigma around mental health. His live album, Live From Fenway Park, was released following the career-defining shows as the final installment of the Stick Season chapter.

Since 2003, SoundExchange has been on a mission to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The sole organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange has collected and distributed more than $12 billion in digital performance royalties to date on behalf of more than 700,000 music creators. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

